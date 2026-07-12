© 2026 New Atlas
Computing

Maverick mouse flips the axis with rotary scrolling wheel

By Shirl Leigh
July 12, 2026
Maverick mouse flips the axis with rotary scrolling wheel
The Rotary Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
The Rotary Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
The Rotary Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
1/4
The Rotary Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
The mouse measures 119 x 64 x 40 mm (4.69 x 2.52 x 1.57 in) and weighs 59 g (2.08 oz) without a battery
2/4
The mouse measures 119 x 64 x 40 mm (4.69 x 2.52 x 1.57 in) and weighs 59 g (2.08 oz) without a battery
The scrolling wheel can also be pressed and used as a button
3/4
The scrolling wheel can also be pressed and used as a button
The Rotary Mouse is available in both Vertical and Standard models
4/4
The Rotary Mouse is available in both Vertical and Standard models
View gallery - 4 images

Finger joint strains are the bane of long hours spent daily on the computer, which is what led Melvin Wong, founder and engineer at Airra Labs, to build a better computer mouse – the Rotary Mouse, which is currently on Kickstarter.

The action of continuously flicking a typical mouse wheel up and down can be slow and tedious as well difficult to control, even with infinite scroll wheels. These issues took a toll on Wong’s fingers, leading to discomfort and pain while scrolling.

He responded by coming up with a mouse with a rotary wheel that scrolls the display up clockwise and scrolls it down counterclockwise. It is controlled smoothly with continuous motion that reportedly expands ROM (range of motion) to reduce finger strain and spread movement naturally.

The scrolling wheel can also be pressed and used as a button
The scrolling wheel can also be pressed and used as a button

The user turns the rotary wheel like a dial and the screen moves fluidly with uninterrupted real-time control over pace and direction. Included with the left/right buttons is a middle button located in the center of the rotary wheel that can be activated by pressing to generate a click.

Compared to infinite scrolling wheels that spin freely but are harder to control, the rotary wheel scrolls with small precise silent tactile clicks that can be controlled pixel by pixel even while quickly scrolling.

The Rotary Mouse is suited for user tasks that require a lot of scrolling such as reading websites, writing lengthy documents, skimming spreadsheets, coding, or large amounts of video editing.

The mouse measures 119 x 64 x 40 mm (4.69 x 2.52 x 1.57 in) and weighs 59 g (2.08 oz) without a battery
The mouse measures 119 x 64 x 40 mm (4.69 x 2.52 x 1.57 in) and weighs 59 g (2.08 oz) without a battery

In addition to its faster rotary scrolling – which is reported to be 2.5x faster than a regular mouse – the Rotary Mouse also supports standard scrolling by turning the rotary wheel in a half-circular rotation via vertical flicking. It connects wirelessly via USB.

Video editors can use the Rotary Mouse as an inexpensive alternative jog/shuttle controller to seamlessly edit timelines, view footage frame-by-frame, or zoom in and out with precise clicks in DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro.

Reverse scrolling is also possible by changing the mouse settings in Windows 10/11 and system preferences in macOS but by default, the mouse already scrolls down when rotated counterclockwise and vice versa similar to Windows-style scrolling. Support for Linux and Android are also included.

The Rotary Mouse is available in both Vertical and Standard models
The Rotary Mouse is available in both Vertical and Standard models

Consistent stable tracking without excessive power consumption is due to the mouse operating at the standard 125Hz polling rate (with 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity) referring to the number of times it communicates its location to the computer.

The mouse can also function as a gaming steering wheel alternative to large wheels or inaccurate keyboards, and the sensitivity setting can be adjusted via AutoHotKey to preferred comfort driving levels. The DPI sensitivity (dots per inch units of mouse movements) ranges over 800/1200/1800 DPI.

The Rotary Mouse (with one AAA alkaline battery included) is available in four models, and is set to ship in November if all funding goals are met and production goes as planned. For the Kickstarter campaign matte black is the only color offered, but other colors and sizes are planned in the future.

The Standard mouse goes for a pledge of US$89 (planned retail: $139), while the Vertical model is priced at $109 (retail $159). There's also an analog-style SIM Edition for driving control ($89 pledge, $149 retail), and a Creator Edition optimized for video editing, priced the same as the SIM Edition.

Rotary Mouse: The Mouse Reinvented for Scrolling

Sources: Kickstarter, Rotary Mouse

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ComputingMouseKickstarterErgonomic
No comments
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh is a West Coast-based journalist/photographer with a diploma in journalism. Interests include the food and beverage industry, public transportation, photographic equipment, and tech innovations that free up time for important things like walking their Rottweiler and drinking Earl Grey tea. Looking forward to a positive future of food replicator technology that provides quick nourishment, and transporter travel that sends you safely on shore leave.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Each screen can operate independently for two users sharing one display unit to save space, or the main screen (A) can display full information while the second screen (B) shows cloned information for customer facing
Computing
Dual-screen monitor can show two sides of the same story
Rather than have folks on customer-facing or collaborative setups having to constantly swivel a monitor around for people on the other side of the desk, Philips has launched a dual-sided business monitor with a Full HD screen front and back.
IBM's sub-1-nanometer node chip fits close to 100 billion transistors for increased efficiency and performance over the 2-nm process node
Computing
IBM fits ~100 billion transistors on a fingernail-sized chip
IBM has developed the blueprint for producing a processor using sub-1-nanometer chip technology, outdoing its own efforts to increase efficiency and processing power with 2-nm tech from a few years ago.
The Ovo mouse is presently on Kickstarter
Computing
This egg-shaped mouse is the latest to offer less wrist strain
A new device from UK-based NextAxis Design might leave you guessing at first glance. It looks like a small, shiny egg, but it’s actually a wireless mouse. It’s called Ovo, and is currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.
Lenovo's AI Workmate Concept has a projector, cameras, an LCD face – and a lot to prove
Computing
Is this robot with a projector for a head the future of office work?
Lenovo wants to put a cheerful robot with cameras, a projector, and an LCD screen for a face at your desk to help you with office tasks using AI. But that may not be the best use of precious real estate in your cubicle.
Phone cluster computing puts old phones to good use
Computing
Google gets creative with AI recycling
Every year, billions of phones are discarded with their processors intact. Meanwhile, the AI sector spends billions on new chips at high environmental costs. Google is developing a way to bridge these two realities with a server made from old phones.
An automated device peels tape to a designated distance, lays it back down, and measures the amount of force needed to peel it again
Computing
Can Scotch tape record information like audio tape?
Penn State researchers record spikes in pressure during automated tape-peeling. Understanding how such processes record information points to developing memory materials for zero-electricity computers without typical vulnerabilities.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!