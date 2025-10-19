© 2025 New Atlas
Cancer

Blocking newly discovered enzymes could boost prostate cancer treatment

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 19, 2025
Blocking newly discovered enzymes could boost prostate cancer treatment
Roughly 1.5 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer worldwide each year
Roughly 1.5 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer worldwide each year
View 2 Images
Roughly 1.5 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer worldwide each year
1/2
Roughly 1.5 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer worldwide each year
Crystal structure of the human androgen receptor (AR) protein that causes prostate cancer
2/2
Crystal structure of the human androgen receptor (AR) protein that causes prostate cancer

Scientists based in Australia and China have identified a pair of pesky enzymes responsible for prolonging prostate cancer – which means we can potentially target them for quicker and more effective treatment of a condition that affects 1.5 million men around the world annually.

In a paper set to appear in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers from Flinders University in Australia and the South China University of Technology noted that two enzymes – PDIA1 and PDIA5 – protect prostate cancer cells in the body as they grow, and help them resist treatment.

Specifically, they guard a protein known as the androgen receptor (AR), and even help these cells regulate energy production internally – enabling them to survive within the body.

Crystal structure of the human androgen receptor (AR) protein that causes prostate cancer
Crystal structure of the human androgen receptor (AR) protein that causes prostate cancer

"By targeting these enzymes, we can destabilize the AR and make tumors more vulnerable to existing therapies like enzalutamide," noted senior author Professor Luke Selth from Flinders University.

The team found that blocking the enzymes with specially formulated drugs caused cancer cell death, and even led to cancerous tumors shrinking in lab-grown cells and animal models. This also hits the mitochondria – the powerhouse of the cancer cells – and brings on oxidative stress in them, damaging them further.

Combining enzyme-targeting drugs with a common prostate cancer medication called enzalutamide enhanced the effectiveness of the treatment too.

That certainly sounds promising. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in the world, closely following lung cancer – and while treatments exist, many patients often exhibit resistance to current therapies.

The team notes that its approach isn't yet ready for prime time: the drugs that can specifically target PDIA1 and PDIA5 need to be developed further so they don't affect healthy cells while they go about tackling just those two enzymes.

Source: Flinders University via Scimex

Tags

CancerProstate cancerEnzymeFlinders University
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!