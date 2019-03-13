Off-grid tiny house concept doubles down on flexibilityView gallery - 15 images
Beatrice Bonzanigo, of architecture firm IB Studio, recently unveiled an interesting tiny house concept that she's hoping to develop into an actual product. Named Casa Ojalá, the off-grid dwelling's layout would be very flexible and could be altered into multiple configurations with relative ease.
Assuming it actually gets built, Casa Ojalá will have a total floorspace of 27 sq m (290 sq ft) and have two bedrooms: one containing a double bed and one with a single bed. Additionally, it will include a bathroom, terrace area, kitchenette, and a living room as standard.
However, its big draw is that its layout can be configured by the owner using a mechanical system of ropes, pulleys, and cranks that Bonzanigo says can be used to change it in approximately 20 different ways.
The interior layout could be rearranged using movable interior walls, which could be used to partition the bedroom into two rooms when guests are over, for example, and the exterior features both a fabric and a wooden skin wall. There are obvious concerns about maintenance with the idea – not to mention how much of a hassle it'll be to operate – but it's an interesting take on maximizing a small space.
Also, the architect has made no mention of security for this concept, and this would certainly be near to the top of our pre-build checklist.
The renders depict a wood-burning stove and the toilet is sunk into the ground. Additionally, the bathroom area includes a bath and shower.
Casa Ojalá will be transported into position by truck and assembled by the architect's team. Once in place, it will get electricity from solar panels and feature a rainwater collection system. The toilet won't be a composting toilet as you might expect, but will instead be hooked up to a septic tank.
Of course, it's early days yet but Bonzanigo is actively seeking to drum up interest for Casa Ojalá and will present a scale model at this year's Milan Design Week, which is running from April 9-14. If all goes well and investors are interested, the architect will aims to develop a prototype thereafter.
Source: IB Studio
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more