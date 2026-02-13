Display hub adds three more screens powered through single USB port

For most of us, it’s hard to fit our workflows onto a single laptop screen – not efficiently, at least. Whether you’re coding across multiple windows, tracking live markets and news, or juggling messaging, emails, and documents, constantly having to switch windows is just a hassle. Portable triple-display add-ons have attempted to solve this before, giving remote workers and travelers a way to make use of multi-monitor productivity on the go.

Now, the MagHub Quad Max is taking that idea a step further. The 18.5-inch portable triple-screen display unfolds into three large Full HD panels from a single reinforced aluminum stand and hinge system, connecting to your laptop through just one USB-C cable. The question is whether this is simply bigger, or actually meaningfully better, than what’s come before.

A single USB-C connection powers and drives all three displays, giving MagHub Quad Max a relatively clean, low-clutter desktop footprint despite its multi-screen sprawl INVZI

At first glance, what sets MagHub Quad Max apart is its scale. Instead of the usual 13- or 14-inch panels that have been the standard in portable add-on screens from systems like the Aura Triple Boost 14 Pro and even a four-screen portable display experiment, it unfolds into three 1080p IPS displays at 18.5-diagonal inches each. With a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits of brightness, and low blue light support, each screen aims to keep text sharp and readable at natural sizes, rather than forcing users to shrink interfaces or needing to zoom in and out.

The focus here isn’t just more screens – although that’s a nice bonus. Instead, the focus is on preserving UI scale. As someone who has used portable screens myself, this truly seems like a blessing. I’d simply made peace with having to use a smaller UI scale on my portable screen.

With its flip-around top screen and rotating layout, MagHub Quad Max can face a client during presentations while the presenter keeps control on their laptop INVZI

The MagHub Quad Max also adds flexibility: 360° rotation, a top screen that flips around so you can have it face clients during a presentation, and even a triangular layout for small group collaboration. Overall, the device feels like an incremental, useful evolution of the portable workstation idea.

A single USB-C cable (10 Gbps or higher recommended) is sufficient for both video and power, minimizing desk clutter. Laptops without a USB-C display output can connect via dual USB-A ports instead. To reliably run all three external screens, a 45-W USB-C power adapter is recommended – this can also be from a 45-W+ power bank to make the setup truly mobile.

The MagHub Quad Max frame leans on its own kickstand while hinged screens sprout from the sides and top INVZI

On Windows 10 and 11, drivers typically install automatically. On macOS, a one-time manual installation is required to enable the extended screens. The system uses a Racertech multi-display driver that supports both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, fitting laptops from 12 to 18 inches. Still, this isn’t universal plug-and-play for every legacy system.

The MagHub Quad Max is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, where pledges start at US$799 at time of writing. Crowdfunding projects always carry an element of risk, particularly for complex hardware, where various moving parts can cause delays. That said, INVZI isn’t new to this space. The company has successfully delivered 14 previous crowdfunding campaigns since 2020, with a focus on hardware and productivity tools. If all goes well with the remainder of this already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from April.

Portable multi-screen displays aren’t fringe experiments anymore; the MagHub Quad Max suggests that the next step may simply be more screen real estate, without having to compromise mobility.

MagHub Quad Max- The 18.5" Portable Triple-Screen Display

Source: Kickstarter

