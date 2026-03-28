15.6-inch screen instantly mirrors any phone without cables, apps or Wi-Fi

Described as a "phone-first portable wireless display," this new 15.6-inch IPS screen known as Takolink aims to take the effort – and the need for a shared network – out of mirroring technology. What's more, the makers say it'll work with almost any phone and doesn't require apps or any extra installments and setup.

Hit the red button and the screen turns on, and you're ready to mirror Kickstarter

The concept, which was formed 18 months ago by a team of engineers and Chief Meow Officer Lala (though we can't confirm how much input was made by this feline colleague), is simple. Because most of our digital lives are stored in our phones these days, there are many times when the small screen is not ideal for practical use. Think of scenarios like following a recipe when cooking, reading websites (New Atlas, we hope) or in social or work settings where you might want to see photos, YouTube videos, Instagram or other social media, or even when ordering food together.

Speaking of YouTube, the team has put this explainer together to demonstrate situations where Takolink could be incredibly useful.

Takolink is live on Kickstarter🚀

Now, we haven't got our hands on one to test out yet – but the team has been transparent with contact and social media access, and shown the process of making Takolink, so we've vetted this Kickstarter campaign. And to date, more than 250 people are on board with getting the first roll-out of the screens set for June.

As we noted, the device features 15.6-inch IPS panel, as well as 1080p resolution, 300 nits of brightness and a 60-Hz refresh rate, along with a 4,000-mAh battery. Battery life will obviously depend on use, but the team claims you can expect to be able to watch video at maximum volume for three-to-four hours, while doing things like scrolling through photos or reading with no volume will see it keep going for up to eight hours before a charge is needed. It's worth noting that the makers are currently working on a battery upgrade before it hits mass production – the versions sent out – so this may change for the better.

The team sharing photos of Chief Meow Officer Lala Kickstarter

While it's not a touchscreen, Takolink has clear buttons, doesn't need configuring and will work with all iOS devices from iPhone 4 and up, nearly all Android models running 10 or later (as of now, Google Pixel will require a USB-C cable link), as well as MacBooks, Mac Minis and most Windows laptops. With the USB-C and HDMI ports, it can also work as a monitor for streaming apps like Netflix and game consoles including the Switch.

The HDMI link allows for using the screen for game consoles and for streaming services that don't support wireless networks Kickstarter

At its simplest, Takolink is a standalone monitor that mirrors a phone display with a single tap, using your handheld device's native screen casting, allowing content to appear almost immediately. And as someone who finds setting up new technology – be it through downloading specific apps, going through pairing steps, adding devices to networks and other setup and update requirements, a large screen that could provide instant "no-plug and play" mirroring is rather appealing.

As for the display, a motion sensor will automatically rotate what's on the screen from portrait to landscape, mimicking the behavior of a smartphone. The device also works independently of network coverage, and the team demonstrates it functioning in remote areas without a phone signal.

The screen is ideal for using as a monitor when you need to see what you can't view on your phone in real time Kickstarter

Mirroring range is said to be around 30 feet (10 m), and there are also a couple of hidden screw holes at the rear of the device that supports a standard mount if you want to have it less as a portable screen to carry around (it does come with a simple built-in flip-out stand to keep it upright, however).

The campaign has already significantly exceeded its initial target, indicating strong early interest, which is what caught our attention. With 10 days left on Kickstarter, Takolink is available for US$265 (32% off its expected retail price) and will ship anywhere in the world. The shipping cost will be determined when devices are off the production line – but the team provides a rough estimate on the campaign page.

I would definitely read more on my phone if doing it this way Kickstarter

The device comes with a USB-C charging cable and fast charger, full-featured USB-C cable for video, a mini HDMI-to-HDMI cable and, because it reached its first milestone, a stylish pouch to protect it while on-the-go. If it cracks the next few fund goals, expected louder speakers, magnetic charging and a battery upgrade.

Source: Kickstarter

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