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Photography

Retro video camera combines 4K tech with Super 8 soul

By Ben Coxworth
October 31, 2026
Retro video camera combines 4K tech with Super 8 soul
The Aura6 is presently on Kickstarter
The Aura6 is presently on Kickstarter
View 6 Images
The Aura6 has an optical viewfinder, but no preview screen
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The Aura6 has an optical viewfinder, but no preview screen
The Aura6 is modeled after Super 8 cameras from the 80s
2/6
The Aura6 is modeled after Super 8 cameras from the 80s
Controls are kept to a bare minimum
3/6
Controls are kept to a bare minimum
The ability to record sound is an optional extra
4/6
The ability to record sound is an optional extra
Kickstarter pledges start at $189
5/6
Kickstarter pledges start at $189
The Aura6 is presently on Kickstarter
6/6
The Aura6 is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 6 images

Ah, Super 8 movie cameras … they were limited to 3-minute cassettes that had to be sent off for processing, which cost about $20 each. So hey, why not make a video camera inspired by those Super 8's? That's what the Aura6 is, and it does actually have an interesting selling point.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Aura6 is being developed by a Portuguese startup of the same name. It looks very much like a 1980s Super 8 movie camera, but instead of recording on celluloid film cassettes, it records 4K footage on an included 8GB SD card.

In classic Super 8 fashion, that footage is shot at a frame rate of 18 fps and a 4:3 aspect ratio, plus the lens and image processing software help give the video a retro warmth, softness and graininess. What's more, the footage is recorded without audio, although you can shoot with sound if you shell out for an optional shotgun mic that mounts on top of the camera and connects via a 3.5-mm jack.

The ability to record sound is an optional extra
The ability to record sound is an optional extra

Furthering the Super 8 experience, users can select a mode in which they're limited to recording shots lasting no longer than six seconds each. While this wasn't the case with the original Super 8 cameras, users did generally try to keep their shots short, because of the cost of film.

The designers suggest this mode is good for encouraging users to "capture intentional moments rather than filming everything continuously."

Regardless of whether or not the six-second mode is used, all of the clips are assembled in the order they were recorded, to form three-minute digital rolls. Pressing the New Roll button saves one roll, and allows the user to start recording another one. Saved rolls can then be uploaded to the user's smartphone.

The Aura6 has an optical viewfinder, but no preview screen
The Aura6 has an optical viewfinder, but no preview screen

And while shots can be lined up through an optical viewfinder, there's no screen for previewing/reviewing shots.

So … no screen, no sound, grainy video, and having to start a new project for every three minutes of footage. What's the advantage over just shooting videos on your phone?

"Old home videos have a feeling that's hard to recreate. Those imperfect, spontaneous moments that somehow feel more real than perfectly shot smartphone footage," Aura6 says on its Kickstarter page. "A camera designed to capture memories as they happen, without overthinking, editing, or chasing perfection."

Controls are kept to a bare minimum
Controls are kept to a bare minimum

Apparently it's not the only company that thinks so, either. Previous attempts at digital Super 8 cameras have included the Fragment 8, CS-8 and Bee. There was also the Lumenati CS1 videography case, which allowed users to shoot on their iPhone as if it were a Super 8 movie camera.

Assuming the Aura6 reaches production, a Kickstarter pledge of US$189 will get you one. The planned retail price is $249.

Aura6: The Super 8-Inspired Digital Video Camera

Sources: Kickstarter, Aura6

View gallery - 6 images

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PhotographyKickstarterVideo CamerasRetro
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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