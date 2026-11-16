Apollo CAST-1 review: Giving old speakers a new lease on life

I've spent much of my life around professional audio equipment, so while I've followed the rise of Sonos, smart speakers and whole-home consumer audio, I've never felt much need to get involved.

Partly, that's because I'm a studio guy, with decent audio gear wherever I need it. But it's also because the houses I've lived in have never really demanded an elaborate multiroom setup. I've got Jellyfin on the TV, and music on a portable Bluetooth speaker like some kind of caveman.

When you can bring an old pair of speakers back to life for around US$30, why wouldn't you?

That's what got me interested when Apollo Automation kindly sent me two of its CAST-1 network audio receivers for review. Suddenly, a perfectly good pair of speakers gathering dust in a box on top of a cupboard looked rather more useful. Cast music from anywhere, to anywhere. Sure. Kitchen? Bedroom? Or maybe for some musical encouragement on the exercise bike? The possibilities started multiplying. And then my head went to those millimeter-wave sensors... but we'll come to that...

A little box with big ambitions

The CAST-1 is a simple proposition. Measuring just 45 x 45 x 15 mm (1.77 x 1.77 x 0.59 in), it connects to powered speakers or an amplifier through a stereo minijack, gets its power through USB-C, and joins your Wi-Fi network.

Inside is, you've probably guessed by now, my favorite class of chip, an ESP32-S3 microcontroller and a Texas Instruments PCM5122 32-bit stereo DAC. It runs open-source ESPHome firmware and integrates with Home Assistant and Music Assistant, using the Sendspin protocol for synchronized multiroom playback. I appreciate that was quite a mouthful but I can confidently say that just means you plug it in, the rest is easy.

There's no cloud account or subscription required. It's all handled locally.

For my first experiment, I connected one to the Audioengine A5+ powered speakers in my office.

Those speakers normally receive audio from a PC's audio interface. Conveniently, the A5+ has a second analog input, so the CAST-1 could simply plug into that without disturbing my existing setup.

I powered it up, Home Assistant discovered it, and Music Assistant could stream music directly to it (I even assigned volume and mute controls to a dial on my Stream Deck+).

It was suspiciously easy.

I do like my volumes to have a knob. And where not to plug your new CAST-1 in Howard Armitage/New Atlas

Physics catching me out

Unfortunately, my first listening experience wasn't entirely rosy. And it's important to point out that this is not of Apollo's making - this is just physics physicing.

Powering the CAST-1 from my computer's rather busy USB hub introduced an irritating, modem-like buzzing through the speakers. The interference varied with computer activity, suggesting electrical noise entering the analog signal path.

The solution was easy enough - cleaner power. A USB power supply plugged into the wall. Sorted.

It's worth knowing about, because plugging a USB-powered device into the nearest available USB hub is exactly what most people would do. It's what I did. If you hear buzzing, try a separate power source.

Then came a more troubling discovery.

I'm listening to the live version of Sunset Grill, the percussion sets the scene, and then a squashing offends my ears as the band joins in. The music seemed to collapse, as though an overenthusiastic compressor was beating the life out of the recording.

I knew how the track was supposed to sound, and this wasn't it.

It was pretty obvious that some normalization was occurring somewhere, but where? The culprit is in Music Assistant's volume normalization settings.

And here's the fix:

Music Assistant → Settings → Apollo player → Queue Settings → Audio → Volume Normalization → Disabled.

The difference was blatant. The pumping and distortion disappeared, and all was well in the world.

Importantly, this wasn't an issue with Apollo's hardware. Why on earth it'd be enabled by default remains unclear, but disabling it solved the problem.

With that sorted, I performed a straightforward A/B listening comparison.

I played the same recording through the PC feeding the speakers, then switched to Music Assistant streaming wirelessly through the CAST-1.

I couldn't hear a difference. Perhaps lab tests might reveal something in the 'cables vs wifi' blah blah blah, but my ears couldn't. That's an impressive result for such an inexpensive little device. This definitely falls into the "why wouldn't you" category, along with a handful of those wifi JetKVMs that launched last week.

A new lease on life, courtesy of the Apollo CAST-1 Howard Armitage/New Atlas

Music that follows you?

So having dusted off an old pair of speakers and proven that flip-flopping between whichever location was as easy as 'click', it got me thinking about an experiment I haven't yet tried.

With a couple of millimeter-wave presence sensors and Home Assistant automations, could I arrange for music to follow me around the house?

Leave the office, walk into the kitchen, and have the music transfer automatically to the speakers there. No buttons, no voice commands, just music that knows which room I'm occupying.

There would be complications, particularly with multiple people moving around, but it's exactly the sort of experiment this little device makes tempting.

And that's ultimately what appeals to me about the CAST-1.

It isn't trying to replace my studio equipment or persuade me to invest in an expensive proprietary speaker ecosystem. It's offering a cheap, flexible way to make equipment I already own considerably more useful.

I've consistently found Apollo's products thoughtfully designed, well made and remarkably straightforward to get working. I was pleased to hear the company mentioned recently on one of my favorite Linux podcasts, almost casually, as something of a benchmark for quality. That's certainly been my experience with its gear.

There were two audio-related gotchas during testing, but neither undermines that impression. Once sorted, I was left with excellent-sounding wireless audio and an entirely new appreciation for what those forgotten pair of speakers on top of the cupboard might become.

Which brings me back to what I've come to expect from Apollo.

You fire it up. Home Assistant finds it. It works.

Hey Yaffle , play Mr Blue Sky.