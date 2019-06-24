It is important to note this new research has not been peer-reviewed or published in a journal, but has also only been demonstrated in laboratory conditions and animal models, so further work will have to be done to verify efficacy in human subjects. However, Botanix does have several similar formulations of CBD at various stages of human trialing. Most advanced is a CBD-derived compound labeled BTX 1503, which is designed to treat moderate to severe acne. This treatment delivered extraordinarily promising Phase 1 human trial results and is on track to commence larger Phase 2 studies this year.