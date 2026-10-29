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Computing

'Production-boosting' mouse sports its own touchscreen

By Maryna Holovnova
October 29, 2026
'Production-boosting' mouse sports its own touchscreen
The Super Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
The Super Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
The Super Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
1/4
The Super Mouse is presently on Kickstarter
The device is compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems
2/4
The device is compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems
Super Mouse weighs 95 grams (3.35 oz) and measures 109 x 91 x 29 mm (4.29 x 3.58 x 1.14 in)
3/4
Super Mouse weighs 95 grams (3.35 oz) and measures 109 x 91 x 29 mm (4.29 x 3.58 x 1.14 in)
Kickstarter pledges start at $199
4/4
Kickstarter pledges start at $199
View gallery - 4 images

From egg-shaped designs to elegant rings, the computer mouse has been the subject of numerous experiments in recent years. Now, computer tech company Arctic Fox is introducing its Super Mouse that has a built-in touchscreen, that is promised to help users improve and speed up their workflow.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the device weighs 95 grams (3.35 oz) and measures 109 x 91 x 29 mm (4.29 x 3.58 x 1.14 in), making it wider and flatter than most traditional models. And this might be a deal breaker for some people, but for now, wireless connectivity of the mouse is not supported: you will need a USB-C cable to connect it to your computer.

The device is compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems
The device is compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems

The main idea behind the device is essentially to give a mouse the functions of a programmable control pad. Instead of having several compact devices on your desk, you can access customizable shortcuts and control your cursor with just one device.

The 3.1-inch touchscreen on top of the mouse shows the date, time, and important shortcuts, bringing all the controls quite literally to your fingertips. It looks like a smartphone display, with app icons you can tap directly rather than searching for them on your computer. All the shortcuts, as well as background image and screen brightness, can be adjusted through a companion desktop app compatible with Windows and macOS.

A music player and Google Calendar are two simple examples. Having them up on your mouse touchscreen allows you to switch between music tracks or check reminders for upcoming meetings without having to open two separate apps on the computer.

Kickstarter pledges start at $199
Kickstarter pledges start at $199

The companion app also lets you create shortcut sets for different types of tasks: working, editing photos and videos, or gaming. Super Mouse can also detect which app is already open on your computer and display the shortcuts associated with that app on its touchscreen, saving you some time. It’s unclear how much time it actually saves, but it sounds pretty cool.

If you're concerned about accidentally launching apps, Arctic Fox says the device is designed to keep your palm away from the display. It also features accidental-touch detection to help prevent unintended commands.

Super Mouse can also replace the actual keyboard, to a limited extent. It supports voice dictation in more than 90 languages. According to the creators, voice input is processed without a cloud connection, so all data stays private. Another option is to type by sliding your finger across the on-screen keyboard, pretty much like you would on a smartphone.

Super Mouse weighs 95 grams (3.35 oz) and measures 109 x 91 x 29 mm (4.29 x 3.58 x 1.14 in)
Super Mouse weighs 95 grams (3.35 oz) and measures 109 x 91 x 29 mm (4.29 x 3.58 x 1.14 in)

The touchscreen can also be turned into a trackpad with a simple double tap. In this mode, you can scroll, swipe, and zoom. The device also supports additional gestures: drawing a circle with your finger will undo an action, while drawing a triangle will save progress.

Super Mouse comes in three color options: yellow, white, and black.

You can secure one for a Kickstarter pledge of US$199, while the expected retail price is $249. If the campaign is successful, shipping is expected to begin in February 2027.

Super Mouse: Boost Productivity with Shortcuts at Fingertips

Sources: Kickstarter, Arctic Fox

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

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ComputingKickstarterMouseInput DeviceTouchscreen
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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