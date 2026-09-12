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Consumer Tech

Slimmest semi-solid-state power bank is perfect for tiny EDC kits: Review

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 12, 2026
Slimmest semi-solid-state power bank is perfect for tiny EDC kits: Review
The SolidSafe Air is possibly the slimmest semi-solid-state power bank you can buy right now
The SolidSafe Air is possibly the slimmest semi-solid-state power bank you can buy right now
View 6 Images
The SolidSafe Air is possibly the slimmest semi-solid-state power bank you can buy right now
1/6
The SolidSafe Air is possibly the slimmest semi-solid-state power bank you can buy right now
If you need more juice on the go, the SolidSafe 10K is worth looking into for higher battery capacity and quicker 30W charging
2/6
If you need more juice on the go, the SolidSafe 10K is worth looking into for higher battery capacity and quicker 30W charging
The Air will also wirelessly charge other device like earbuds
3/6
The Air will also wirelessly charge other device like earbuds
The SolidSafe 10K's handy little cable is perfect for topping off gadgets that don't support wireless charging – and you don't need to remember to carry it
4/6
The SolidSafe 10K's handy little cable is perfect for topping off gadgets that don't support wireless charging – and you don't need to remember to carry it
The titanium enclosure and LEDs make for a clean, minimalist look that should suit most EDC kits
5/6
The titanium enclosure and LEDs make for a clean, minimalist look that should suit most EDC kits
At just 6.8mm in thickness, the Air adds only a bit more bulk to your phone, so it isn't a hassle to carry along
6/6
At just 6.8 mm in thickness, the Air adds only a bit more bulk to your phone, so it isn't a hassle to carry along
View gallery - 6 images

I've never really been one to carry around a power bank often, mostly because of the added bulk. BMX sent over one that's sorted this issue, and given me a bit more peace of mind about it too.

The SolidSafe Air is an impossibly slim model at just 6.8 mm – that's thinner than most phones on the market today. What's more interesting though, is what's going on inside.

You see, this has a semi-solid-state battery, which means that unlike most power banks with a liquid electrolyte in their cells, the SolidSafe has a mostly solid electrolyte. That practically negates the chances of thermal runaway incidents that can cause the battery to swell, explode, or go up in flames in your pocket.

At just 6.8mm in thickness, the Air adds only a bit more bulk to your phone, so it isn't a hassle to carry along
At just 6.8 mm in thickness, the Air adds only a bit more bulk to your phone, so it isn't a hassle to carry along

As a matter of fact, BMX says its cells have approximately only 2.5% liquid content in the semi-solid-state architecture it uses.

Right, so this is a far safer device to lug around than the conventional sort. The SolidSafe Air has a capacity of 5,000-mAh, which means it should be able to top off my Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and have a bit of juice left over. It'll do wired charging over USB-C at 20W, and Qi2 wireless charging at 15W.

The Air can charge two devices at the same time if you really need it to. It's got four LED indicators to let you know when it's charging, and how much capacity it's got left.

The Air will also wirelessly charge other device like earbuds
The Air will also wirelessly charge other device like earbuds

There's not much to say about this power bank's functionality, as it does what it says on the tin like every other one. What makes it stand out is its slim build and sleek design. It's thin enough to simply piggyback on a phone all day when you've got a lot to do, and you won't have a problem keeping your handset charged.

Now, with my phone that folds vertically in half, it juts out below the chin a fair bit. However, that shouldn't be a problem if you've got a regular Android device or iPhone. As its name suggests, this is designed to go with an iPhone Air, which compromises on its own battery capacity because of its diminutive size.

The titanium enclosure and LEDs make for a clean, minimalist look that should suit most EDC kits
The titanium enclosure and LEDs make for a clean, minimalist look that should suit most EDC kits

The other thing to note is that it's a MagSafe model, which means if your phone has a magnetic rear end (like most recent iPhones) – or if you simply stick an inexpensive magnetic ring on your phone or case – the power bank will securely attach to it. I sometimes use it this way with the included short cable when I need quicker charging.

I've taken the Air along for busy days of errands, as well a day of motorcycling in the sun. The latter usually has me worried about whether my gadgets will get too warm when they're stored in my pocket or tank bag. Since it's a semi-solid-state affair, I didn't have to stress about that, and neither the power bank nor my phone overheated while charging wirelessly on multiple different days of testing.

I also appreciate the Air's titanium build. That makes it look like a nice piece kit to carry around, and should withstand rough use over time.

So should you get one? Here's the thing: the Air is as good a slim power bank as they come. Kuxiu also makes a 5,000-mAh semi-solid-state power bank, but it's a bit thicker and appears to be sold out everywhere at the moment.

I found a comparable one from Xiaomi that's a hair slimmer and roughly the same price – but it's only available in select countries, charges slower, and uses regular cells that don't offer the same level of safety. There's

There are cheaper lithium-ion models on Amazon, but these come from brands I haven't seen before, and are a smidge thicker than the Air. This one from Belkin is a good bit chunkier too.

Ultimately, I can happily recommend this if you want a power bank that's safe to travel with, and easy to fit in your EDC loadout. It comes in silver, gold, and black finishes, and you can find it on BMX's site, as well as Amazon US.

If you need a larger battery to top off more than just your phone, BMX also makes this 10,000-mAh semi-solid-state model that's a bit thicker and heavier. The SolidSafe 10K can charge at up to 30W via USB-C and 15W wirelessly, and it can also charge two devices at once.

If you need more juice on the go, the SolidSafe 10K is worth looking into for higher battery capacity and quicker 30W charging
If you need more juice on the go, the SolidSafe 10K is worth looking into for higher battery capacity and quicker 30W charging

I tried this one as well, and liked that it included a display to show you the remaining battery capacity, and its live charging speed. BMX handily ships this with a short cable that attaches to the 10K's lanyard loop, so you always have a cable with you for fast charging.

The SolidSafe 10K's handy little cable is perfect for topping off gadgets that don't support wireless charging – and you don't need to remember to carry it
The SolidSafe 10K's handy little cable is perfect for topping off gadgets that don't support wireless charging – and you don't need to remember to carry it

Find the SolidSafe Air on BMX's store and Amazon at US$59.99. The SolidSafe 10K is available on the BMX site, as well as Amazon at $79.99.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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Consumer TechEDCBatteryChargingReviews
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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