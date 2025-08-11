Retro camera gives digital videography the Super 8 treatment

Smartphones are one of the biggest distractions to ever exist, which is why we're seeing a bit of a resurgence in stand-alone devices. One of the latest is Camp Snap's retro CS-8 video camera, which was inspired by the classic Super 8 movie camera.

The basic idea behind the CS-8 is that unlike a smartphone, it does nothing but shoot video (with sound) – it doesn't even shoot still photos.

This means users won't be tempted to send/receive texts, scroll Facebook, take calls, or otherwise "be connected." The camera is also conducive to use by children, whose parents don't want them damaging a precious, expensive, fragile smartphone. And of course, its pistol grip handle makes it easier to shoot with than a flat rectangular phone.

The CS-8 has an f/2.0 lens and a 1/2.7-inch image sensor Camp Snap

Shots are lined up through an optical viewfinder, as the CS-8 even lacks an LCD screen. As a result, users can't review footage until they've downloaded it to a computer via the camera's USB-C port. There's also a two-switch electronic zoom control, which operates an 8X digital (not optical) zoom.

As was the case with Super 8 movie cameras, clips are recorded for as long as you hold down the trigger. In this case, however, those clips are recorded not on a film cassette, but on an SD card at a resolution of 2.7K/30fps. An included 4GB card holds about 30 minutes of footage, although users can swap in cards of up to 128GB for recording capacities of as much as 16 hours.

Two separate analog-needle-type gauges show the percentages of recording time and battery life remaining. We're still waiting to hear back about runtime.

An analog dial allows users to choose between five digital filters: faded sepia tone, washed-out retro tones, black and white, grainy analog (shot at 18fps), and a neutral standard look. Another dial lets them switch between aspect ratios of 9:16 (for Reels), 16:9 (for the cinematic/TV look), 1:1 (for social-media-ready squares), and 4:3 (for the "classic home movie" look).

The CS-8 currently sells for $209 Camp Snap

You can preorder the CS-8 now via the Camp Snap website, for a 25%-off-retail price of US$209. It should ship in September.

And no, this isn't the first Super-8-inspired video camera we've seen.

Along with the Japanese Digital Harinezumi 2++, there was also the Lumenati CS1 – which your smartphone actually went inside of – along with the turret-lens-packin' Fragment 8. Kodak has even come out with an analog/digital camera that actually shoots on Super 8 film, although it'll cost you a whopping $5,495 … not counting film stock and processing.

Source: Camp Snap

