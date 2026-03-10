Gallery: Wild scenes from the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards, put together by the World Photography Organisation, are now in their 19th year and for the 2026 contest received a massive 430,000 images from more than 200 countries and territories across four different competitions. Here, the Open competition focuses on the strength of a single image taken at some point during the year, and as the category suggests, welcomes entries from photographers of all levels.

The Open Photographer of the Year will be announced on April 16, with this category's exhibition on show in London from April 17 to May 4. It'll then hit the road as a touring exhibition.

For 2026, judges selected a shortlist and 10 category winners across themes including architecture, street photography, travel and wildlife. Here, we highlight some of our favorites from the natural world. That includes the cover image named "Celestial Dance", taken by shortlisted prize contender Lorea Hausheer from Switzerland, which stars a young Lusitano stallion moving freely during a photography session, capturing its raw power and grace.

Arctic Fox in Blizzard

"Arctic Fox in Blizzard" by Klaus Hellmich (Germany) – Winner, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife Klaus Hellmich/Sony World Photography Awards 2026

This stunning image may at first look like it's AI-generated, but it's 100% authentic. Snapped by German photographer Klaus Hellmich, it's the winner of the Natural World & Wildlife category. While it may resemble a white Arctic fox, it's actually a blue morph Arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus), with the light and exposure making its brown fur look silver and otherworldly. It was shot on the Varanger Peninsula in Norway.

Untitled

"Untitled" by Tim Munsey (UK) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife Tim Munsey/Sony World Photography Awards 2026

We can forgive the photographer, Tim Munsey from the UK, for not offering up a title for this image – as it speaks for itself. The shortlisted snap captures a griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) in a fierce battle with a golden jackal (Canis aureus) in the mountains of Bulgaria.

Untitled

"Untitled" by Paolo Dellepiane (Italy) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Street Photography Paolo Dellepiane/Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Shortlisted Italian Paolo Dellepiane also missed out on the chance of great title for his shot, "spotting" a dog with a piebald coat, similar to that of the horse it had sat near, during an equestrian event on a beach in Imperia.

At the Edge

"At the Edge" by Wouter van Hofwegen (Netherlands) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife Wouter van Hofwegen/Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Wouter van Hofwegen's image of a polar bear standing on its own, near where ice meets water – described as "a symbol of resilience in the face of a changing climate" – is a powerful one and well-deserving of getting the Dutch photographer a shortlist place in the Natural World & Wildlife category.

The Eye: Window to the Soul

"The Eye: Window to the Soul" by Chung Cheong Wong (Singapore) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife Chung Cheong Wong/Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Shortlisted photographer Chung Cheong Wong from Singapore captured one of the most interesting images in the Natural World & Wildlife category, with the symmetrical beauty hitting you before you wonder what the hell this animal is. So to help you out there, this is a Blakiston’s fish owl (Ketupa blakistoni)), a nocturnal bird of prey. It's also the largest living owl species on the planet. This perfectly timed snap captures one of the owl’s eyes, watchful through its feathers.

For many more highlights from the winning and shortlisted images across a range of categories, check out our gallery. You'll see then why it was so difficult to highlight just a couple here.

Source: Sony World Photography Awards