Foldable multi-monitor setup gives a laptop three extra screens

Folks who work from home will probably be very familiar with a multi-display setup running from a single computer or laptop. Aura Displays has a solution for those who call a cafe or train their office, one which provides three additional screens.

Extending the display real estate available to computer and laptop users is nothing new. We've seen a bunch of additional monitors, single-displays and double-displays. A Kickstarter in March even promised a quad-screen setup, though one of those wasn't even included in the core setup.

The Triple Boost 14" Pro from Aura Displays does actually deliver three additional 1080p screens to surround the main laptop display – all operated through a single USB-C connection for power and data. The extra anti-glare monitors are mounted to a frame with a built-in kickstand that can be adjusted to suit preferred usage angles.

Each 14-inch monitor offers 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 16.7-million colors, and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio Aura Displays

The monitors fold out over adjustable hinges so that there's a 14-inch display either side of the centrally positioned laptop, plus the third monitor folds up to sit above the host device. The wing screens can be pushed back so that folks around the conference table can share your presentation.

The wings can also remain to the sides while the upper monitor is flipped down behind the laptop's own display – again, useful for sharing content with others without them needing to huddle around your laptop. And this screen auto-rotates what's on display so folks don't have to stand on their heads to view it.

The Triple Boost 14" Pro folds flat for between-use transport Aura Displays

The device is crafted from "premium aluminum" and reported compatible with all laptops with screens ranging from 11 to 18 inches. Each monitor has a 60-Hz refresh rate, a color palette of more than 16 million hues, 300-nit brightness that can be tweaked depending on the space you're in, and 1,500:1 contrast. It can even use the setup with tablets and smartphones (though iOS doesn't appear to be supported).

At the end of the productivity session, the Triple Boost 14" Pro collapses down for transport, with the whole shebang adding 4.7 lb (~2 kg) to your laptop bag.

The contraption is up for pre-order now at US$469, with shipping expected to start soon. The suggested retail price runs to $649. A software driver will need to be installed on the host laptop before you can launch your quad-screen setup, with four OS flavors free to download from Aura. The video below has more.

