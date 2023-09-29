Eye comfort a priority for all-in-one desktop PC with color E Ink display

Earlier this month, Dasung launched a desktop monitor sporting color E Ink technology for reduced eye strain while working. Now Bigme has gone one better by combining monitor and computer for the B251 all-in-one Windows PC.

Bigme has launched the B251 color E Ink desktop computer/monitor on Kickstarter, and it features the same size display with the same ePaper technology as Dasung's standalone monitor – meaning users are treated to a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 E Ink screen at 3,200 x 1,800 resolution, with 150 ppi definition for colors and 300 ppi for black on white.

It's not going to be as color-rich or vibrant as LCD or OLED monitors, but the screen should be easier on the eyes and the company's xRapid refresh technology is reported to minimize ghosting and lag for "a variety of scenarios, from web browsing to video viewing."

If there isn't enough ambient light for onscreen clarity, the integrated front light with two color temperatures should brighten things up. And the display can be rotated from landscape to portrait orientation for wireless mirroring a smartphone display or making document reading or coding easier.

The B251 all-in-one comes with support for Miracast, Chromecast, AirPlay and DNLA for wireless connection to other devices, such as a smartphone Bigme

Within the housing is a Windows 11 computer system with 12th Gen Intel i5 processing brains supported by 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. There are a bunch of ports around back for cabling up to other devices, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C and USB Type A. Hands-free operation is made possible by a built-in voice control system, and dual-channel speakers ensure that users don't miss a beat.

Kickstarter pledges currently start at US$1,899, which is more than a thousand bucks off the expected retail price. A Bluetooth keyboard and mouse are included in the package. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from December.

Backers looking for a color E Ink monitor only can also find a B251 version on the project page, with pledges starting from $1,299.

Source: Bigme