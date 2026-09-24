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Z-fold pocket projector levels up to Full HD

By Monica J. White
September 24, 2026
Z-fold pocket projector levels up to Full HD
The compact projector casts a large screen display in a dimly lit bedroom setup while supporting private listening via Bluetooth headphones
The compact projector casts a large screen display in a dimly lit bedroom setup while supporting private listening via Bluetooth headphones
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The compact projector casts a large screen display in a dimly lit bedroom setup while supporting private listening via Bluetooth headphones
1/5
The compact projector casts a large screen display in a dimly lit bedroom setup while supporting private listening via Bluetooth headphones
Folded down for storage or transport, the unit charges over USB-C PD while its top-mounted screen shows its battery and connection status
2/5
Folded down for storage or transport, the unit charges over USB-C PD while its top-mounted screen shows its battery and connection status
A split view shows the device folded flat alongside its unfolded position, demonstrating how the Z-fold chassis acts as an adjustable stand
3/5
A split view shows the device folded flat alongside its unfolded position, demonstrating how the Z-fold chassis acts as an adjustable stand
Set up on a conference room table, the projector can cast business analytics and presentation slides directly onto an office wall
4/5
Set up on a conference room table, the projector can cast business analytics and presentation slides directly onto an office wall
Connected directly to a handheld console via USB-C, the projector provides low-latency big-screen gaming without the need for a separate dock
5/5
Connected directly to a handheld console via USB-C, the projector provides low-latency big-screen gaming without the need for a separate dock
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Aurzen’s quirky folding projector is leveling up. First shown at IFA 2026 and now getting closer to its commercial release, the Zip Pro keeps the self-supporting Z-fold design of the original Zip, but upgrades most of the hardware around it.

Aurzen describes its new edition as the world’s first tri-fold Full HD pocket projector. Inside, it contains a native 1920 x 1080 DLP imaging system, a built-in battery, and 200 ANSI lumens of rated brightness, doubling the output of its predecessor.

In other words, the company’s basic formula remains much the same. It’s simply targeting the areas where tiny projectors typically compromise the most.

A split view shows the device folded flat alongside its unfolded position, demonstrating how the Z-fold chassis acts as an adjustable stand
A split view shows the device folded flat alongside its unfolded position, demonstrating how the Z-fold chassis acts as an adjustable stand

To maintain that folding footprint, Aurzen squeezed its Full HD projection system into a 10.7-mm optical engine, allowing the device to collapse down to 115 x 97 x 44 mm (4.53 x 3.82 x 1.73 in). When unfolded, the chassis doubles as an adjustable stand that supports front, rear, ceiling, and portrait projection modes. ToF autofocus and four-point keystone correction help with setup, while the 1.2:1 throw ratio can produce images up to 115 diagonal inches. However, Aurzen recommends a more realistic 60-80 inches in a dark room.

The trade-off for the beefed-up specs is weight. The 'pocket projector' moniker is doing a little more work this time around: at 586 g (1.29 lb), the Zip Pro is more than twice as heavy as the 280-g original.

Connected directly to a handheld console via USB-C, the projector provides low-latency big-screen gaming without the need for a separate dock
Connected directly to a handheld console via USB-C, the projector provides low-latency big-screen gaming without the need for a separate dock

Another major improvement is direct USB-C video. Phones, tablets, and laptops that support DisplayPort Alt Mode can connect without relying on wireless casting, and compatible Nintendo Switch setups plug straight in without a dock. For wired gaming, Aurzen quotes a snappy 20-40-ms response time.

Cord-free options include AirPlay P2P, Miracast, DLNA, Google Cast, and AirLink, with some peer-to-peer connections operating without external Wi-Fi. However, there’s no native streaming OS onboard, meaning popular entertainment apps must be played via a connected source.

The Zip Pro also gets a 38-Wh battery, which Aurzen rates for up to 150 minutes of playback in Eco mode (67% longer than its predecessor). There’s 65-W+ USB-C PD charging as well, with a compatible power source able to top it up while you watch. Dual 2-W speakers handle onboard audio, or alternatively, you can connect two Bluetooth headphones simultaneously for private listening. A built-in touch display shows charge level and connection status, the AurzenHub app doubles as a remote, and fan noise is rated as low as 24 dB in Eco mode.

Folded down for storage or transport, the unit charges over USB-C PD while its top-mounted screen shows its battery and connection status
Folded down for storage or transport, the unit charges over USB-C PD while its top-mounted screen shows its battery and connection status

All this extra capability comes at a cost. The Zip Pro is currently available to preorder for US$579.99, against a regular price of $629.99, with shipping expected to begin October 30. Preorders are open in the US, UK, and EU, with the early-bird offer running through October 15.

At 200 ANSI lumens, the Zip Pro’s performance is probably best suited for dark settings, and you’ll have to accept a slightly less pocket-friendly device in exchange for its superior hardware. The first Zip stood out because of its form factor; the Pro looks more useful because Aurzen has packed considerably more capability into the same idea.

Product page: Aurzen Zip Pro

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Home EntertainmentProjectorsPico projectorHDPortable
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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