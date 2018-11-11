When it comes to looks, the Ténéré takes all the cred. Its four LED headlights behind a flattish thin screen look every bit the part of a Dakar machine, and indeed even the LCD dash is cheekily shaped to look a bit like the kind of GPS maps the Dakar guys use. It's a great looking bike – and a shout out to team Yamaha for killing it with the photos on this one, they look amazing – as does the promo video at the bottom of the page here.