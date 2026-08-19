Programmable photonic chip could unlock light-speed optical computing

We want faster and faster computers, and light is the fastest thing in the universe. Therefore, light-based computers should be awesome. Right? Not quite. Computing isn't always about data arriving fast. Sometimes it's about arriving on cue. We have learned how to force light to calm down, but today’s hardware matches a specific design to a specific speed. But how do we command light to arrive faster or slower, using the same hardware?

Researchers at Seoul National University and the University of Seoul have developed a programmable photonic circuit architecture that can dynamically control how long light pulses take to travel through a chip, effectively controlling their arrival time. Rather than having a fixed delay determined when the device is manufactured, the proposed system can be reconfigured to alter the delay, transmission bandwidth, and even frequency characteristics of an optical signal, hence the “programmable” description.

The researchers say the technology, currently based on theory, numerical modeling, and detailed electromagnetic simulations alone, could eventually provide some of the synchronization, buffering, and signal-processing functions needed by future optical computers and high-speed communications systems.

Conventional processors, the CPUs and GPUs we know and love, move information around as electrical signals, with electrons traveling through metal interconnects. As processors and AI systems become larger and hungrier, moving all that data through metal consumes increasingly huge amounts of power and creates bandwidth bottlenecks.

Instead of moving data as electrons, photonics converts the data into light. Photons can carry enormous quantities of information at high speed while generating far less resistive heating along the way. Now, light is extremely well known for its speed. In fact, it is the fastest thing in the universe. However, speed is not always a preferred characteristic in computing.

Different signals may travel through different paths and perform different operations before they are needed together. Therefore, computing systems need signals to arrive on cue. That means delaying, syncing, buffering, and filtering signals – something electronics handles easily but photonics struggles with. While it's impossible to reduce the actual speed of light, there are ways to delay it.

One current workaround is coupled-resonator-induced transparency (CRIT). This technique relies on optical resonators, microscopic structures that allow light at particular frequencies to circulate within them. These structures can be arranged so that their optical modes interact and the light waves can interfere with each other. Under the right conditions, this interference produces a narrow window through which particular frequencies of light can pass while experiencing a substantial delay. Think of it like a carefully designed, complicated roundabout that makes vehicles slow down and arrive at programmed times.

CRIT systems ensure light signals arrive on cue. However, they are not flexible. Once their structures are arranged/programmed for a specific outcome, the characteristics are fixed. Their resonator geometry and coupling arrangement determine characteristics such as which wavelengths they operate at, how broad their transmission window is, and how much delay they produce. If you want a different delay or frequency response, you often need a new chip altogether.

The Seoul researchers propose making the chip's behavior programmable. Their solution introduces tunable elements that let one resonator network be reconfigured after it's built. CRIT systems typically involve two optical states known as bright and dark modes. The bright mode interacts strongly with incoming light, while the dark mode couples much more weakly and can hold optical energy for longer. Their interaction creates the characteristic transmission and delay response.

The Seoul design treats the bright and dark modes as part of a unified controllable system, and introduces two tunable loop couplers into the resonator architecture. Changing these couplers alters how the resonators interact, allowing the same underlying circuit to produce different optical responses. In theoretical demonstrations, the researchers were able to adjust the width and shape of the transmission band, control how efficiently light passed through the circuit, and, most importantly, tune how long optical pulses were delayed.

Numerical simulations also indicated that the delay could be changed dynamically while the circuit was operating. The architecture could additionally manipulate the frequency of the transmitted light, potentially eliminating the need for a separate frequency-conversion component in some systems. This combination makes the concept interesting. Instead of having one optical component serving as a delay line, another as a filter, and another performing some additional signal-processing function, a programmable resonator network could potentially be reconfigured to perform several jobs.

Of course, a photonic circuit that performs excellently in equations can become considerably less cooperative once somebody attempts to manufacture it.

To investigate that problem, the team modeled the design on a silicon-nitride photonic integrated circuit platform and carried out three-dimensional electromagnetic simulations that incorporated the kinds of imperfections a real device would encounter. These included material losses, differences between individual resonators, unwanted backscattering, coupling variations, phase errors, and thermal crosstalk between neighboring components.

According to the researchers, the architecture remained functional despite these non-ideal effects, suggesting that it should be physically achievable using existing photonic fabrication technology. If experimentally realized, programmable delay systems like this could eventually be used to synchronize optical signals, create adjustable delay lines and buffers, reshape optical transmission bands, and perform frequency conversion. Such functions could be particularly useful in optical communications, photonic AI processors, and other systems where vast numbers of light signals must arrive at precisely the right time.

“This research is significant in that it proposes a new design principle that allows the flow of light within photonic integrated circuits to be reconfigured as needed, greatly enhancing design flexibility,” said Seoul National University's Prof. Namkyoo Park.

The team now plans to move from simulations toward practical device fabrication and experimental validation, eventually expanding the concept into larger programmable photonic circuits. For now, all the work has done is lay out the theory, test it in simulations, and show it should be buildable. Still, it is an intriguing concept. We've known how to delay light for years. However, making that delay programmable rather than permanently etched into hardware could be a significant step towards more flexible light-powered computing.

The study was published in the journal Advanced Science.

Source: Science Daily

