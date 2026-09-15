© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

Dangbei MP1 Max review: 25-ft 4K screen on the cheap-ish

By Joe Salas
September 15, 2026
Dangbei MP1 Max review: 25-ft 4K screen on the cheap-ish
The MP1 Max is quite handsome. The fit and finish feel and look like $$$.
The MP1 Max is quite handsome. The fit and finish feel and look like $$$.
View 8 Images
The MP1 Max is quite handsome. The fit and finish feel and look like $$$.
1/8
The MP1 Max is quite handsome. The fit and finish feel and look like $$$.
It arrives in its own protective carrying case too, which is nice for transport.
2/8
It arrives in its own protective carrying case too, which is nice for transport.
Have you ever seen Short Circuit? The MP1 Max has Johnny Five vibes. Much smaller though, at only 9.7 x 11.7 x 9.1 in (246.7 x 296 x 230 mm)
3/8
Have you ever seen Short Circuit? The MP1 Max has Johnny Five vibes. Much smaller though, at only 9.7 x 11.7 x 9.1 in (246.7 x 296 x 230 mm)
Fabric on the sides is a nice touch.
4/8
Fabric on the sides is a nice touch.
You get a 3.5-mm headphone jack, USB input, HDMI, and an HDMI eArc port to play with. No optical for the MP1 Max.
5/8
You get a 3.5-mm headphone jack, USB input, HDMI, and an HDMI eArc port to play with. No optical for the MP1 Max.
The remote is a little plasticky, but intuitive. It has voice control as well, which is rather convenient.
6/8
The remote is a little plasticky, but intuitive. It has voice control as well, which is rather convenient.
That red button could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how butter-fingery you are. If you press it, it makes the projector autofocus, which is a little slow and annoying when you bump the button by accident.
7/8
That red button could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how butter-fingery you are. If you press it, it makes the projector autofocus, which is a little slow and annoying when you bump the button by accident.
This was the "PIP" issue I was having initially. It made no sense, but Google fixed it!
8/8
This was the "PIP" issue I was having initially. It made no sense, but Google fixed it!
View gallery - 8 images

4K triple-laser projectors are all the rage right now, and there's a legitimate reason as to why: regardless of the price point, in my experience, 4K triple-laser images are tack sharp.

Having used the XGIMI Horizon 20 Max side-by-side with the Dangbei MP1 Max, watching the same exact content at the same exact time, my eyes could not see a difference in sharpness in my dimly lit room. Meanwhile, one's pocketbook could certainly tell the difference, as the former costs close to US$1,000 more.

Mind you, the above comparison is a bit apples to oranges when talking about the complete package, really, but the MP1 Max is genuinely every bit as tack sharp as the much more expensive projector. And it's technically not even a true triple-laser ... it uses LEDs and lasers for hybrid projection.

It arrives in its own protective carrying case too, which is nice for transport.
It arrives in its own protective carrying case too, which is nice for transport.

The Dangbei had a pair of issues that really jumped out at me right away. It's awesome that it's powered by Google TV – I love being able to just sign in and boom, everything is there. The downside is that Google TV can be a bit taxing on the processor, and the processor in the MP1 Max isn't all that snappy, so you're going to experience hiccups and lags while going through menus, and even while watching shows and movies at times. It's not so bad while watching something, but it's very noticeable in the menus.

The other issue was that the picture would suddenly and randomly drop down to the lower right corner, very much like picture-in-picture. It took a full reboot to make it stop. When I contacted Dangbei about it, they investigated and reported back to me that it was a Google TV problem. Sure enough, a few days later, there was a Google TV update and I haven't seen that issue since. It still lags in the menus a bit, though.

Another thing that isn't really an issue, but it is a bit distracting, is the cooling fans. You can hear them quite well as the projector runs on the warm side.

Stats at a glance:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Triple-laser + LED light source
  • 3,100 ISO lumens
  • 40–300-in projection size
  • 1.2:1 throw ratio
  • HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG
  • MEMC motion smoothing
  • Auto focus and auto keystone correction
  • Screen fit and obstacle avoidance
  • Dual 12-W speakers
  • Google TV
  • 2 GB RAM / 32 GB storage
  • Connectivity: 2 × HDMI 2.1 (1 × eARC), USB 2.0, 3.5-mm audio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • 12.3 lb (5.6 kg)
  • 190-W power draw
  • 9.7 x 11.7 x 9.1 in (246.7 x 296 x 230 mm)

Those aside, I think the MP1 Max is pretty solid.

Dangbei rates it at 3,100 ISO lumens, which puts it pretty smack dab in the middle of projectors in this price range (MSRP is $1,999). Maybe even better than average if you count the fact that the MP1 Max is often on sale in the $1,500-$1,600 range. Dangbei recommends that you keep your screen size between 80 and 150 inches for best sharpness and brightness, but it's good enough for near drive-in theater size at 25 ft (300 inches / 7.62 m) diagonal if you're feeling particularly frisky and have the real estate to throw an image that big. The largest screen I've tried was 196 inches (4.98 m) diagonal, outdoors, at night. 3,100 ISO lumens is plenty good for that!

One thing I like in particular about it is its autokeystone and focus. I don't have a dedicated projection room (yet), so I'm constantly shuffling them around as I test various projectors. The MP1 Max doesn't even have to be square to the wall to key in a perfectly level, square, and in-focus image. The moment you turn or adjust the projector, the image will update in real time.

That red button could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how butter-fingery you are. If you press it, it makes the projector autofocus, which is a little slow and annoying when you bump the button by accident.
That red button could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how butter-fingery you are. If you press it, it makes the projector autofocus, which is a little slow and annoying when you bump the button by accident.

The built-in speakers aren't anything to write home about.

Then again, I haven't encountered any projectors that have impressed me with their sound. On paper, you'd almost think you're getting near THX quality with its dual speakers, and 750-cc acoustic chamber with bass-reflex design, compatible with Dolby Audio, and DTS:X down to 45 Hz ... but only at 12 watts per channel (two channels). But who sticks to using projector speakers anyhow? Are there actual people leaving the dialog and SFX sitting behind them?

If I'm casting a football game on the side of the house or something, I'm paired to a large Bluetooth speaker sitting near the screen. In my house, I'm running long HDMI cables to my receiver with a proper 5.1 setup. Straight out of the MP1 Max, you'll be half listening to whatever you're watching with what sounds like the bass midway up, mids cranked, and the treble kind of just existing ... and the other half will be the fans.

I hooked up my old Gen 1 Xbox One to it (yes, it "Red Ring of Death'd" me and is now on a custom SSD drive) and played Forza 6 on it. Dangbei says it supports a 240 Hz refresh rate for gaming mode, so I had to give it a whirl ... but you'll have to drop the resolution down to 1080p to get those kinds of numbers ... which is fine, because my old and moldy Xbox One doesn't support anything higher than that anyways, nor does it even support 240 Hz. It still looked good. Really good, in fact. And with a set of headphones plugged into the 3.5-mm jack in the back, it even sounded great while running hot laps on Nordschleife. I even played Starfield on the ceiling while I Barcalounged on the couch.

You get a 3.5-mm headphone jack, USB input, HDMI, and an HDMI eArc port to play with. No optical for the MP1 Max.
You get a 3.5-mm headphone jack, USB input, HDMI, and an HDMI eArc port to play with. No optical for the MP1 Max.

For normal 4K watching, you're limited to a 60-Hz refresh rate. Also fine, honestly. I did see a little bit of judder while watching Oblivion – which is the nature of the beast when you're trying to match up 24 frames per second on a 60 Hz refresh – but the MP1 Max supports MEMC, so you can always fake some frames in there to smooth it out. I'd rather deal with judder than get that soap-opera-y feeling, personally.

All of this, by the way, is at night and in a dark room. 3,100 ISO lumens is pretty great. But the sun is considerably greater. This projector will not work well in a brightly lit room. Bluey? Sure, those super bright colors will show up on your wall. Aliens? Not a chance. You're just going to have to listen to most of the movie rather than watch it, and you'll have to jump-scare yourself.

Would I buy it? I'd absolutely buy one second-hand. In fact, I just found one listed on OfferUp for $750. And a new one sold on eBay for $1,199 ... so there are deals to be had that make this projector absolutely worth it. But if I were genuinely in the market for setting up a home theater proper, I'd probably save up a little more and get something with more lumens.

The MP1 Max is quite handsome. The fit and finish feel and look like $$$.
The MP1 Max is quite handsome. The fit and finish feel and look like $$$.

And really, the MP1 Max is super portable, so I feel like it's not specifically designed for custom-mounting and theater seating. It feels like something perfect for an impromptu movie night or ballgame outside. All you need is a power outlet, the remote (which is backlit!), a Wi-Fi signal, some popcorn, and you're ready to go! If that's the machine you're after, then I'd say the MP1 Max is a good buy.

For what it's worth, I reviewed the experience rather than technical stuff like actual lumen output, gamut, DeltaE, HDR tone mapping, dB levels ... if you want that level of technical detail, MondoProjos did a real in-depth tech-spec on it.

Product page: Dangbei MP1 Max or Amazon

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our Amazon links. This does not affect our reviews, as our opinions remain our own.

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Consumer TechProjectorReviewsMoviesGaming
No comments
Joe Salas
Joe Salas
A well-established motorcycle action photographer with high-octane gasoline in his veins, Joe brings expert knowledge in auto/moto and anything with an engine. He also gets the sleeves up on a range of consumer technologies and gadgets, and having spent many years on the road living in an RV and travelling across the USA, he's also extremely well versed in the joys and challenges of outdoor, off-grid living and adventure travel. He's based in South Texas.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
The Commodore Callback 8020 pairs a Y2K-inspired flip-phone design with five throwback colorways and a satisfying snap-shut closure built to mark a deliberate end to your screen time
Consumer Tech
Going retro: Commodore strips the smartphone back to essentials
The reborn Commodore brand has broken into the phone industry with the Callback 8020, a retro flip phone that runs 99% of Android apps through privacy-focused Sailfish OS while blocking social media and browsers for a calmer digital life.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
The transparent polycarbonate and silicone keys promise a bit of travel for tactile feedback
Mobile Technology
The Minimal Phone 2 encourages you to type, not scroll
The Minimal Company's latest phone marks a major departure, while aiming to stay true to the vision of reducing your screen time. It's got a gorgeous physical QWERTY keyboard that you'll want to type on forever and ever.
Anthbot's M9 punches above its weight when it comes to cutting grass
Consumer Tech
Review: $750 robot mower handles lawns like its pricy peers
Anthbot's M9 is a surprisingly adept mower, mastering lawns of up to a quarter of an acre for a fraction of the price of its famous competitors. And, importantly, it's incredibly easy to use, making it a great option for those new to home-robot life.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!