The top 25 Formula One helmets are surprisingly cheap

As the only visible part of a Formula One driver on global television each race, the F1 racing helmet has become a modern icon. But in a world where a Mickey Mantle baseball card is worth US$12.6 million, it's amazing how little F1 helmets sell for.

We were amazed to find that 17 of the top 25 prices ever paid for an F1 helmet occurred in 2023, but we were equally amazed that most of the helmets worn by the champions of yesteryear were buried in the results or had never been to auction because they meant more to their custodians than their monetary value.

With that monetary value soaring, we expect to see a few more helmets from motorsport's antiquity coming to auction in 2024.

One of the fascinations of this research was finding quite a few prior auction results of important racing helmets that were relatively cheap when calibrated against 2023 prices, and the prices they might be fetching a decade from now with F1 finally being embraced by America.

Juan Manuel Fangio won 24 races in his short 52-race career. He was 38 years old when he drove his first Grand Prix in 1950, lost a year through injury, and retired at 47 years of age having won five world titles. His percentage of wins, poles and fastest laps per start will never be beaten. Others may have won more races and titles, but on the statistics available, he's the best there ever was. When one of his helmets sold in 2005 for US$34,500, it made news due to its high price. Add another 20 years of "Drive to Survive" and that helmet might be worth two orders of magnitude more. The shirts/bats/gloves of Pele, Babe Ruth and Muhammad Ali already sell for similar amounts. Fangio's world championship statistics place him in the same league particularly given his impeccable conduct and grace under pressure Bonhams

Fangio's success rate is emphasised by the numbers. He took pole position in 56.9% of the races he contested at the highest level (Hamilton 31.3%, Schumacher 22.15%, Verstappen 17.8%). He set the fastest lap in 45.1% of races (Schumacher 25.1 %, Hamilton 19.6%, Verstappen 16.2%) and he won 47.1% of the time (Hamilton 31.0%, Schumacher 29.6%, Verstappen 29.2%). Those stats are correct prior to the first race of 2024.

Motor racing has consumed helmets ever more voraciously over recent years, but when Formula One started in 1950, the grids were still using a mixture of leather helmets and the "pudding basins."

Hence, though military helmets have been around for 5000 years, motor racing helmets have only existed for around for 70 years. This list is truly an historical list, though the price sold at auction might not be the best arbiter of importance.

In 2022 an early 1950s race-used leather helmet used by Juan Manuel Fangio went to market at Julien's Auctions in Hollywood - a company renowned for extracting value from elite provenance. Unfortunately, it was sold in an American sports environment and when sold with the workmanlike boots Fangio raced in and the perished goggles, it did not present as special amongst items from Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan and the other legends of American sports and .... we're guessing only one petrol head was there that day. Boy, did they score a bargain at USD $5,760. Those are still the original laces that "El Maestro" would have laced up before each Grand Prix.

Not much to look at but pure gold. Read the fine print in the auction catalogue and you'll find a verifiable chain of custody of Fangio's helmet, boots and goggles from his 1950 campaign and his winning 1951 Formula 1 season through to Eva Peron, the First Lady of Argentina from 1946-52. Juan and Eva Peron were among the personal backers who helped a late-30s Argentinian get the opportunity to display his talents on the world stage. Juliens

There are lots of precedents of important helmets selling at auction for prices well below their worth today. A lightweight racing helmet from 1958 World F1 Champion Mike Hawthorn failed to sell against an estimate of £10,000 - £14,000 in 2019, the record for a helmet of Kimi Raikkonen's is just $33,812, Gilles Villeneuve's record is just $33,050 and even after being the lovable bad boy in a feature film, James Hunt still didn't make this list with his highest-priced helmet being $61,497.

If you haven't already seen our analysis of this marketplace, it might be a better place to start. On the other hand, the list presents as a joyous journey through Formula One racing history, from leather helmets to shellack and cork, to Graham Hill's distinctive Bell helmet to Sir Lewis Hamilton taking the concept into the art realm and beyond.

In that regard we must make a final mention of one special helmet before we get into the F1 list.

In 2014 all the Champion MotoGP riders signed a helmet to be auctioned for charity. Agostini, Nieto, Rossi, Marquez, Lorenzo, Rainey and many more joined in ... and raised $313,813 for charity. It was a great concept and mirrored what was done a few years prior where all the rock musicians signed a guitar and raised USD $2.7 million for the "Reach out to Asia" charity. This could be done once a year in F1, with all drivers signing a helmet to be auctioned at the end of the year ... for charity. Money from nothing for a good cause LCR Honda Facebook Page

A decade ago, members of the LCR Honda MotoGP team decided to enrol all the champions of MotoGP in a joint venture to raise funds for AECC, (Spanish Association against Cancer) (www.aecc.es) and Riders For Health (www.riders.org), the official charity of MotoGP.

The helmet sold for USD $313,813 and was the most expensive motorsport helmet in the world until 2023. At the time it was sold, the highest prices ever paid for a F1 helmet are both on this list; the $118,628 Ayrton Senna helmet sold in 2012 and the $118,238 Sebastian Vettel helmet sold in 2013.

In short, F1 helmet prices are rising rapidly and are still undervalued in comparison to American sports.

The following chart indicates not just that prices are rising, but the analysis explains they may go much higher yet.

The sales marked in green on the all-time F1 price list all happened in 2023. NewAtlas.com - copyright free if accompanied by a credit and a link to this article.

This list uses the full price of a helmet at auction, including the buyers premium to reflect the entire purchase price. If it is sold outside the United States, we convert the sale price to USD on the next day of currency trading at the prevailing rates.

This listing uses those figures to create the all-time most expensive list of Formula One helmets sold at auction at this point in time (March 1, 2024).



25 | $71,688 | Michael Schumacher 2005 Scuderia Ferrari helmet

2004 was the final year of the Schumacher/Ferrari years of F1 dominance, and the year Michael won his seventh and final world championship with Ferrari. Hence this helmet didn't reach the price heights of his championship and race-winning helmets. RM Sotheby's

Year: 2005 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: February 6, 2019

Official Auction Page Link

Sold at RM Sotheby's Retromobile Sale in February 2019, this carbon fibre Schuberth RF1 helmet was worn by seven-time World F1 Champion Michael Schumacher during the 2005 season. Specifically worn at the 2005 French Grand Prix (where he finished third), the helmet shows light wear, which adds to the aura when you realise there's only one person who used it. Other than that, it's battle-worn, the drink hole has been covered with a sticker and it has been signed by Michael.

Someone who won seven World F1 drivers titles will never be diminished by history. This was a blue chip investment!



24 | $75,502 | Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell's 1992 Championship helmet was gifted to Haas, further enhancing its provenance and appeal RM Sotheby's

Year: 1992 | Team: Canon Williams Renault

Manufacturer: Arai

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: October 11, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

Sold by RM Sotheby's as part of the Nigel Mansell’s Legacy Collection, this helmet was worn by Mansell during his Championship-winning 1992 Formula 1 season. The World Champion’s personal memorabilia collection contributed three helmets to the top 25 of all-time, and another nine helmets to the top 50, surpassing Ayrton Senna and second only to Michael Schumacher in having the most helmets on the list.



23 | $79,200 | Michael Schumacher

This helmet was primarily worn during Michael Schumacher's first world championship year of 1994 in the Benneton Ford - the last Ford-powered Drivers' Champion RM-Sotheby's

Year: 1994 | Team: Mild Seven Benetton Ford

Manufacturer: Bell

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

From Michael Schumacher's personal collection, and with a Certificate of Authenticity from Bell, this helmet was used by Michael during his first world championship year of 1994 when he raced for Benetton, taking eight wins, six poles and eight fastest laps from 16 races to prevail over Damon Hill by a single point.

The presentation of such momentous motorsport momentos is paramount in achieving high prices and one of the factors in the high prices achieved during 2023 was the vast improvement in how they were presented from the Schumacher and Mansell Collections. We're predicting that many of these sacred objects might be "rehoused" to present better - apart from becoming a great reminder to be as good as you can be each day, the presentation needs to be congruent with the importance of the object.



22 | $84,385 | Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell was pure "Box Office." He was so courageous that the faithful christened him "il leone" (the lion). Shutterstock / RM Sotheby's

Year: 1985 | Team: Canon Williams Honda

Manufacturer: Arai

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: October 11, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

This helmet was worn by Nigel Mansell to the first of his 31 Grand Prix wins in the 1985 European Grand Prix at Brands Hatch. The 75-lap race was a momentous one, with Ayrton Senna's Lotus-Renault cracking the 140 mph barrier in qualifying to take pole and a young Alain Prost (McLaren-TAG) finished fourth in the race, securing his first Drivers' Championship with two rounds of the season to spare.



21 | $85,200 | Michael Schumacher

If you can't afford an F1 car, there could me no more iconic trophy from Michael Schumacher's glory days with Ferrari than a helmet that was worn to two Grand Prix wins, one of them in Monaco no less. words words words words

Year: 2001 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

This helmet was worn by Michael Schumacher during his 2001 Championship-winning Year. It was delivered to Schumacher by helmet artist Jens Munser on 27 March 2001, and was used by Michael win the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix and the 2001 Spanish Gran Prix, along with pole and fastest lap in Barcelona.



20 | $87,600 | Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher smokes them all in the 2002 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps

Year: 2002 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

Another helmet designed and certified by Jens Munser, this specimen was worn by Michael to win the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on 1 September 2002. He also took pole position and fastest lap in the helmet and won the championship.



19 | $87,600 | Michael Schumacher

This helmet was used by Michael Schumacher in just two races, for one first and one second place. The second place won him a title. RM Sotheby's

Year: 2002 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

Delivered on 4 July 2002, this signed helmet was used by Michael Schumacher in the 2002 Hungarian and Japanese Grands Prix. In Hungary he qualified second behind teammate Rubens Barrichello, set the fastest lap and finished second, with the 1-2 finish securing Ferrari's fourth consecutive Constructors' Championship. In Japan, Schumacher took a clean sweep with pole position, fastest lap and the win. It was a dominant Ferrari season with Schumacher first and Barrichello second in the points and 15 Ferrari wins from 17 starts (Schumacher 11, Barrichello 4),



18 | $87,939 | Alain Prost

This helmet was used by four-time champion Alain Prost in the 1984 Dallas Grand Prix. Known for his grace under pressure, it was one of the few times he ever let a Grand Prix victory slip away. Prost had built a 7.5 second lead in the closing stages when his McLaren-TAG touched the wall.

Year: 1984 | Team: McLaren-Porsche

Manufacturer: GPA

Auction House: Bonhams | Date of Sale: November 17, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

One of the oldest helmets on our top 25 list , and one of the very few pieces of memorabilia from four-time-champ Alain Prost that has been sold in the modern auction era.

This helmet was used by Prost during the famous 1984 Dallas Grand Prix, a one-off F1 Grand Prix held in the Texas State Fair Grounds. The weather was unkind, with a string of 100+ °F (38 ° + C) days that overwhelmed the event. Temperatures were so high that the track surface began to break down, with racing delayed until it could be repaired with quick-dry cement. Prost and Niki Lauda tried to organise the drivers to boycott the event on safety grounds but it went ahead and only eight of the 26 starters were classified as finishing, though only five saw the chequered flag. Just one car finished on the same lap as Keke Rosberg's Williams-Honda, and Nigel Mansell collapsed trying to push his Lotus-Renault the length of the straight in order to finish. He didn't make it, but was classified sixth, three laps behind the winner.



17 | $90,000 | Nigel Mansell

The House That Newman/Haas Racing Built

Year: 1985 | Team: Canon Williams Honda

Manufacturer: Arai

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: October 29, 2022

Official Auction Page Link

Sold as part of RM Sotheby's 2022 auction of The House That Newman/Haas Racing Built, this race-worn Nigel Mansell F1 helmet was gifted to Haas by Mansell, giving the helmet a double-whammy of provenance, as Mansell famously joined Newman/Haas straight from winning his 1992 F1 title, winning the 1993 CART Indy Car World Series .

Nigel Mansell's $90,000 (inc buyers premium) F1 helmet sold at Newman Haas

Not much is known about the provenance of the helmet, but someone obviously did their homework prior to auction,

16 | $97,200 | Michael Schumacher

One start, one win, one pole position, one fastest lap RM Sotheby's

Year: 2002 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

This helmet was used by Michael Schumacher in his 2002 Championship Year in 2002. It was delivered towards the end of the season, and was used in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps. Schumacher took pole, set the fastest lap and won the race ... and the fastest lap of 1:47.176 was also a new lap record.



15 | $98,400 | Michael Schumacher

Worn by Michael Schumacher in the first three races of his 2001 Title win, this helmet witnessed three poles, two wins, one fastest lap, and one second place. RM Sotheby's

Year: 2001 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

Another signed Schumacher Schuberth helmet by Jens Munser Designs with a winning provenance. Delivered on 22 January 2001, this helmet was worn by Michael in the first three races of his 2001 Title win: the Australian, Malaysian, and Brazilian Grands Prix. In Australia, Michael took pole, fastest lap and a win. In Malaysia, he qualified on pole and won. In Brazil, the he qualified on pole but ultimately finished second to the West McLaren of David Coulthard.



14 | $102,000 | Ayrton Senna

A helmet worn by Ayrton Senna during the legendary 1988 season when the two fastest drivers were paired in the fastest car. Senna won eight Grands Prix, Prost seven, missing his fifth title by a handful of points after countback. There were 16 races - in motorsport you can't win them all, but that season McLaren came very close. RM Sotheby's

Year: 1988 | Team: McLaren Honda (signed)

Manufacturer: Rheos

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: December 2, 2019

Official Auction Page Link

This helmet was used during the first championship year of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Ayrton Senna, the year that McLaren almost pulled off the perfect season.

From our story, How Fernando Alonso almost gazumped the Pope's Ferrari, which centers on the 1988 season: "Going into the 12th (of 16) race in the 1988 World Formula One Championship, the 1988 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on 11 September 1988, Ferrari had not won a race, and McLaren had won them all to that point.

In the race, Prost's McLaren had engine problems but Senna's McLaren was leading with just two laps to go when he collided with a backmarker, leaving the two Ferraris an unlikely 1-2 finish.

If it been a film script, it would have been scrapped as just too implausible. Ferrari came from the clouds to take a 1-2 victory at the home of Italian motorsport just a few weeks after the visit of a man who would later become a Saint, and the first race since the death of Italy's beloved Enzo Ferrari. Just to complete the fairy tale, McLaren won all of the remaining races of the year, and (statistically) enjoyed the most dominant year in Formula One history (to that point - Red Bull was better last year).

There has never been a more credible case of divine intervention."

This helmet was there.



13 | $107,863 | Ayrton Senna

This helmet was the prototype designed by Rheos and Senna for his future helmets in 1990, so it's pretty special, and has an unbroken chain of provenance before and after that photograph being taken at a Philip Morris / McLaren team party on 20 February 1991 Artcurial

Year: 1990 | Team: Honda Marlboro McLaren (signed)

Manufacturer: Rheos

Auction House: Artcurial | Date of Sale: June 22, 2015

Official Auction Page Link

Ayrton Senna's prototype helmet completed in 1990 and the model for all those helmets now coveted by collectors the world over.

Senna won the title wearing identical helmets throughout 1990 and McLaren won the Constructors Champion.



12 | $109,200 | Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher's 2001 Championship year RM Sotheby's

Year: 2004 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

This Schuberth helmet comes from Michael Schumacher's personal collection, and was used during his 2001 Championship Year. Delivered on 11 September 2001, this helmet was used during the 2001 Italian Grand Prix at the Cathedral of Speed (Monza). Michael qualified third, and finished fourth. The visor is signed.



11 | $109,200 | Michael Schumacher

Another Michael Schumacher helmet with an astonishing provenance. RM Sotheby's

Year: 2001 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

This helmet was used once in a race by Michael Schumacher during the 2002 Belgian Grand Prix. In this helmet, Schumacher took pole, set the fastest lap and won. With such a perfect record, the helmet was retired and had been in his personal collection until this sale.



10 | $112,181 (Charity) | Alex Albon

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon transformed his helmet from one Grand Prix into a sports hall for 2000 children at an orphanage in rural Thailand F1Authentics

Year: 2022 | Team: Williams Duracell

Manufacturer: Bell

Auction House: F1Authentics | Date of Sale: October 11, 2022

Official Auction Page Link

This helmet was used by Thai-British racing driver Alex Albon during the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, being sold by F1Authentics in 2022 with the entire proceeds going to one of Albon's passion projects, the Wat Sakraeo Orphanage in rural Thailand. The money funded the building of a new sports hall for the 2000 children at the orphanage. The design was a collaboration between Alex and the kids. Charity auctions are one of the very few endeavours where everybody wins.



9 | $118,238 (Charity) | Sebastian Vettel

The power of intent - a trophy in visualisation Bonhams

Year: 2013 | Team: Red Bull Infiniti

Manufacturer: Arai

Auction House: Bonhams | Date of Sale: December 9, 2013

Official Auction Page Link

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel hadn't had much luck in his (home) German Grand Prix and it was the one that he wanted to win most.

In 2013, Sebastian collaborated with Jens Munser Designs (who appears countless times on this list working with Michael Schumacher) to use his Arai to send a message, as much for himself as everybody else. The design uses Germany's national colours of black, red and gold to create a helmet with intent, with the helmet labelled and named "Home Run 2013" ... and he won!

The helmet is signed and visor tear-off too, and it was sold to the benefit of one of Vettel's many causes, the Wings for Life charity, along with helmet bag, Arai box and a Certificate of Authenticity. Apart from the design and one-start-one-win, it comes from the 2013 season during which he secured his fourth consecutive World Driver's Championship title.



8 | $118,628 | Ayrton Senna

The master of one very fast lap in the television era of Formula One was Ayrton Senna, gaining him one of the largest pre-Facebook fan bases the sport has seen. Senna's helmets have held the record price for much of the last 20 years and may vie for top tens in the future, but we suspect art and charity auction helmets will prevail over the coming decade Deposit Photos

Year: 1993 | Team: Honda Marlboro McLaren

Manufacturer: Shoei

Auction House: Silverstone (now Iconic Auctioneers - no link) | Date of Sale: July 12, 2012

Official Auction Page Link

Statistically one of the best ever and cut down in his prime, Ayrton Senna's trademark helmet design celebrated the colours of his home Brazilian flag coupled with Nacional, Marlboro, Boss and Honda branding and 12 years ago this was the most valuable helmet sold at auction. It was sold by British auction house Silverstone (now Iconic Auctioneers) for GBP £74,750 in 2012 with a McLaren International authentication certificate and the provenance of having been purchased by the vendor directly from McLaren's Ron Dennis. Senna's signed the Sid Mosca-designed helmet



7 | $120,000 | Michael Schumacher

Another Michael Schumacher helmet with an astonishing provenance. RM Sotheby's

Year: 2003 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: September 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

This helmet comes from Michael Schumacher's 2003 championship year in 2003. It was delivered on 29 June 2003, and possibly used at the 2003 German Grand Prix, where Schumacher qualified sixth and finished eighth. This helmet was allocated as a spare for the British, Canadian and French Grand Prix'. The visor is signed.



6 | $171,506 | Graham Hill

Offered from the Graham Hill Collection, this very early Bell full face helmet wore the family colours to two world titles, and son Damon followed up with a world title wearing the same colours a few decades later. RM Sotheby's

Year: 1972 | Team: Brabham Ford

Manufacturer: Bell

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: November 4, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

There are very few helmet liveries as distinctive as the Hill family colours. In an era where drivers often opted for single helmet colour or a version of their school tie, Hill’s loyalty to his rowing club saw him carry the design from one sport to another.

Prior to his motor racing, Hill competed as a rower for the London Rowing Club. Hill’s helmet was painted with the London Rowing Club’s dark blue with white oar blades. Graham carried the Hill colours to the FIA World Drivers' Championship in 1962 and 1968, then son Damon did likewise with the 1996 Drivers' Championship. The Hill family made history as the first family to have two generations of Formula 1 World Champions - the Rosbergs (Keke and Nico) repeated the feat at a later date.

More than just a celebration of that feat, this helmet is almost the "missing link" between the leather flying helmets and "pudding basin" helmets of yesteryear, and the exquisite helmets of today produced with advanced composites and infinitely more scientific understanding.

Bell pioneered the full face helmet with the catchy slogan "if you've got a $10 head, wear a $10 helmet." At the forefront of motorsport visibility, Hill was one of the pioneers of the initiative, becoming one of the very first F1 drivers to use a full face helmet.

This helmet was used by Graham Hill during the 1972 and 1973 season and for three races at the beginning of the 1974 season. It is also likely that Hill would have worn this helmet for some of the 1971 season too. Adding to the authenticity, this helmet was sold from Hill family collection where it had resided since it was new.



5 | $184,340 | Ayrton Senna

The car control of Ayrton Senna came into its own in slippery conditions, and some of his wet weather performances were breathtaking. His drives in the wet 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, the wet 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix, and the wet 1993 European Grand Prix are the stuff of legend. His distinctive Brazilian flag helmet is instantly recognisable to motorsport fans from the era. RM Sotheby's

Year: 1990 | Team: Honda Marlboro McLaren

Manufacturer: Rheos

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: February 9, 2019

Official Auction Page Link

Ayrton Senna won 41 Grands Prix at 17 different circuits in his 161 Grand Prix starts before his tragic crash while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix on 1 May 1994. It was his skill over a single blistering lap that warmed up the crowd, and he amassed a global following which ensures his helmets regularly return to the top of the most expensive list. We suspect he'll stay among the top 10 prices for a long time, as there are enough of the distinctive Senna helmet out there to see then come to auction every few years.

Complete with a radio, this Rheos helmet was used in the 1990 Formula 1 World Championship by Ayrton Senna in his McLaren MP4-5b, a year where both Senna and McLaren won their respective driver’s and team championships. The helmet shows desirable signs of wear both inside and out and is accompanied by a certificate from Angelo Parrilla, Senna’s manager during his time in karting, to whom Ayrton gifted this helmet.



4 | $193,750 | Phil Hill

Phil Hill was America's first F1 champion and the only one born in America. When his complete Herbert Johnson helmet ensemble came to market in 2021, it had been retained by the Hill family since it was worn, and it briefly became the world's most valuable F1 helmet. Made of shellacked canvas and cork, it was a milestone on our journey to the composite masterpieces of today, and it perfectly captured a moment in motor racing history. The Hill Family Trust

Year: 1957 | Team: Unbranded Herbert Johnson Helmet

Manufacturer: Herbert Johnson

Auction House: Gooding & Co | Date of Sale: February 8, 2021

Official Auction Page Link

For the last 150 years, if you wanted the perfect hat for any occasion, you went to Herbert Johnson of 45 New Bond Street, London W1 and they'd tailor make it. They'd take your measurements, obtain a brief as to what it was to be used for, then design and craft you anything you wanted.

Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford went there when they wanted the right hat for Indiana Jones. Major Boothroyd of Q-branch (Q to you) went there when he wanted a gentleman's briefcase with a concealed sniper rifle for James Bond (Sean Connery). Blake Edwards went there to find a congruent hat for Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) in his ‘The Pink Panther’ film series. When they were searching for the right range of hats for Professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) to wear against for the 1963 movie My Fair Lady, they went to Herbert Johnson.

So too did the Grand Prix drivers of the day. Many of the top F1 drivers used Herbert Johnson helmets and Sir Stirling Moss was another, with his famous white Herbert Johnson helmet being gilded

3 | $248,800 (Charity) | Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen auctions off his original Austrian GP helmet for charity

Year: 2022 | Team: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Manufacturer: Schuberth

Auction House: VIPrize | Date of Sale: September 4, 2022

Official Auction Page Link

Max Verstappen's first helmet on the list will not be his last. If he keeps winning at the current rate, he's going to become a phenomenon and his memorabilia will become very valuable on the auction block. This special edition helmet was created the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix with all proceeds going to "Wings for Life." Max looked for a while like he'd deliver a clean sweep of victories to go with the helmet to auction. He qualified on pole, won the sprint race, set fastest lap in the race, but finished second at the flag to Charles Leclerc.



2 | $328,430 (Charity) | Charles Leclerc

words words words words words words words words words words words words

Year: 2023 | Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Manufacturer: Bell

Auction House: RM Sotheby's | Date of Sale: June 6, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

This 2023 Bell HP77 helmet was worn by Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during his home race in 2023, the Monaco Grand Prix. He qualified third, finished sixth and then approached RM Sotheby's to sell his entire racing suit via auction. His race suit fetched €61,200, his gloves €42,000, his boots €20,400, and the helmet went for €306,000 (USD $328,430). RM Sotheby's kicked in its commissions and it all went to the people of Emilia-Romagna (Ferrari's home of Maranello is there) where flooding had displaced 20,000 people.



1 | $387,500 | Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton x Takashi Murakami 2022 Japanese GP helmet - now the world's most expensive motorsport helmet Lewis Hamilton Facebook page | Jupiter

Year: 2022 | Team: Mercedes-AMG Petronas

Manufacturer: Bell

Auction House: Joopiter | Date of Sale: June 28, 2023

Official Auction Page Link

In many ways, Sir Lewis Hamilton's 2022 Japanese Grand Prix helmet was continuing a long tradition at Mercedes Benz of working with the artists of the day. Mercedes-Benz commissioned a young Andy Warhol to create his famous "Cars" series, and Sir Lewis has begun a journey down his own path that might yet create an entirely new genre of collectible.

The idea of using the outer shell of a racing car as a blank canvas for the creation of art got started when a Parisian Art Auctioneer Hervé Poulain asked his friend Alexander Calder to paint his BMW 3.0 CSL Batmobile for the 1975 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. An idea whose time had come unfolded from there. BMW

Cars started out black, progressed to different colours and ... art cars got started when a Parisian Art Auctioneer driver and art auctioneer Hervé Poulain asked his friend Alexander Calder to paint his BMW 3.0 CSL Batmobile for the 1975 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

The idea caught on and became a focus for Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche in the 1970s. BMW in particular worked with a host of hot contemporary artists to turn their most iconic models into a blank canvass. Creative powerhouses like Janis Joplin and John Lennon painted their own cars, and when Lennon's psychedelic Roller sold for $2,299,000 in 1985, it was the highest price ever paid for an automobile at auction.

John Lennon's Rolls-Royce Phantom V

The previous record had been $440,000, so Lennon's Phantom V Rolls-Royce raised the world record price for any car by a factor of five. Those cars sold for their aesthetics and provenance far in excess of the market value of their "canvass."

Sir Lewis Hamilton has done us proud with this helmet because it appears to be just the start of him working with a range of artists to create a series of exquisitely painted artworks worn at momentous times, and with his millions of followers on social media, he has developed massive clout as an influencer.

Already a fashion icon, Hamilton is in the process of becoming an artist and advocate too. That he's also seeking to win an eighth world championship in a Mercedes-Benz this year, and a Ferrari beyond that is ... well, very compelling viewing.

The potential for art helmets to help beautify and enliven the Formula One scene, synthesising value for worthwhile causes, bringing new artists into focus ... bears some thought.

In the meantime, we have a worthy champ and yet another battleground upon which Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen can engage, and like the 2024 season which starts tonight, it will be a battle royale, with two of the savviest communication machines in the world of sport behind them.

