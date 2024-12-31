Hidisz hides a DAC in its USB-C IEMs for lossless audio on a budget

If you're an audiophile looking for an inexpensive new fix, this one's for you. Hong Kong-based Hidizs has packed a tiny but capable DAC into a USB-C cable that connects to IEMs (in-ear monitors), so you can enjoy greater detail in lossless audio from your phone or laptop on the go.

Currently available through a Kickstarter campaign with introductory prices starting at just US$39, the ST2 PRO Nebula is a real steal – and the set looks fantastic to boot.

There aren't a lot of DACs (digital-to-analog converters) baked into cables like this on the market. In fact, the only alternative I could find was the Questyle NHB15, which will run you between $230 to $300.

The Nebula comes in at a fraction of the price, and includes a high-definition mic for calls. Here's a closer look at what's on offer for folks open to wired earphones for on-the-move listening.

The Nebula works with laptops, phones, tablets, and portable music players Hidizs

First up, the Nebula gets an ES9218AC PRO decoding chip from ESS, which delivers a PCM sampling rate of 32-bit/384KHz. It's also used in well-liked portable DACs like the Questyle M15. When paired with a lossless audio source like a library of FLAC files, Apple Music's lossless streaming, or TIDAL, you should be able to hear a tangible difference in quality and detail.

The Nebula's also pretty powerful. With an output of up to 70mW, it's more than enough to drive virtually any IEM you throw at it, including planar magnetic ones that typically require a bigger push to get loud enough.

With a high dynamic range of +122dB and a low Total Harmonic Distortion (THD – a measure of the distortion from a signal passing through an electronic system) of 0.0012%, it promises Hi-Res audio quality "comparable to mainstream decoding headphone amplifiers."

The IEMs look sleek with their transparent housing Hidizs

On to the IEMs or earphones: these feature a "customized 10-mm dual magnetic circuit dynamic driver crafted by the Hidizs Acoustic Laboratory," with a PU + PEEK composite diaphragm to keep them lightweight. Thanks to their dual magnetic circuit design, you can expect extended high frequencies and remarkably detailed expression.

The Nebula's IEMs feature a customized 10mm dual magnetic circuit dynamic driver for detailed audio expression Hidizs

The DAC-equipped cable itself comes with 2-pin connectors to plug into your IEMs. That means you're not restricted to the Nebula's bundled earphones, as you can use the cable with any other IEMs you like. Hidizs also offers the cable sans the IEMs if you're looking to save some dough. Plus, it's woven and looks neat.

Since the Nebula cable comes with 2-pin connectors, you can use the DAC with any compatible IEMs you like Hidizs

What do they sound like? Reviews from outlets and audiophile content creators who tried the Nebula ahead of its launch said they're bright and energetic, with a V-shaped sound signature. That means you'll get elevated bass and treble, and a slightly recessed mid-range. You can also expect richly detailed sound and a wide soundstage.

The Nebula set isn't bass-heavy, so you might want to use a warmer audio source, tweak your EQ accordingly, or pick IEMs that deliver a rounder sound for more low-end.

In review videos, the mic sounds good when held up close to your mouth, and reasonably clear when it's hanging from your ear.

You can pick from handsome white and black colorways for the earphones and cable Hidizs

All in all, the Nebula seems to be a no-brainer at its introductory price of $39. It'll continue to go up as the early bird units sell out, but even at the $90 MSRP, it's a great deal for Chi-fi fans and audio enthusiasts alike. The practical inclusion of a mic, and the option to bring your own IEMs sweeten the deal.

Hidizs expects to roll out the Nebula to customers in February 2025, and its prices include free shipping worldwide. Keep in mind that this is a crowdfunding project, however, so the usual cautions apply.

There's more information in the video below.

ST2 PRO: Next-Gen DSP Revolution in USB-C DAC HiFi Earphones

Source: Kickstarter