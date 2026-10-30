Sunseeker robo mower still suffers painful setup but nears hands-off

Robotic lawn mowers have reached an interesting point in their evolution. For years they were clever gadgets that worked well enough if you were willing to bury a perimeter wire, fiddle with an RTK antenna, and occasionally rescue them from flower beds after they became hopelessly confused. The newest generation is aiming much higher. The Sunseeker Elite X5 Gen 2 wants to be less "robot vacuum for your lawn" and more "autonomous groundskeeper."

After looking through what the X5 Gen 2 brings to the table, it's clear that Sunseeker has spent its engineering budget carefully. Rather than chasing gimmicks, the company focused on navigation, terrain handling, and versatility – three things that have been frustrations for robo mower owners. Setup, however, remains a sticking point.

The headline feature is Sunseeker's AONavi navigation system, combining network RTK positioning with VSLAM 2.0 visual navigation.

Yeah, I skimmed all those buzzwords too. In plain English, the mower uses satellites and cameras together instead of relying on buried boundary wires. If satellite reception becomes unreliable under trees or near structures, the visual navigation system keeps it moving accurately instead of wandering off like a confused Roomba around a stray shoe (Assuming you removed the camera's protective film, which I failed to do for some time before realizing my mistake).

That's a meaningful improvement, because traditional robot mowers have often required hours of installation before they ever cut a blade of grass. Digging trenches for perimeter wire isn't difficult, but it certainly isn't enjoyable. Eliminating that step removes one of the biggest barriers to ownership.

Placement of this antenna for communications requires some trial and error Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The problem is that it removes the barrier by adding a new one: namely having to walk the perimeter with your mower slowly and painstakingly. Even then, it may require multiple tries and fiddling with the receiving antenna positioning to get it right. Be prepared to either mount the antenna on your rooftop or spend a lot of time finding the right position.

The X5 Gen 2 is designed for properties up to roughly half an acre (2,000 sq m), placing it squarely in the sweet spot for suburban homeowners. It's large enough to justify automation without entering estate-level pricing territory. My own property is about that size, though the actual lawn comprises less than a third of that total. Our back yard is all chicken territory and we have a lot of pavement for parking.

The Vision AI 2.0 system combines binocular cameras with an iToF depth sensor, allowing obstacle detection during both daylight and nighttime mowing. Most robot mowers can avoid trees. The better ones recognize trampolines, patio furniture, toys, pets, and other temporary obstacles without turning them into expensive mulch.

Sunseeker claims the upgraded vision system significantly improves upon this capability, making truly autonomous operation more realistic. The claim mostly holds up in reality, as this mower generally avoided things like forgotten lawn sprinklers and the occasionally misplaced rock. And in my case, portable chicken runs as well.

The controls on the mower itself are pretty straightforward as most of the work is done via the Sunseeker app Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The drivetrain is another big improvement here.

Unlike many compact robot mowers that struggle with slopes once the grass gets damp, the X5 Gen 2 features all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, and independent suspension. It can reportedly tackle slopes up to 60% (30 degrees), which covers most residential landscapes short of ski hills masquerading as backyards. I don’t have anything like that here, but my turf is relatively high above the concrete walkways, and the X5 had no issues with that.

The floating cutting deck deserves attention as well.

Rather than rigidly following the chassis, the deck floats to better follow uneven terrain. That's a simple mechanical solution that often produces better-looking cuts because the blades maintain a more consistent height across dips and bumps. Electronic cutting-height adjustment through the smartphone app also makes seasonal changes painless. If you’re into that. I generally leave the grass high in order to save on watering and work. The good news here is that with a robo mower, most of the work is eliminated.

Sunseeker also addresses one of the perpetual complaints surrounding robot mowers: edges.

It turns out, removing the giant "Remove" sticker protecting the Sunseeker's camera is kind of important Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

No autonomous mower completely eliminates trimming duty, but the X5 Gen 2 includes a dedicated micro-edge cutting system that claims to cut within about 1.2 inches (3 cm) of borders. That's significantly closer than many competitors manage, reducing the amount of cleanup required afterward. This has cut my string trimmer time down to just a couple of minutes versus the half-hour it used to take.

The software is pretty ambitious, and is part of the problem with the setup’s learning curve.

Owners can create multiple mowing zones, select cutting angles to produce visible lawn striping, upload custom mowing patterns, perform spot mowing, and remotely manage everything through the smartphone app. Alexa and Google Assistant integration rounds out the connected-home experience. For gadget lovers, that's almost as entertaining as watching the mower quietly patrol the yard. Just be aware that every added option means more setup.

Noise levels are another pleasant surprise. At around 60 dB, the X5 Gen 2 is quiet enough that you probably won't notice it unless you happen to glance outside. That opens the door for overnight mowing schedules, something that would be considerably less neighbor-friendly with a traditional gas mower. The X5 is audibly less noisy than my own Greenworx battery-powered push mower as well.

The good news is that most of the X5’s issues are software issues. The hardware is all there and works great. The software is playing catchup. I experienced a couple of software hiccups that randomly shifted maps, resulting in the mower paying particular attention to a portion of my driveway instead of the lawn next to it. I also had connectivity issues as a regular occurrence, no matter where I positioned the antenna or the docking bay. And definitely secure that dock, because the mower tends to smash into it to secure a charging connection, and that can move the bay, resulting in more map problems.

Setup for the Sunseeker Elite X5 is, well, not as easy as I'd hoped Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

That's probably the biggest caveat with the X5 Gen 2. It’s still new, so it’s not perfect. But the updates are pretty regular and seem to slowly be improving things over time. Expect this mower to be really good at its job before the southern hemisphere's season is out.

Overall, the Sunseeker Elite X5 Gen 2 feels like a glimpse of where residential lawn care is headed. It combines wire-free navigation, capable all-wheel-drive hardware, sophisticated vision systems, and thoughtful software features into a package that looks considerably more polished than many earlier robot mowers.

It's also refreshing that Sunseeker focused on solving real-world annoyances instead of chasing flashy marketing buzzwords. Better edge cutting matters more than artificial intelligence slogans.

Will it completely replace a traditional mower for every homeowner? Probably not. Very complex landscapes with dense tree cover, elaborate gardens, or unusually challenging layouts may still require occasional intervention.

The Sunseeker Elite's blades are literal razors and are meant to mow small amounts at regular intervals rather than large cuts in infrequent runs Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

For the majority of suburban lawns, though, the X5 Gen 2 appears to hit an appealing balance between intelligence, capability, and convenience. If its software continues to mature at the same pace as its hardware suggests, this could become one of the more compelling autonomous lawn mowers available today.

Product page: Sunseeker Elite X5