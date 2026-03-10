© 2026 New Atlas
Photography

Gallery: Wild scenes from the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards

By Bronwyn Thompson
March 10, 2026
Gallery: Wild scenes from the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards
Lorea Hausheer (Switzerland) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Motion
Lorea Hausheer (Switzerland) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Motion
View 14 Images
Lorea Hausheer (Switzerland) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Motion
1/14
Lorea Hausheer (Switzerland) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Motion
"Snowfall in the Buddhist Kingdom" by Liping Jiang (China) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Travel. "The first snow gently falls on the crimson monk quarters, contrasting with the vermilion walls," the description reads. "Amid the empty spaces left by red and white lies the serenity of the Buddhist realm"
2/14
"Snowfall in the Buddhist Kingdom" by Liping Jiang (China) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Travel. "The first snow gently falls on the crimson monk quarters, contrasting with the vermilion walls," the description reads. "Amid the empty spaces left by red and white lies the serenity of the Buddhist realm"
"Untitled" by Paolo Dellepiane (Italy) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Street Photography
3/14
"Untitled" by Paolo Dellepiane (Italy) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Street Photography
"At the Edge" by Wouter van Hofwegen (Netherlands) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
4/14
"At the Edge" by Wouter van Hofwegen (Netherlands) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
"Untitled" by Tim Munsey (UK) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
5/14
"Untitled" by Tim Munsey (UK) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
"Untitled" by Samuel Round (UK) – Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife. "A deer photographed at Charlecote in Warwickshire," the photographer noted
6/14
"Untitled" by Samuel Round (UK) – Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife. "A deer photographed at Charlecote in Warwickshire," the photographer noted
"Rockpool Sanctuary" by Lisa Skelton (Australia) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. The image is described as "young elephant seal pups or 'weaners' gather around natural rock pools on the Falkland Islands, using the protected waters to practise swimming and diving until they are ready to venture out to sea"
7/14
"Rockpool Sanctuary" by Lisa Skelton (Australia) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. The image is described as "young elephant seal pups or 'weaners' gather around natural rock pools on the Falkland Islands, using the protected waters to practise swimming and diving until they are ready to venture out to sea"
"Crowning of the King" by Huajin Sun (China) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. "At dawn, the newly victorious ‘milu king’ stands tall among a resting herd of does, roaring triumphantly," the photographer noted. "Behind him, the rising sun highlights his majestic silhouette – crowning his untamed power and glory"
8/14
"Crowning of the King" by Huajin Sun (China) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. "At dawn, the newly victorious ‘milu king’ stands tall among a resting herd of does, roaring triumphantly," the photographer noted. "Behind him, the rising sun highlights his majestic silhouette – crowning his untamed power and glory"
"Power Bite" by Kevin Shi (US) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. "Chile’s Torres Del Paine is famous for its stunning landscapes, but it’s also home to a fierce predator: the puma," according to the description. "These majestic creatures feed primarily on guanacos, although the hunting success rate is not very high, especially for female pumas. The photographer followed this female and her two cubs for several days, before witnessing her hunting"
9/14
"Power Bite" by Kevin Shi (US) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. "Chile’s Torres Del Paine is famous for its stunning landscapes, but it’s also home to a fierce predator: the puma," according to the description. "These majestic creatures feed primarily on guanacos, although the hunting success rate is not very high, especially for female pumas. The photographer followed this female and her two cubs for several days, before witnessing her hunting"
"The Eye: Window to the Soul" by Chung Cheong Wong (Singapore) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
10/14
"The Eye: Window to the Soul" by Chung Cheong Wong (Singapore) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
"Are You Good Friends?" by Daichi Shimada (Japan) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. "The stream brown frog is endemic to Japan, where it lives in the mountains until November, when it enters local rivers to hibernate and find a mate," noted the description. "In their eagerness to mate, ‘bachelor’ males will cling to anything drifting downstream, including unsuspecting yamame trout"
11/14
"Are You Good Friends?" by Daichi Shimada (Japan) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife. "The stream brown frog is endemic to Japan, where it lives in the mountains until November, when it enters local rivers to hibernate and find a mate," noted the description. "In their eagerness to mate, ‘bachelor’ males will cling to anything drifting downstream, including unsuspecting yamame trout"
"Queuing for Departure" by Martin Schmid (Austria) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Motion. "A group of gentoo penguins queues for jumping into the Antarctic sea," noted the description, however if you want to read all about the various collective nouns for penguins depending on their activity, head here
12/14
"Queuing for Departure" by Martin Schmid (Austria) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Motion. "A group of gentoo penguins queues for jumping into the Antarctic sea," noted the description, however if you want to read all about the various collective nouns for penguins depending on their activity, head here
"Silent Tree" by Manuel Ortiga Castillo (Spain) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Landscape. "A foggy winter day in the forest," the description simply stated
13/14
"Silent Tree" by Manuel Ortiga Castillo (Spain) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Landscape. "A foggy winter day in the forest," the description simply stated
"Arctic Fox in Blizzard" by Klaus Hellmich (Germany) – Winner, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
14/14
"Arctic Fox in Blizzard" by Klaus Hellmich (Germany) – Winner, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
View gallery - 14 images

The Sony World Photography Awards, put together by the World Photography Organisation, are now in their 19th year and for the 2026 contest received a massive 430,000 images from more than 200 countries and territories across four different competitions. Here, the Open competition focuses on the strength of a single image taken at some point during the year, and as the category suggests, welcomes entries from photographers of all levels.

The Open Photographer of the Year will be announced on April 16, with this category's exhibition on show in London from April 17 to May 4. It'll then hit the road as a touring exhibition.

For 2026, judges selected a shortlist and 10 category winners across themes including architecture, street photography, travel and wildlife. Here, we highlight some of our favorites from the natural world. That includes the cover image named "Celestial Dance", taken by shortlisted prize contender Lorea Hausheer from Switzerland, which stars a young Lusitano stallion moving freely during a photography session, capturing its raw power and grace.

Arctic Fox in Blizzard

"Arctic Fox in Blizzard" by Klaus Hellmich (Germany) – Winner, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
"Arctic Fox in Blizzard" by Klaus Hellmich (Germany) – Winner, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife

This stunning image may at first look like it's AI-generated, but it's 100% authentic. Snapped by German photographer Klaus Hellmich, it's the winner of the Natural World & Wildlife category. While it may resemble a white Arctic fox, it's actually a blue morph Arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus), with the light and exposure making its brown fur look silver and otherworldly. It was shot on the Varanger Peninsula in Norway.

Untitled

"Untitled" by Tim Munsey (UK) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
"Untitled" by Tim Munsey (UK) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife

We can forgive the photographer, Tim Munsey from the UK, for not offering up a title for this image – as it speaks for itself. The shortlisted snap captures a griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) in a fierce battle with a golden jackal (Canis aureus) in the mountains of Bulgaria.

Untitled

"Untitled" by Paolo Dellepiane (Italy) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Street Photography
"Untitled" by Paolo Dellepiane (Italy) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Street Photography

Shortlisted Italian Paolo Dellepiane also missed out on the chance of great title for his shot, "spotting" a dog with a piebald coat, similar to that of the horse it had sat near, during an equestrian event on a beach in Imperia.

At the Edge

"At the Edge" by Wouter van Hofwegen (Netherlands) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
"At the Edge" by Wouter van Hofwegen (Netherlands) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife

Wouter van Hofwegen's image of a polar bear standing on its own, near where ice meets water – described as "a symbol of resilience in the face of a changing climate" – is a powerful one and well-deserving of getting the Dutch photographer a shortlist place in the Natural World & Wildlife category.

The Eye: Window to the Soul

"The Eye: Window to the Soul" by Chung Cheong Wong (Singapore) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife
"The Eye: Window to the Soul" by Chung Cheong Wong (Singapore) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Natural World & Wildlife

Shortlisted photographer Chung Cheong Wong from Singapore captured one of the most interesting images in the Natural World & Wildlife category, with the symmetrical beauty hitting you before you wonder what the hell this animal is. So to help you out there, this is a Blakiston’s fish owl (Ketupa blakistoni)), a nocturnal bird of prey. It's also the largest living owl species on the planet. This perfectly timed snap captures one of the owl’s eyes, watchful through its feathers.

For many more highlights from the winning and shortlisted images across a range of categories, check out our gallery. You'll see then why it was so difficult to highlight just a couple here.

Source: Sony World Photography Awards

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

PhotographySonynaturePhotographySony World Photography AwardsEnvironment
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!