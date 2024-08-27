Simple li'l screen makes you focus on your writing – just add keyboard

If you really want to concentrate on your writing, you probably shouldn't be using a computer that's connected to the highly distracting internet or that's always sending you email alerts. That's where the BYOK comes in, as it doesn't let you do anything other than write.

Its name an acronym for "Bring Your Own Keyboard," the BYOK was invented by American entrepreneur Nick Sjolinder and it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The device takes the form of a small backlit monochrome LCD screen, measuring just 165 x 80 x 40 mm. It's connected to the user's existing third-party keyboard via either Bluetooth or a USB cable. Depending on which of three font sizes is selected, the BYOK only displays two to six lines of text at a time.

The BYOK utilizes an ESP32-S3 processor BYOK

Using the thing is reportedly as simple as turning it on, connecting the keyboard, and starting to type. Text files can be stored on and retrieved from the BYOK's own 16 MB of internal memory, then later transferred to the user's computer via a USB cable. They can also be uploaded to Google Drive, if the user chooses to sync the device to the local Wi-Fi network.

The BYOK can be propped up using its own removable kickstand, or attached to an optional magnetic stand via an integrated magnet of its own. Battery life is claimed to range from five to 20 hours, depending on the selected screen brightness – there are four settings to choose from, including zero.

Using pushbuttons on the back of the BYOK, users can cycle through setup and informational screens BYOK

Assuming the BYOK reaches production, a pledge of US$139 will get you one in your choice of black or white. The planned retail price is $180. It's demonstrated in the following video.

And if you like the general idea of the BYOK but want something with its own keyboard, check out the Hemingwrite and the Freewrite Traveler.

BYOK: The Ultimate Distraction-Free Writing Tool

Sources: Kickstarter, BYOK

