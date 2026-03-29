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Photography

Gallery: Powerful images from The Nature Photography Contest

By Bronwyn Thompson
March 29, 2026
Gallery: Powerful images from The Nature Photography Contest
"She's Mine, Back Off" – Jill Hill (Wildlife finalist)
"She's Mine, Back Off" – Jill Hill (Wildlife finalist)
View 37 Images
"She's Mine, Back Off" – Jill Hill (Wildlife finalist)
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"She's Mine, Back Off" – Jill Hill (Wildlife finalist)
"Following" — by Janet Gustin, Wildlife winner
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"Following" — by Janet Gustin, Wildlife winner
"The Performer" – Trevor LaClair (Funny Nature finalist)
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"The Performer" – Trevor LaClair (Funny Nature finalist)
"The Golden Acorn" – Stan Bouman (Funny Nature finalist)
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"The Golden Acorn" – Stan Bouman (Funny Nature finalist)
"The Cheeky Breakfast Thief" – Linda Smit (Funny Nature finalist)
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"The Cheeky Breakfast Thief" – Linda Smit (Funny Nature finalist)
"Seatbelt check" – Graeme Guy (Funny Nature finalist)
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"Seatbelt check" – Graeme Guy (Funny Nature finalist)
"Open-mouthed" – Fabi Fregonesi (Funny Nature finalist)
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"Open-mouthed" – Fabi Fregonesi (Funny Nature finalist)
"Mirror, Mirror in the Lens" – Saad Alaiyadhi (Funny Nature finalist)
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"Mirror, Mirror in the Lens" – Saad Alaiyadhi (Funny Nature finalist)
"Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Funny Nature winner)
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"Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Funny Nature winner)

"Good Grief" – Angela J Sanchez (Funny Nature finalist and Photographer of the Year 2025)
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"Good Grief" – Angela J Sanchez (Funny Nature finalist and Photographer of the Year 2025)
"Bravery or a Death Wish" – Angela J Sanchez (Funny Nature finalist and Photographer of the Year 2025)
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"Bravery or a Death Wish" – Angela J Sanchez (Funny Nature finalist and Photographer of the Year 2025)
"Two Silhouettes on the Ice" – Xi Liu (Wildlife finalist)
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"Two Silhouettes on the Ice" – Xi Liu (Wildlife finalist)
"The Gateway" – Joanna Steidle (Wildlife finalist)
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"The Gateway" – Joanna Steidle (Wildlife finalist)
"Snuggle" – Min Li (Wildlife finalist)
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"Snuggle" – Min Li (Wildlife finalist)
"Power and Presence" – Amish Chhagan (Wildlife finalist)
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"Power and Presence" – Amish Chhagan (Wildlife finalist)
"Amplified Intimidation" – Tom Hendrickson (Wildlife finalist)
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"Amplified Intimidation" – Tom Hendrickson (Wildlife finalist)
"A Different Perspective" – Bingqian Gao (Wildlife finalist)
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"A Different Perspective" – Bingqian Gao (Wildlife finalist)
"The Earth's eye" – Pawel Zygmunt (Natural Landscape winner)
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"The Earth's eye" – Pawel Zygmunt (Natural Landscape winner)
"Erosion Patterns" – Matteo Strassera (Natural Lanscape finalist)
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"Erosion Patterns" – Matteo Strassera (Natural Lanscape finalist)
"Bredø" – Christian Breinbjerg (Natural Lanscape finalist)
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"Bredø" – Christian Breinbjerg (Natural Lanscape finalist)
"Black eagle" – Luca Tambella (Natural Landscape finalist)
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"Black eagle" – Luca Tambella (Natural Landscape finalist)
"Austfonna Ice Cap" – Thomas Vijayan (Natural Landscape finalist)
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"Austfonna Ice Cap" – Thomas Vijayan (Natural Landscape finalist)
"Wings of Courage" – Kallol Mukherjee (Birds finalist)
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"Wings of Courage" – Kallol Mukherjee (Birds finalist)
"Strike From Above" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Birds finalist)
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"Strike From Above" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Birds finalist)
"Parenting Goals" – Thomas Vijayan (Birds finalist)
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"Parenting Goals" – Thomas Vijayan (Birds finalist)
"Good To The Last Drop" – Lee Greengrass (Birds finalist)
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"Good To The Last Drop" – Lee Greengrass (Birds finalist)
"Defiance of the Small" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Birds finalist)
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"Defiance of the Small" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Birds finalist)
"Before the Storm" – James Welch (Birds winner)
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"Before the Storm" – James Welch (Birds winner)
"After The Rain" – Nikita Chicherin (Birds Finalist)
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"After The Rain" – Nikita Chicherin (Birds Finalist)
"Please spare our home" – Thomas Vijayan
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"Please spare our home" – Thomas Vijayan
"Sporing Party" – Indranil Basu Mallick (Macrophotography winner)
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"Sporing Party" – Indranil Basu Mallick (Macrophotography winner)
"Whale Dreams" – Remuna Beca (Underwater winner)
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"Whale Dreams" – Remuna Beca (Underwater winner)
"My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza" – Miguel José Ávalos González (Plant Life winner)
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"My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza" – Miguel José Ávalos González (Plant Life winner)
"Creation" – Peter Hergesheimer (Night World winner)
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"Creation" – Peter Hergesheimer (Night World winner)
"First Gaze" – Wiktoria West (Environmental Impact winner)
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"First Gaze" – Wiktoria West (Environmental Impact winner)
"The Honey Keepers of Sundarbans" – Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman (Sharing the Planet winner)
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"The Honey Keepers of Sundarbans" – Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman (Sharing the Planet winner)
"Mobula Rocket" – Angela J Sanchez (Photographer of the Year)
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"Mobula Rocket" – Angela J Sanchez (Photographer of the Year)
View gallery - 37 images

The best images of the Nature Photography Contest have been decided, and we can't imagine it was an easy task for the judges – as just picking some, not all, to showcase here has been a huge challenge. A broad competition, it covers categories including birds, funny wildlife, underwater, landscapes and many more.

The overall photo of the year went to Thomas Vijayan, for his compelling image of an orangutan, which he titled "Please spare our home."

"Please spare our home" – Thomas Vijayan
"Please spare our home" – Thomas Vijayan

"Our changing world is a major threat to many living beings around us, one among them is this greatest living ape on Earth," the photographer noted, citing rampant deforestation of the species' habitat that could wipe out these animals in the wild.

"We humans can easily find an alternative option than these palm oil and could have given a second thought before running the axe over these matured trees and also before snatching the habitat of this gigantic ape. In picture, you can see a sad matured orangutan in between his vanishing habitat pleading us to spare his home. This orangutan is well habituated and sometimes come to a nearby feeding station for food."

The contest also announced its category winners, which we've highlighted below.

"The Earth's eye" – Pawel Zygmunt (Natural Landscape winner)

"The Earth's eye" – Pawel Zygmunt (Natural Landscape winner)
"The Earth's eye" – Pawel Zygmunt (Natural Landscape winner)

"An aerial view of the Hveravellir geothermal area in Iceland shows a natural formation that looks like an animal’s eye," the the photographer wrote. "A dark, deep-blue pool sits at the center, surrounded by rough, textured ground in rich brown shades. The mineral deposits create a layered effect, adding to the eye-like appearance. The surrounding rocky landscape is barren, making the formation stand out even more. The whole scene has a raw, natural beauty that feels almost alive."

"Following" – Janet Gustin (Wildlife winner)

"Following" — by Janet Gustin, Wildlife winner
"Following" — by Janet Gustin, Wildlife winner

"A young brown bear follows the confident lead of a small seagull across the tidal flats as nature painted the world in golden pastels," Gustin said. "The bear's gentle, humble posture as it trusts this tiny guide speaks to a deeper truth – sometimes the greatest strength is found in quiet surrender to gentle guidance. In this extraordinary moment, we're reminded that wisdom often comes in the smallest whispers, and true courage lies in following where we're led with childlike trust."

"Sporing Party" – Indranil Basu Mallick (Macrophotography winner)

"Sporing Party" – Indranil Basu Mallick (Macrophotography winner)
"Sporing Party" – Indranil Basu Mallick (Macrophotography winner)

"A captivating macro scene captured under the cover of night," the description noted. "Two glass snails are diligently feeding on the decaying cap of a Termitomyces fungi. The drama is amplified by backlighting with an LED, which brilliantly illuminates the fine details and creates a dramatic silhouette. A long exposure was essential here, enabling the creation of an amazing pattern of discharged spores scattering in the air, adding a surreal, ethereal quality to this natural decay cycle. The diffraction of light through the spores truly transforms the scene."

"Whale Dreams" – Remuna Beca (Underwater winner)

"Whale Dreams" – Remuna Beca (Underwater winner)
"Whale Dreams" – Remuna Beca (Underwater winner)

"A playful humpback whale calf pauses gracefully at the surface in the deep blue of the South Pacific Ocean," Beca described. "A dreamlike scene, which I hope inspires a greater fascination for the wonders of our incredible ocean and the dream to experience and protect it."

"Before the Storm" – James Welch (Birds winner)

"Before the Storm" – James Welch (Birds winner)
"Before the Storm" – James Welch (Birds winner)

"A group of king penguins look out to sea as a gray sky indicates an incoming storm," noted the photographer, of an image that really speaks for itself, with the looming clouds rolling in almost matching the penguins' feathered backs and wings.

"My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza" – Miguel José Ávalos González (Plant Life winner)

"My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza" – Miguel José Ávalos González (Plant Life winner)
"My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza" – Miguel José Ávalos González (Plant Life winner)

"Every year I climb into the extreme winter of my nearby mountain," the snapper wrote. "There, far from my comfort zone and immersed in biting cold, right at the upper edge of the tree line, I find myself alone among ancient conifers, battered by the wind. Their ability to adapt to any weather condition is astonishing.

"Masters of photography such as Carleton Watkins and Ansel Adams made a humble Jeffrey pine on Sentinel Dome world-famous. Following that legacy, I humbly present my own tree here: a Pinus nigra subsp. salzmannii from the Sierra de Baza – a true wild titan, aerodynamic, also crooked and ungainly, yet enormously empowering."

"Creation" – Peter Hergesheimer (Night World winner)

"Creation" – Peter Hergesheimer (Night World winner)
"Creation" – Peter Hergesheimer (Night World winner)

"The Eagle nebula with the iconic Pillars of Creation is captured in this starless narrowband image," the photographer explained. "Filter used in narrowband astrophotography allow the camera to capture only specific frequencies of light emitted by ionized gases, in this case hydrogen, sulphur and oxygen. The stars were intentionally removed during processing."

And it's worth noting that the total exposure time was more than 30 hours. Impressive stuff.

"First Gaze" – Wiktoria West (Environmental impact winner)

"First Gaze" – Wiktoria West (Environmental Impact winner)
"First Gaze" – Wiktoria West (Environmental Impact winner)

"A cheetah opens its eyes for the first time after sedation, during which it underwent X-rays, laser treatments, and various other veterinary procedures," the photographer explained. "This cheetah was a victim of snaring. Snares, often set by impoverished communities to catch small game for food, are indiscriminate and can trap any animal. Fortunately, thanks to the NGO’s daily monitoring team, we were able to intervene quickly and bring her in for treatment to repair torn ligaments.

"In this image, she is preparing to be transported back into the wild after several weeks in rehabilitation. I have been fortunate to photograph cheetahs across Southern Africa for several years, observing their vulnerabilities, conflicts, challenges, and the promising solutions. A particular challenge was capturing the cheetah’s expression, the very first moment she opened her eyes. This required me to squat beside the vehicle for an extended period (thankfully, I exercise regularly), keeping my gaze fixed on her closed eyes. I needed to ensure that the focus was on her eyes and not on the bars in front of her."

"The Honey Keepers of Sundarbans" – Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman (Sharing the Planet winner)

"The Honey Keepers of Sundarbans" – Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman (Sharing the Planet winner)
"The Honey Keepers of Sundarbans" – Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman (Sharing the Planet winner)

"In the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, honey collectors gather wild honey using traditional methods that have been practiced for generations," noted the photographer. "This careful and respectful approach reflects a longstanding relationship between local communities and the forest, where people depend on its resources while recognizing the presence and power of wildlife such as the royal Bengal tiger. Rising water levels and increasing salinity now threaten both the mangroves and this cultural heritage, reminding us how deeply our well-being is connected to the health of our shared environment."

"Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Funny Nature winner)

"Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Funny Nature winner)
"Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Funny Nature winner)

"Eye-level, natural light, Lake Kerkini," Xaxiris said of the image captured in Greece. "A dalmatian pelican opens its bill wide right in front of the camera as a group emerges through the soft morning mist – a close, intimate moment showing the character and presence of this iconic species."

And finally, the Photographer of the Year 2025 prize went to Angela J Sanchez "for her extraordinary talent in capturing the wonder of the natural world." Her award involves choosing the location where nearly 500 trees will be planted – one for each finalist in the contest.

Here's a sample of her work, titled "Mobula Rocket," which helped earn her the coveted best-in-show award.

"Mobula Rocket" – Angela J Sanchez (Photographer of the Year)
"Mobula Rocket" – Angela J Sanchez (Photographer of the Year)

For more amazing images, check out our gallery here. We also recommend heading to the Nature Photography website to see the entire collection, as there are some truly incredible works we haven't had room to include.

Source: The Nature Photograph Contest

View gallery - 37 images

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PhotographynatureAnimalsWildlifeArtPhotographyLandscapesEnvironmentConservation
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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