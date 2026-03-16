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Amazing architecture images from the Sony World Photography Awards 2026

By Bronwyn Thompson
March 15, 2026
Amazing architecture images from the Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Farshid Rahimi Kalahroudi (Iran) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
Farshid Rahimi Kalahroudi (Iran) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
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Farshid Rahimi Kalahroudi (Iran) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
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Farshid Rahimi Kalahroudi (Iran) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
Stephan Zirwes (Germany) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
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Stephan Zirwes (Germany) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
André Tezza (Brazil) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
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André Tezza (Brazil) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Chavez (Mexico) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
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Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Chavez (Mexico) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
Chen Liang (China) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
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Chen Liang (China) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design

Chen Liang (China) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. The image is of the Jin Hong watchtower built in Kaiping in 1890
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Chen Liang (China) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. The image is of the Jin Hong watchtower built in Kaiping in 1890
Mathieu Moindron (France) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. The photo captures an empty entrance to an office building in Sendai, Japan, where a lone vending machine sheds eerie light on the space around it
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Mathieu Moindron (France) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. The photo captures an empty entrance to an office building in Sendai, Japan, where a lone vending machine sheds eerie light on the space around it
Tomasz Kawecki (Poland) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. The image, titled "Mausoleum of the Martyrdom of Polish Villages in Michniów," captures the rear side of a memorial that dates back to 1943, during World War II
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Tomasz Kawecki (Poland) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. The image, titled "Mausoleum of the Martyrdom of Polish Villages in Michniów," captures the rear side of a memorial that dates back to 1943, during World War II
Peter Lipton (Netherlands) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. Titled "Kabe," the photograph taken in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan is from a series produced by Lipton, documenting the "transformed landscape of Japan's northeast coast following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami"
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Peter Lipton (Netherlands) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design. Titled "Kabe," the photograph taken in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan is from a series produced by Lipton, documenting the "transformed landscape of Japan's northeast coast following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami"
View gallery - 9 images

Architecture is a bit of an underrated photo competition category but it is one that can simultaneously capture design, engineering and human experience. Here, we pick our 2026 Sony World Photography Awards’ Professional finalist and shortlist standouts that manage to say so much with a single image.

By framing structures in new ways, under different light, the images reveal how the built environment can be a powerful subject of artistic expression – and make viewers also see the world differently. A great example of that is the leading image we've used, by Iranian photographer Farshid Rahimi Kalahroudi. His Shortlist photo, "Great Jameh Mosque," manages to capture engineering ingenuity, history and culture – like all our standout images.

Second-Hand House

Stephan Zirwes (Germany) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
Stephan Zirwes (Germany) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design

Stephan Zirwes (Germany) made the awards' Shortlist category for this stark image of how old materials become a sustainable way to build small holiday homes for people, where "wood, bricks and window frames from demolished buildings are given a new lease of life, reducing construction waste and the need for new resources. Such reuse not only creates a unique, charming building, but also contributes to environmental protection."

"Untitled" from the series Ad Astra

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Chavez (Mexico) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Chavez (Mexico) – Shortlist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design

Shortlist photographer Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Chavez (Mexico) took this rather beautiful image of the border wall between the US and Mexico in Douglas, Arizona. By day, the wall looms large, but at night, it takes on a completely different form.

"It becomes a silhouette, a shadow, a dark line of architectural hostility that cuts through the landscape and the silence," said Chavez. "This series is not about politics, but about presence. It is about an architecture designed to exclude."

Chinese Watchtowers

Chen Liang (China) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
Chen Liang (China) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design

Chen Liang (China) has been named a finalist for this captivating image of a Yuqing watchtower built in Jiangmen, in China’s Guangdong Province, in 1922.

"They were built during the time of the Republic of China (1912-1949), as public refuges and defensive fortresses," the description explained. "Most were constructed by Chinese people living overseas, who had returned to their home towns, or raised funds to build them in the countryside, making them a unique architectural form that combines both Chinese and Western influences. In 2007, the Kaiping Diaolou and Villages in Guangdong were officially designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site."

Mercado Safira

André Tezza (Brazil) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design
André Tezza (Brazil) – Finalist, Professional Competition in Architecture & Design

At first unassuming, this image snapped by André Tezza (Brazil) captures the essence of small-town community and livelihood that often centers around were we get food from. This neighborhood grocery store in Campo Largo is more than just a shop to the people that rely on it – and this image portrays it almost like the light of the community. Which it most likely is. Living in an age of convenience, and convenience stores, it's easy to forget that these unassuming local spots are more than just places to buy food – they're hubs of small community living, where people exchange news, local gossip and can have a sense of belonging.

"Often family-run and linked to domestic spaces, the stores merge work, memory and dwelling into a single building," the photo description noted. "While the city center undergoes gentrification, the periphery remains culturally dense and visually vibrant."

You can check our gallery for more of our picks from the category.

Source: Sony World Photography Awards

View gallery - 9 images

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PhotographySony World Photography AwardsEnvironmentUrban PlanningEngineering
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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