Ultra Telephoto lens sure beats pinching and zooming on your phone's screen

My favorite part of watching the Olympics was viewing the long telephoto lenses used by the photojournalists, and dreaming of one day owning one of those expensive lenses. With this latest design from Reeflex, a European brand committed to pushing the limits of mobile phone photography, I'm one step closer to meeting that goal without breaking the piggy bank.

Reeflex has announced the Ultra Telephoto 300-600mm lens, that triples your smartphone’s telephoto magnification. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The lens boasts up to 600-mm focal length and 24x magnification, plus a focal range of 6.8 meters (22 ft) to infinity Reeflex

The lens is specifically engineered for the telephoto cameras on the most recent iPhone and Samsung models, but is also compatible with earlier generations by leveraging their native stabilization systems.

The designers claim the Ultra Telephoto lens is ideal for both astronomy photography and videography as it “excels at bringing distant objects, such as the moon, into sharp focus” with “stunning quality for distant scenes and events.” A tripod or gimbal is recommended for added stability for best results, plus the third-party Reeflex Pro Camera app is recommended for full manual camera control and support.

Pledges start at €249 (approximately US$291) Reeflex

The image sharpness is largely achieved through Reeflex’s use of lanthanum optical glass, which is known for its high refractive index and superior optical performance. That glass is utilized in the four lens elements comprised of a set of paired lenses and three single lenses in a 17-mm thread mount, weighing about 308 g.

Due to the lens weight, Reeflex recommends shooting with one hand holding the phone and the other propping up the lens for the best stability and comfort.

A choice of a Leather MagSafe Case or a Tech-Woven MagSafe Case are included with each backer reward for a complete ready-to-use setup, as the cases and mount are designed to keep the lens properly aligned with the telephoto camera lens.

Support of both the lens and phone is recommended Reeflex

For storage, there's a sturdy waterproof hard case made of high-grade polymer that protects and organizes the Reeflex accessories that secures via quick-release latches with pressurized equalization valves. Pre-cut foam inserts with printed labels makes for easy viewing and quick access.

The Reeflex Ultra Telephoto 300-600mm lens is available for a Kickstarter pledge of €249 (about US$291), and if all goes accordingly with funding and production should ship in June. Its planned retail price is €380 ($444).

Capture the Unreachable — REEFLEX Telephoto 300–600mm lens

Sources: Kickstarter, Reeflex

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