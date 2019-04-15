Cell One grows organic microgreens and sprouts in your kitchenView gallery - 7 images
Not everyone has access to enough land for growing veggies, making indoor garden devices quite attractive prospects for those looking for year-round fresh produce. Over the years, we've seen quite a few break cover – including the AeroGarden from 2006, Windowfarms from 2011 and the striking OGarden update from earlier this year. The latest is a multi-tier setup called the Cell One.
The Cell One – which is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter – focuses on growing sprouts and microgreens, chosen because they are nutrient-rich and have a short growing period. Each device comes with a plant-based nutrition guide called the Superfood Assistant.
Operation seems straightforward enough. Users fill the water tank, peel the top off a pre-seeded, biodegradable pod and pop the pod in a tray. All pods are free from soil and contain organic, non-GMO untreated seeds. The three-tiered Cell One features its own irrigation system, LED lighting, sensors and ventilation. Lighting and watering cycles are undertaken and adapted automatically.
The top tray rocks both daylight and LED lighting for growing such things as radishes, alfalfa, cress, mustard and broccoli. In the middle tray, folks can sprout buckwheat, oats, chickpeas, lentils and mung beans. And rice, white beans or nuts can be left to soak in the lower tray.
The Cell One tips the scales at 14 lb (6 kg), draws 30 W of power and can take 0.8 gallons (3 liters) of water. It can accommodate six seed pods at any one time and, after harvesting, spent pods can be safely thrown in the compost bin.
As you might expect with a modern kitchen appliance, the Cell One has some smarts in the shape of a companion mobile app, which not only controls the device but also offers access to a Nutrition Assistant.
The Cell One project is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where pledges start at €139 (about US$155) – the expected retail price is €399. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in February 2020. The video below has more.
Source: Kickstarter
