Gallery: Powerful images from The Nature Photography Contest

The best images of the Nature Photography Contest have been decided, and we can't imagine it was an easy task for the judges – as just picking some, not all, to showcase here has been a huge challenge. A broad competition, it covers categories including birds, funny wildlife, underwater, landscapes and many more.

The overall photo of the year went to Thomas Vijayan, for his compelling image of an orangutan, which he titled "Please spare our home."

"Please spare our home" – Thomas Vijayan Thomas Vijayan/The Nature Photography Awards

"Our changing world is a major threat to many living beings around us, one among them is this greatest living ape on Earth," the photographer noted, citing rampant deforestation of the species' habitat that could wipe out these animals in the wild.

"We humans can easily find an alternative option than these palm oil and could have given a second thought before running the axe over these matured trees and also before snatching the habitat of this gigantic ape. In picture, you can see a sad matured orangutan in between his vanishing habitat pleading us to spare his home. This orangutan is well habituated and sometimes come to a nearby feeding station for food."

The contest also announced its category winners, which we've highlighted below.

"The Earth's eye" – Pawel Zygmunt (Natural Landscape winner)

"The Earth's eye" – Pawel Zygmunt (Natural Landscape winner) Pawel Zygmunt/The Nature Photography Contest

"An aerial view of the Hveravellir geothermal area in Iceland shows a natural formation that looks like an animal’s eye," the the photographer wrote. "A dark, deep-blue pool sits at the center, surrounded by rough, textured ground in rich brown shades. The mineral deposits create a layered effect, adding to the eye-like appearance. The surrounding rocky landscape is barren, making the formation stand out even more. The whole scene has a raw, natural beauty that feels almost alive."

"Following" – Janet Gustin (Wildlife winner)

"Following" — by Janet Gustin, Wildlife winner Janet Gustin/The Nature Photography Contest

"A young brown bear follows the confident lead of a small seagull across the tidal flats as nature painted the world in golden pastels," Gustin said. "The bear's gentle, humble posture as it trusts this tiny guide speaks to a deeper truth – sometimes the greatest strength is found in quiet surrender to gentle guidance. In this extraordinary moment, we're reminded that wisdom often comes in the smallest whispers, and true courage lies in following where we're led with childlike trust."

"Sporing Party" – Indranil Basu Mallick (Macrophotography winner)

"Sporing Party" – Indranil Basu Mallick (Macrophotography winner) Indranil Basu Mallick/The Nature Photography Contest

"A captivating macro scene captured under the cover of night," the description noted. "Two glass snails are diligently feeding on the decaying cap of a Termitomyces fungi. The drama is amplified by backlighting with an LED, which brilliantly illuminates the fine details and creates a dramatic silhouette. A long exposure was essential here, enabling the creation of an amazing pattern of discharged spores scattering in the air, adding a surreal, ethereal quality to this natural decay cycle. The diffraction of light through the spores truly transforms the scene."

"Whale Dreams" – Remuna Beca (Underwater winner)

"Whale Dreams" – Remuna Beca (Underwater winner) Remuna Beca/The Nature Photography Contest

"A playful humpback whale calf pauses gracefully at the surface in the deep blue of the South Pacific Ocean," Beca described. "A dreamlike scene, which I hope inspires a greater fascination for the wonders of our incredible ocean and the dream to experience and protect it."

"Before the Storm" – James Welch (Birds winner)

"Before the Storm" – James Welch (Birds winner) James Welch/The Nature Photography Contest

"A group of king penguins look out to sea as a gray sky indicates an incoming storm," noted the photographer, of an image that really speaks for itself, with the looming clouds rolling in almost matching the penguins' feathered backs and wings.

"My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza" – Miguel José Ávalos González (Plant Life winner)

"My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza" – Miguel José Ávalos González (Plant Life winner)

Miguel José Ávalos González/The Nature Photographer Contest

"Every year I climb into the extreme winter of my nearby mountain," the snapper wrote. "There, far from my comfort zone and immersed in biting cold, right at the upper edge of the tree line, I find myself alone among ancient conifers, battered by the wind. Their ability to adapt to any weather condition is astonishing.

"Masters of photography such as Carleton Watkins and Ansel Adams made a humble Jeffrey pine on Sentinel Dome world-famous. Following that legacy, I humbly present my own tree here: a Pinus nigra subsp. salzmannii from the Sierra de Baza – a true wild titan, aerodynamic, also crooked and ungainly, yet enormously empowering."

"Creation" – Peter Hergesheimer (Night World winner)

"Creation" – Peter Hergesheimer (Night World winner) Peter Hergesheimer/The Nature Photography Contest

"The Eagle nebula with the iconic Pillars of Creation is captured in this starless narrowband image," the photographer explained. "Filter used in narrowband astrophotography allow the camera to capture only specific frequencies of light emitted by ionized gases, in this case hydrogen, sulphur and oxygen. The stars were intentionally removed during processing."

And it's worth noting that the total exposure time was more than 30 hours. Impressive stuff.

"First Gaze" – Wiktoria West (Environmental impact winner)

"First Gaze" – Wiktoria West (Environmental Impact winner)

Wiktoria West/The Nature Photography Contest

"A cheetah opens its eyes for the first time after sedation, during which it underwent X-rays, laser treatments, and various other veterinary procedures," the photographer explained. "This cheetah was a victim of snaring. Snares, often set by impoverished communities to catch small game for food, are indiscriminate and can trap any animal. Fortunately, thanks to the NGO’s daily monitoring team, we were able to intervene quickly and bring her in for treatment to repair torn ligaments.

"In this image, she is preparing to be transported back into the wild after several weeks in rehabilitation. I have been fortunate to photograph cheetahs across Southern Africa for several years, observing their vulnerabilities, conflicts, challenges, and the promising solutions. A particular challenge was capturing the cheetah’s expression, the very first moment she opened her eyes. This required me to squat beside the vehicle for an extended period (thankfully, I exercise regularly), keeping my gaze fixed on her closed eyes. I needed to ensure that the focus was on her eyes and not on the bars in front of her."

"The Honey Keepers of Sundarbans" – Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman (Sharing the Planet winner)

"The Honey Keepers of Sundarbans" – Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman (Sharing the Planet winner) Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman/The Nature Photography Contest

"In the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, honey collectors gather wild honey using traditional methods that have been practiced for generations," noted the photographer. "This careful and respectful approach reflects a longstanding relationship between local communities and the forest, where people depend on its resources while recognizing the presence and power of wildlife such as the royal Bengal tiger. Rising water levels and increasing salinity now threaten both the mangroves and this cultural heritage, reminding us how deeply our well-being is connected to the health of our shared environment."

"Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Funny Nature winner)

"Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn" – Panagiotis Xaxiris (Funny Nature winner)



Panagiotis Xaxiris/The Nature Photography Contest

"Eye-level, natural light, Lake Kerkini," Xaxiris said of the image captured in Greece. "A dalmatian pelican opens its bill wide right in front of the camera as a group emerges through the soft morning mist – a close, intimate moment showing the character and presence of this iconic species."

And finally, the Photographer of the Year 2025 prize went to Angela J Sanchez "for her extraordinary talent in capturing the wonder of the natural world." Her award involves choosing the location where nearly 500 trees will be planted – one for each finalist in the contest.

Here's a sample of her work, titled "Mobula Rocket," which helped earn her the coveted best-in-show award.

"Mobula Rocket" – Angela J Sanchez (Photographer of the Year) Angela J Sanchez/The Nature Photography Contest

For more amazing images, check out our gallery here. We also recommend heading to the Nature Photography website to see the entire collection, as there are some truly incredible works we haven't had room to include.

Source: The Nature Photograph Contest