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Photography

Old-school lens tool lets cine cameras shoot two POVs at once

By Ben Coxworth
October 20, 2026
Old-school lens tool lets cine cameras shoot two POVs at once
The Sterimax is claimed to fit any cine camera equipped with a standard 19-mm rod support
The Sterimax is claimed to fit any cine camera equipped with a standard 19-mm rod support
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While adding visual effects in post-production has its advantages, there's also something to be said for shooting them right in-camera. That's where the Sterimax comes in, as it allows cinematographers to simultaneously overlay two points of view (POVs).

Currently being developed by French startup Éclat Lens Tools, the Sterimax mounts on any cine camera equipped with a standard 19-mm rod support. It's reportedly compatible with most cine lenses up to a maximum front diameter of 136 mm.

The Sterimax features filter trays for each mirror – textured, tinted, and magnifying mirrors are on their way
The Sterimax features filter trays for each mirror – textured, tinted, and magnifying mirrors are on their way

Inspired by old-timey stereocopic systems, the device features two independently-adjustable-angle mirrors, each one capturing a different POV. Depending on the angles of those mirrors, the two POVs can be symmetrical – with one superimposed completely over the other – or they can be asymmetrical – with one occupying the whole screen, and the other superimposed over just part of that one.

Showreel | Stemirax

The device can also be swiveled 90 degrees relative to the lens, for use in either a horizontal or vertical orientation. Whichever the case, an indexing system allows users to keep track of their lens-mount and mirror-angle settings, so shots can be repeated as needed.

Of course, all of this being said, you could just do a cross-dissolve between two prerecorded shots in post-production. So, why bother with this thing?

"Stemirax delivers an organic image directly on set," Éclat says on its website. "Instead of shooting material with a visual effect in mind for post, the director of photography can see, adjust and integrate the final image live during production, in direct relation to the actors, the set and the lighting."

The angle of each mirror can be independently adjusted, plus the Sterimax can be used in a horizontal (pictured) or vertical orientation
The angle of each mirror can be independently adjusted, plus the Sterimax can be used in a horizontal (pictured) or vertical orientation

For now, the company has limited production to 25 pre-order units. Prospective buyers can inquire via the website. We're still waiting to hear back about pricing and availability.

Source: Éclat Lens Tools

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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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