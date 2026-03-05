Pop-on digi-cam brings new life to old film cameras

Could the Ligar digital camera resurrect your obsolete vintage camera and give it a second life? Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the device pops onto any film camera with a hot-shoe connection, allowing users to shoot both film and digital images simultaneously.

Weighing 40 g (1.4 oz), the compact Ligar is the latest offering from Hong Kong-based camera brand Escura, that specializes in mixing retro stylings with modern technology. The company previously brought us the InstantSnap digital camera, which mimics the form factor of instant film prints, and the SnapRoll, a digital camera shaped like a 35-mm film roll.

Triggered by the film camera's shutter release button, the Ligar is able to capture both a 12MP still image and record a high-definition 1440x1440/30fps video clip. These duplicate the analog image captured by the film camera. The video enables the user to “preserve not just the moment, but the memories behind it,” basically creating a documentary of the creative process.

The Ligar can additionally be used on its own, without an attached film camera Escura

Part of the thrill of shooting analog is the hope of getting the perfect shot, but there are also the risks of processing errors, damaged or lost rolls, camera malfunctions, or rookie mistakes such as forgetting to load the film – thus the Ligar is a valuable asset for the film photographer as a backup.

That said, the Ligar can also be used as a standalone digital camera.

It features a 240x240px LED viewfinder, a shutter speed of 1/125s, and a 0.45x wide-angle 3.2mm (f2.8) lens with a focusing distance of 0.3 m to infinity. The 17-mm lens thread allows users to easily attach filters that are compatible with any 17-mm filter system. Images and video are stored on a Micro SD card. The battery can reportedly record up to one hour of continuous video or capture around 200 photos on a full charge.

The Ligar is compatible with any camera that has a hot shoe connection Escura

To really channel that vintage imagery, the Ligar includes five “Time Capsule Filters” that emulate the indicative color and hues of each successive decade:

Classic black and white look of the 1950s and 60s

Warm retro tones of the 70s

Vibrant golden hues of the 80s

Cool blue tones of the 90s

Bold exaggerated colors of the 2000s

The rich saturated tones of the 2010s

Assuming the Kickstarter works out, you can snap up a Ligar of your own for an early bird price of HK$974 (about US$125) – the planned retail price is $167. If all goes according to schedule, it should ship in July.

LIGAR | Blend Film and Digital Creativity

Sources: Kickstarter, Escura

