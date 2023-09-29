© 2023 New Atlas
Computers

Eye comfort a priority for all-in-one desktop PC with color E Ink display

By Paul Ridden
September 29, 2023
Eye comfort a priority for all-in-one desktop PC with color E Ink display
The Bigme B251 all-in-one Windows 11 computer features an eye-friendly Kaleido 3 color ePaper display
The Bigme B251 all-in-one Windows 11 computer features an eye-friendly Kaleido 3 color ePaper display
View 6 Images
The Bigme B251 all-in-one Windows 11 computer features an eye-friendly Kaleido 3 color ePaper display
1/6
The Bigme B251 all-in-one Windows 11 computer features an eye-friendly Kaleido 3 color ePaper display
The B251 all-in-one's E Ink display can be rotated from landscape to portrait
2/6
The B251 all-in-one's E Ink display can be rotated from landscape to portrait
The B251 all-in-one comes with support for Miracast, Chromecast, AirPlay and DNLA for wireless connection to other devices, such as a smartphone
3/6
The B251 all-in-one comes with support for Miracast, Chromecast, AirPlay and DNLA for wireless connection to other devices, such as a smartphone
The B251 all-in-one's 23.5-inch ePaper display comes with a dual-temperature front light
4/6
The B251 all-in-one's 23.5-inch ePaper display comes with a dual-temperature front light
Bigme's xRapid refresh technology is reported to minimize ghosting and lag
5/6
Bigme's xRapid refresh technology is reported to minimize ghosting and lag
The Bigme B251 all-in-one will ship with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse combo
6/6
The Bigme B251 all-in-one will ship with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse combo
View gallery - 6 images

Earlier this month, Dasung launched a desktop monitor sporting color E Ink technology for reduced eye strain while working. Now Bigme has gone one better by combining monitor and computer for the B251 all-in-one Windows PC.

Bigme has launched the B251 color E Ink desktop computer/monitor on Kickstarter, and it features the same size display with the same ePaper technology as Dasung's standalone monitor – meaning users are treated to a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 E Ink screen at 3,200 x 1,800 resolution, with 150 ppi definition for colors and 300 ppi for black on white.

It's not going to be as color-rich or vibrant as LCD or OLED monitors, but the screen should be easier on the eyes and the company's xRapid refresh technology is reported to minimize ghosting and lag for "a variety of scenarios, from web browsing to video viewing."

If there isn't enough ambient light for onscreen clarity, the integrated front light with two color temperatures should brighten things up. And the display can be rotated from landscape to portrait orientation for wireless mirroring a smartphone display or making document reading or coding easier.

The B251 all-in-one comes with support for Miracast, Chromecast, AirPlay and DNLA for wireless connection to other devices, such as a smartphone
The B251 all-in-one comes with support for Miracast, Chromecast, AirPlay and DNLA for wireless connection to other devices, such as a smartphone

Within the housing is a Windows 11 computer system with 12th Gen Intel i5 processing brains supported by 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. There are a bunch of ports around back for cabling up to other devices, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C and USB Type A. Hands-free operation is made possible by a built-in voice control system, and dual-channel speakers ensure that users don't miss a beat.

Kickstarter pledges currently start at US$1,899, which is more than a thousand bucks off the expected retail price. A Bluetooth keyboard and mouse are included in the package. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from December.

Backers looking for a color E Ink monitor only can also find a B251 version on the project page, with pledges starting from $1,299.

Source: Bigme

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ComputersE-InkKickstarterWindowsPCAll-in-one
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!