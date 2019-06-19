KTM's 790 Adventure R gets hardcore Rally editionView gallery - 13 images
KTM's 790 Adventure bikes already appeared to have the wood over Yamaha's Ténéré 700 in the suspension department, with longer-travel boingers at both ends, but a new limited edition Rally version ups the ante even further when the going gets really tough.
The new KTM 790 Adventure R Rally builds on the platform of the 790 Adventure R, keeping the same frame and 95-hp parallel twin motor. But it's focused toward the gnarliest of off-road duties with the addition of new, longer-travel, high-spec suspension at either end.
With an additional 30 mm (1.2 in) of travel at both ends, the Rally edition rocks WP's latest XPLOR Pro 7548 forks, with their almost endless cone-valve damping adjustments that let you do things with the clickers that would previously have required you to open the forks up and get the shim kit out.
Likewise, the shock is the XPLOR Pro 6746 unit, with progressive damping that changes depending on where in the stroke it's at. This suspension is built in the same department that manages WP's racing gear.
The overall effect should be a smoother, more controlled ride that can handle even bigger bumps, ruts and rocks, and that should reduce rider fatigue over a long day out hunting great spots to take ruggedly handsome Instagram selfies.
Other Rally edition add-ons include a lightweight (and presumably fruitier-sounding) Akrapovic exhaust, standard quickshifter, carbon tank protectors, narrower rims, tubed tires, rally style footrests and a high, flat, racy seat that sits even higher than the standard R model at 910 mm (35.8 in). That's taller than a 1290 Super Adventure R, and the same height as the highest setting on a BMW R1250 GS Adventure, so this is certainly not a bike for people with duck's disease.
Pitched at the hardest-core adventure fans, the 790 Adventure R Rally will be limited to 500 bikes, with details on pricing, availability and how to get hold of one yet to come. There are plenty more photos of it in the gallery.
