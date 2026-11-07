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Computing

Magnetic modular display puts three adjustable screens in front of your face

By Maryna Holovnova
November 06, 2026
Magnetic modular display puts three adjustable screens in front of your face
TobenONE is presently on Kickstarter
TobenONE is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
TobenONE is presently on Kickstarter
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TobenONE is presently on Kickstarter
Pledges for TobenONE start at $489
2/3
Pledges for TobenONE start at $489
The displays can be arranged in either landscape or portrait orientation, depending on your preferences
3/3
The displays can be arranged in either landscape or portrait orientation, depending on your preferences
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TobenONE is a Chinese tech company that specializes in workspace accessories that bring a little more order to office desks. Its latest product is a magnetic modular display system designed to be assembled quickly, packed away when not in use, and used to add up to three additional screens to a laptop. The project shares the company’s name – TobenONE – and is currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

Anyone who works with multiple monitors knows the pain of having cables cluttered chaotically around their desk. This is one of the inconveniences TobenONE aims to address with its modular design. All its components snap together magnetically and connect to a laptop using a single USB 2.0 cable, which also supplies power.

Putting the whole thing together looks a little bit like a DIY project, but according to the creators, the setup process is quite straightforward. The system is designed to be plug-and-play, so no additional software is required.

Pledges for TobenONE start at $489
Pledges for TobenONE start at $489

It consists of an alloy stand for the laptop, three magnetic mounting modules for the detachable monitors, and a power adapter. TobenONE is compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops, and also supports different laptop screen sizes.

The modular laptop display system is not an entirely new idea, and there are some existing products on the market that offer detachable portable screens. TobenONE takes a slightly different approach to the whole design by building the whole system around the main stand. The laptop sits in the center of it, while the additional displays can be positioned above and to either side.

You can choose to connect just one additional screen or use all three at the same time. The displays can be arranged in either landscape or portrait orientation, depending on your preferences. The mounting modules also allow the displays to be adjusted to different angles.

The displays can be arranged in either landscape or portrait orientation, depending on your preferences
The displays can be arranged in either landscape or portrait orientation, depending on your preferences

The system supports extended-display mode, which means that the additional screens can run different applications rather than just mirroring the laptop’s main display.

The frames are made of magnesium-aluminum alloy, making them durable but lightweight. Each monitor measures 16 inches and has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The complete setup weighs around 3 kg (6.6 lb) and can also be folded flat when not in use, making it relatively easy to store or transport.

In the future, the creators hope to expand the range of accessories that could potentially be connected to the TobenONE system through additional magnetic modules.

The cheapest pledge option available on Kickstarter includes two monitors and comes in at US$489, while the planned retail price is $689. If you are looking to get the full three-monitor setup, it will cost $689 on Kickstarter or $1,499 at retail. Assuming the campaign reaches its goal, shipping is expected to begin in February 2027.

TobenONE: Magnetic Modular Wireless Triple-Screen Display

Source: Kickstarter

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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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