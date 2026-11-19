First of all, never mind how this thing works, get a load of how it looks! That said, the Borslon is in fact claimed to be an improvement on traditional gaming mice, with a radical articulated finger-worn design.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Borslon is made by gaming electronics company Komodo Smart Technology. Along with being worn on the right-hand index finger (sorry, lefties), it can also be curled up and used handheld-style like a traditional mouse.

On the outside/back-end of the device are five programmable buttons that users can remap to create macros for commonly used commands.

Those buttons are pressed by the thumb, although some potential backers have expressed doubts as to how quick and easy that will be to do while gaming. It's also worth noting that one of the buttons has to be assigned to left-clicking, as that task is not performed by the fingertip (the user's finger pad sits above a motion sensor, which tracks the mouse's position).

The Borslon is made mainly of aluminum, and is claimed to tip the scales at approximately 36 g (1.27 oz) Komodo Smart Technology

Scrolling is handled by a thumb-operated optical scroll wheel, located on the next segment forward from the buttons. And yes, the mouse is hard-wired only, although the cable is routed over the top of the hand in an effort to keep it out of the way.

Specs-wise, the Borslon offers up to 26,000 DPI, an 8,000-Hz polling rate, a 300-IPS tracking speed, and 80G maximum acceleration. These parameters can be adjusted in a Windows, macOS or Android browser.

The various components of the mouse Komodo Smart Technology

According to Komodo, the whole design makes for increased precision and control, by adapting to the user's finger movements as they play. At this point in time, the device is still a functional engineering prototype.

Should you be interested in getting a Borslon mouse when (and if) it reaches production, you can do so for a pledge of US$99. The planned retail price is $158.

BORSLON：TAKE CONTROL AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

