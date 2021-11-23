© 2021 New Atlas
Einstein-Besso "theory of relativity" manuscript fetches $13 million

By Mike Hanlon
November 23, 2021
Einstein-Besso "theory of rela...
Christie's Exceptional Sale in Paris on 23 November 2021 produced some remarkable results, the most valuable being the €11.6-million (US$13-million) sale of a 54-page manuscript by Albert Einstein and Swiss engineer Michele Besso
The Einstein-Besso manuscript sold for $13 million, exceeding the $6.5-million sale of Einstein's autograph "theory of relativity" manuscript in 1944, and the $2,892,500 fetched for the “God letter” on 4 December 2018 at Christie's in New York
The Einstein-Besso manuscript sold for $13 million, exceeding the $6.5-million sale of Einstein's autograph "theory of relativity" manuscript in 1944, and the $2,892,500 fetched for the “God letter” on 4 December 2018 at Christie's in New York

A 54-page document handwritten in 1913-1914 by Albert Einstein and Swiss engineer Michele Besso, sold in Paris earlier today for €11.6 million (US$13.0 million). It’s not the most valuable document ever written by Einstein by any measure, but it is the most paid in nearly eight decades for an autograph document by history’s most celebrated scientist.

Time magazine's "Person of the Century" famously threw away each outdated draft of his work, even destroying the original hand-written manuscript of his theory of relativity when the paper was published in 1905. By the time World War II got underway, Einstein had migrated to the United States because he objected to the policies of Germany’s Nazi Government.

Einstein threw out the original hand-written manuscript of his theory of relativity when the paper was published in 1905, but made another hand-written copy in 1943 to raise money for the war effort
So opposed was Einstein to the Nazis that he made another hand-written copy of his original theory of relativity manuscript in 1943 to raise money for the United States’ war effort and it was sold at auction for $6.5 million in 1944, making it the most valuable document ever sold at auction at that time. That manuscript now resides in the US Library of Congress and would dwarf today’s $13 million in real value terms.

Regardless, the Einstein-Besso manuscript is a miracle in that it was preserved thanks to Einstein’s friend and collaborator on the theory of relativity, Michele Besso. Christie's as always has done a remarkable job in documenting and highlighting the importance of this manuscript to the world.

Mike Hanlon
Mike Hanlon
As a photojournalist, Mike’s work was published in a dozen languages across 20+ countries. He went on to edit or manage over 50 different print publications, each with a different target audience: sports, automotive, advertising, marketing, design, ad infinitum. Mike has been working in the internet for more than 20 years and was the veteran of five internet start-ups before founding New Atlas in 2002.

