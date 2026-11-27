This might just be my favorite photography product of 2026: Kodak's packed an E Ink screen to display your photos into a charming retro keyring.

It's called the SlideTag, and it's simply adorable. The screen measures 1.54 inches across, and is framed to look like a transparency slide from the analog film camera age. More specifically, it's modeled after Kodachrome slide mounts dating back to 1935.

You can upload any picture from your phone and have it show up on the SlideTag; the companion mobile app can even cycle through an album of 12 images. You can also simply snap a photo using the app and have that appear instantly on the display. How cool is that?

You can beam any image from your phone to the SlideTag, or set up other content to appear on it via Kodak's app Kodak

The E Ink screen is a six-color 240x240 pixel affair, so this isn't about absolute image fidelity. Instead, the appearance of the images adds to the lo-fi throwback charm Kodak's going for.

The device is water resistant, runs off a replaceable CR2032 battery that you can buy pretty much anywhere, and pairs with your Android or iPhone via Bluetooth 5.4. Since E Ink screens don't use power to display content like other gadgets' screens, it'll likely last a long while (perhaps around a year) before you need to replace the coin cell.

With its configurable content, replaceable battery, and location tracking, this keyring-sized gadget makes an excellent gift Kodak

Beyond photos, Kodak's Memory Link app can also beam other content to display on your SlideTag. Add up to five tasks in a to-do list, show your contact info, the current date or count down the days to an upcoming event, or generate a QR code that links to your social profile or online store.

That makes this a lot more useful than just a cute keepsake. If you're a photographer, at a networking event, or selling goods outdoors in person, the QR code can make it easy for people to find you online.

The SlideTag works great as a bag charm or keyring, and can display things like a photo slideshow, to-dos, or a QR code Kodak

Speaking of finding, the SlideTag is also a location tracker. It works with Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub networks, so it can be tracked by both Android and Apple devices. If you're within range, you can have it beep at 75 dB to help you pinpoint it around you.

The keyring itself comes in a blind box, which means you won't know which of Kodak's nine old-school frame designs you're going to get until you open the package. That's similar to what the company did with its keyring-sized Charmera camera; the idea is to make it fun to collect 'em all, but naturally it'll help Kodak sell more of these doodads.

The SlideTag comes in nine retro transparency slide mount-inspired designs that hark back to the 1930s Kodak

At US$34.99 a pop, these could make a thoughtful and affordable gift. The fact that they're dust and water resistant, and use an easily available replaceable battery, means you should be able to live with these for at least a few years.

Kodak's selling the SlideTag on its Reto site, as well as via Amazon, and they ship right away. There's also an eight-piece box set available at $279.92.

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