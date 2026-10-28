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Photography

Retro point-and-shoot camera processes your photos in 24 hours

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 27, 2026
Retro point-and-shoot camera processes your photos in 24 hours
Flashback's new digital point-and-shoot mimics more than just a retro camera's looks
Flashback's new digital point-and-shoot mimics more than just a retro camera's looks
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Flashback's new digital point-and-shoot mimics more than just a retro camera's looks
1/4
Flashback's new digital point-and-shoot mimics more than just a retro camera's looks
The camera comes in two handsome finishes, and features an OLED screen on top to display how many shots you've got left in your roll
2/4
The camera comes in two handsome finishes, and features an OLED screen on top to display how many shots you've got left in your 'roll'
The One75 lets you experiment with eight film types
3/4
The One75 lets you experiment with eight film types
You can beam images from the camera to your phone over USB-C or Wi-Fi
4/4
You can beam images from the camera to your phone over USB-C or Wi-Fi
View gallery - 4 images

Photography gear startup Flashback has an interesting new model on the way that aims to give you the fuss-free experience of disposable cameras from decades ago, along with the convenience of a digital camera.

The One75 features a retro design reminiscent of half-frame film cameras from the 1970s, complete with aluminum top and bottom plates, a brass shutter button and selection dial, a faux leather front panel, and a built-in Xenon flash. It's really got the look down pat.

The camera lets you shoot a roll of 27 shots at a time, and it'll have you wait 24 hours to see them – just like when you had to get your film developed back in the day. There's no screen to preview your photos on the device, so you'll just have to be patient.

Our Second Rodeo! Flashback's new camera, the ONE75.

These are digital photos, though – 13-megapixel images which you can beam wirelessly to your phone or computer. You can turn the selection dial to cycle through a range of film emulation styles, and even engage a double exposure mode to layer two shots into a single frame.

The lens is a fixed focus affair, and you'll need to use the viewfinder to compose your pictures. A small OLED display on the top lets you know how many shots you've got left in your roll.

The One75 lets you experiment with eight film types
The One75 lets you experiment with eight film types

With those features and restrictions, Flashback hopes to get you to capture moments more intentionally. I can see this as being an approachable option for beginners, as well as a way for more experienced photographers to return to their early days of shooting without fussing about all the technicalities of modern photography equipment.

It's worth noting that you can actually turn off the 24-hour waiting time if you like. Plus, there's an option to send RAW images to your PC or Mac if you want more flexibility while editing. Oh, and the battery should see you through 15 rolls with a single full charge.

You can beam images from the camera to your phone over USB-C or Wi-Fi
You can beam images from the camera to your phone over USB-C or Wi-Fi

Flashback hasn't yet detailed the One75's sensor size, the built-in lens' aperture and focal length, or what accessories will be compatible with it. While those bits may not be crucial to the experience the brand's going for, it'd be nice to know what you're getting in the box.

The One75 can be had in Anodized Noir or Brushed Aluminum finishes, with a unique orange slash across the front fascia. It'll cost you US$179 to pre-order with a free case, and Flashback says these will arrive before Christmas.

The camera comes in two handsome finishes, and features an OLED screen on top to display how many shots you've got left in your roll
The camera comes in two handsome finishes, and features an OLED screen on top to display how many shots you've got left in your 'roll'

As a professional photographer in a former life, I quite like the idea of going back to basics with a point-and-shoot like this – the simplicity can encourage you to exercise a different kind of creativity.

And while I haven't yet tried it, it might be nice to wait before you see your photos. I imagine the anticipation of seeing what you captured might make them dearer to your eyes.

If you just want the 24-hour wait before getting a whole new camera, give this iPhone app a try.

Source: Flashback

View gallery - 4 images

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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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