Cocoon Modules' shipping container house comprises a total floorspace of 320 sq ft (29.7 sq m) as standard. However, the firm will expand the home at extra cost by joining additional containers to it, either atop each other or side by side (this will no doubt require cutting and welding the containers together).
The home is accessed by large sliding glass doors. The interior finish, furniture and layout all looks really well done. It's split between a bedroom, living room with large L-shaped couch and shelving, a small dining area, kitchenette, and a bathroom with shower. Lots of daylight should permeate within thanks to the glazing, and the bedroom also opens up to the outside.
Whenever we cover shipping container architecture we bring up the containers' poor thermal performance, because it really is a huge concern with these projects. That said, this particular model is clad in wood and topped by a green roof, which should help at least a bit. Cocoon Modules also says that it's packed with insulation, and offers energy-efficient performance, though we've no word on the R-values (insulation effectiveness) of the home's walls, ceiling and floor.
The container home is up for pre-order now for US$65,000 (shipping worldwide), including furniture, appliances, and electrical and plumbing fixtures. Additional options like configuring it to run off-the-grid are available.
Cocoon Modules is collaborating with Greek mattress and furniture company Coco-Mat on the project, and the prototype model shown is installed in the grounds of Coco-Mat's store in Athens and available for viewing.
Source: Cocoon Modules
