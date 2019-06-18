CityRabbit electric scooter is made for Norwegian roadsView gallery - 5 images
We've been seeing a lot of foldable electric scooters, designed for use as "last-mile" transport between users' homes/workplaces and public transit stations. Their little wheels, however, are no match for Oslo's cobbled streets. That's why a group of Norwegian entrepreneurs created the CityRabbit.
The three-wheeled standup vehicle has a 12-inch front wheel (larger than those of a typical scooter) which incorporates a pneumatic tire, a disc brake, and a 350-watt hub motor. The two smaller rear wheels are airless but not solid, allowing them to flex while remaining flat-proof.
Utilizing an iOS/Android app on their Bluetooth-connected smartphone, users can select between Medium and Full Power modes, check their speed and the battery charge level, or turn the headlight and tail light on and off. The app additionally enables an anti-theft feature, which locks the front wheel when the CityRabbit is left unattended.
A simple throttle button makes the thing go, while a standard brake lever causes it to stop. As riders are en route, they can charge their smartphone from the scooter's battery via a handlebar-located USB port. Once it's time to take the scooter on the bus or stow it in the office, the bars can be quickly folded down with one hand.
One charge of the CityRabbit's 7.8-Ah/36-volt lithium battery pack is reportedly good for a range of approximately 12 miles (19 km). That non-removable battery is charged solely via a port on the vehicle itself – depending on the user, that might or might not be considered a selling point.
The scooter has a top speed of 13 mph (21 km), and can manage a maximum payload of 265 lb (120 kg). We're told that it weighs about 17 kg (37 lb).
Should you be interested, the CityRabbit is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of NOK 3,000 (about US$343) will get you one, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is approximately $1,150.
Source: Kickstarter
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more