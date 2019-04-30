It may still be early days for the new diagnostic tool, but the researchers say they have already homed in on one drug candidate that has proven to restore blood immune cell function to normal in the assay test. The researchers claim the drug is not currently being tested on patients for chronic fatigue syndrome but will hopefully be trialed in humans soon. There is no evidence that targeting this specific biomarker will improve CFS/ME symptoms in humans, but the promising new diagnostic breakthrough offers scientists a whole host of new research pathways to work on in the battle against this crippling disease.