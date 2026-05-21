© 2026 New Atlas
Photography

Gloriously retro wooden box camera contains its own film processing lab

By Shirl Leigh
May 21, 2026
Gloriously retro wooden box camera contains its own film processing lab
The Alfie BOXX camera is presently on Kickstarter
The Alfie BOXX camera is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
A photo taken with the BOXX
1/5
A photo taken with the BOXX
A photo of Dave Faulkner, taken with the BOXX
2/5
A photo of Dave Faulkner, taken with the BOXX
The BOXX, lookin' dapper
3/5
The BOXX, lookin' dapper
The Alfie BOXX camera is presently on Kickstarter
4/5
The Alfie BOXX camera is presently on Kickstarter
The complete BOXX package
5/5
The complete BOXX package
View gallery - 5 images

If you’re a fan of Buster Keaton’s 1928 silent film The Cameraman, and are intrigued by his portrayal of a street photographer who processes his own film, then you might want to check out the Alfie BOXX camera currently on Kickstarter.

The BOXX, a retro-inspired handcrafted wooden camera, combines the spirit of slow methodical 19th-century photography and 21st-century accessibility with an in-camera process that enables black and white 6 x 9-cm (2.36 x 3.54-in) prints to be developed entirely inside the camera body while out in the field.

Created by British product designer Dave Faulkner, whose Alfie Tych half-frame camera we previously covered, the BOXX is described by Faulkner as being able to “go from photo composition to printmaking,” and to put a “complete analogue experience in the palm of your hand.”

The BOXX, lookin' dapper
The BOXX, lookin' dapper

When fitted with a 100-mm lens, the device measures 139 x 98 x 118 mm (5.47 x 3.86 x 4.65 in). It's constructed of stained and lacquered hardwood with brass attachments and a sprung back mechanism with a traditional ground glass viewing screen.

An interchangeable modular lens system allows for a range of three types of lenses that fit the 75-mm square lens board, which include:

  • Wollaston – a 100-mm f/8-f/32 portrait lens with 1-meter to infinity manual focus based on an 1812 design by William Hyde Wollaston
  • Steinheil Periscopic – a 55-mm f/16 wide-angle lens based an 1865 Steinheil of Germany design that was popular in folding cameras that is manually adjustable from 50 cm to infinity
  • Pinhole – a 65-mm f/190 pinhole lens with a magnetic shutter and preview aperture for that experimental soft focus camera obscura effect

There are also standard sized 1/4-inch tripod mounts on the side and bottom of the BOXX camera, allowing the user to shoot in portrait or landscape format if desired.

A photo of Dave Faulkner, taken with the BOXX
A photo of Dave Faulkner, taken with the BOXX

Exposure is done manually by way of the lens cap for the 55-mm and 100-mm lenses (as there is no shutter) to enable an accurate distance for focussing, just like how the early photo pioneers did.

Once the composition is ready for capture, users attach the magnetic Pocket Darkroom film holder onto the BOXX to expose the image directly onto the black and white photo paper and then develop the prints with a four-step black and white reversal process that uses about 10 ml of chemicals to create positive 6 x 9-cm prints without the need of a darkroom.

To ease the novice mind, an in-depth guide book with videos is available with all the steps needed to achieve the best results for those inexperienced with darkroom processing.

The complete BOXX package
The complete BOXX package

Included with each BOXX camera reward is a 25-pack of pre-cut photo paper and a four-pack of 10-ml labeled syringes to hold the photo chemicals. The Adox Black and White Reversal Kits for film development have adapted instructions for use with photographic paper and are an add-on purchase, though other brands are compatible according to Faulkner.

Additional paper packs can be ordered after Kickstarter fulfillment, but you can cut down your own large sheets of photographic paper to fit the holder.

The Alfie BOXX camera with included pinhole lens goes for a pledge of £176 (about US$237).

Manufacturing is planned for summer 2026 (Northern Hemisphere) with expected delivery this fall if Kickstarter funding goals are achieved.

Alfie [BOXX] Camera

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

PhotographyKickstarterFilm CamerasRetro
No comments
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh is a West Coast-based journalist/photographer with a diploma in journalism. Interests include the food and beverage industry, public transportation, photographic equipment, and tech innovations that free up time for important things like walking their Rottweiler and drinking Earl Grey tea. Looking forward to a positive future of food replicator technology that provides quick nourishment, and transporter travel that sends you safely on shore leave.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Reeflex Ultra Telephoto 300-600mm lens is presently on Kickstarter
Photography
Ultra Telephoto lens sure beats pinching and zooming on your phone's screen
My reluctance in investing in an extravagant lens purchase for my DSLR has paid off, as innovative mobile camera tech from Reeflex has opened the doors wide with the Ultra Telephoto 300-600mm. They say it competes with the G lens from Sony.
"She's Mine, Back Off" – Jill Hill (Wildlife finalist)
Photography
Gallery: Powerful images from The Nature Photography Contest
The Nature Photography Contest winners have been announced, and we can't imagine it was an easy task – the work by all finalists is incredible. We highlight some favorites from the many categories that include Birds, Funny Wildlife and Underwater.
The BeerPAN Camera is presently on Kickstarter
Photography
35-mm camera opens up panoramic film photography to the rest of us
The BeerPAN may be the entry point for photographers seeking an affordable alternative to vintage medium-format panoramic cameras that usually sell for several thousand dollars. It's a 35-mm film camera that's compatible with Bronica Zenza ETR lenses.
Lorea Hausheer (Switzerland) – Shortlist, Open Competition in Motion
Photography
Gallery: Wild scenes from the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards
The Sony World Photography Awards received some 430,000 images across its four competitions. Here, judges have named the best in the Open contest – which focuses on the strength of a single image taken by people of all levels. We pick our top shots.
The Tank sure looks charming with its simple design and faux leather grip
Photography
Yashica's $100 'Tank' pays homage to early digital cameras
Yashica's turned back time to get inspiration for its latest camera, the Tank. It's a pocketable little shooter that's all about keeping things simple and letting you engage with your craft behind the lens, like with early digital cameras.
The Ligar camera (top) captures digital copies of images taken by a host film camera
Photography
Pop-on digi-cam brings new life to old film cameras
Could the Ligar digital camera resurrect your obsolete vintage film camera? Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the device pops onto any film camera with a hot-shoe connection, allowing users to shoot both film and digital images simultaneously.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!