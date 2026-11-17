While we are used to seeing the world around us – and images of it – in vivid color, black and white photography can actually show us more, not less. This is strikingly clear in winning and finalists' images featured in the fifth edition of the Black & White Photo Awards.

This year, the awards were split into six categories, with the overall winner being Shengwei Dai's image of a man leaping between two trains as people watch on from above and below. It's a great example of how the black-and-white medium can show so much, highlighting the importance of composition, movement and lighting – and turning photos into works of art.

Absolute winner: "Bishwa Ijtema 2", by Shengwei Dai Shengwei Dai/Black & White Photo Awards

The winner of the Fauna and Flora category, Mohammad Mirza, captured a majestic image of a white rhinoceros shrouded in mist as it wandered through acacia trees of Solio Game Reserve in Kenya. While the trees dominate the scene, the rhino is framed in such a way that your eyes are drawn to it. It also highlights a different kind of contrast, with such a formidable and large animal appearing so still and serene in the eerie setting.

Fauna and Flora category winner: "Silent Majesty" by Mohammad Mirza Mohammad Mirza/Black & White Photo Awards

Meanwhile, this year's competition introduced a new category – Open Theme – with the winning image awarded to Lloyd Lane's capture of a massive flock of starlings at Brighton Palace Pier in the UK. Again, the black-and-white medium lets you see the contrasts more clearly, with the birds' movement – as well as the ocean and sky that frames them – in stunning opposition to the iconic 1800s-era pier.

Open Theme category winner: "Convergence" by Lloyd Lane Lloyd Lane/Black & White Photo Awards

And in another example of where black and white imagery can be more powerful than color, Jie Fischer's "Flamingo in Flight 2" photo earned the snapper top prize in the Landscape category. Unlike Lane's Brighton pier image, here the landscape appears to flow, matching the birds' movement but in opposing directions. While it features animals, the landscape is clearly the centerpiece, making it a worthy winner of this category.

Landscape category winner: "Flamingo in Flight 2" by Jie Fischer Jie Fischer/Black & White Photo Awards

If you want to be in the running for the 2027 awards, entries open on January 1, 2027. You can find more information on the website. In the meantime, don't miss the gallery we have assembled of our highlights from the 2026 competition.

Source: Black & White Photo Awards