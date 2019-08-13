Birchy, as we'll presume to call him, lives like we want to live, running adventure rides at home in NZ and all around the world. He rides like we want to ride, leaping, sliding and fluttering across gnarly terrain as if his wheels aren't even touching the ground. He looks like we ... Actually, we're happy enough with the way we look, he's been out in the sun a bit. But boy can he ride, man and machine melding into each other in a spectacle of pure mastery, whispering a kinetic language to each other nobody else can hear.