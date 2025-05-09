Review: Going pico with world's first tri-fold portable projector

Earlier this year, Aurzen took to Kickstarter (and CES) with a snazzy portable projector made up of three components connected via hinges so that users didn't need to carry a tripod stand. We've been getting bendy with one for the last few weeks.

To recap our earlier coverage, the Zip was launched as the world's first tri-fold portable projector. When between viewings, the device folds over two hinges into a compact block for transport in a pocket – though at an inch thick in this state, stuffing in a jeans pocket might be a little uncomfortable.

When it's movie time, the Zip's three body parts fold out so that the battery base doubles as a built-in stand while the middle and head allow for positioning flexibility. I was offered a review unit prior to the Kickstarter, but preferred to wait until production got underway in case major elements changed as the campaign progressed.

I needn't have worried in this case, as the model that's now available to consumers is unchanged from the Kickstarter preview visuals and the prototypes on show at CES 2025 in Las Vegas at the turn of the year. When folded, it measures 3.3 x 3.1 x 1 inch (84 x 78 x 26 mm) and either way tips the scales at 9.88 oz (280 g).

A closer look

The dual hinges make for versatile positioning Aurzen

The hinges don't allow the Zip to fold out flat for a smartphone-like guise, each hinge is limited to 90 degrees and is configured so that you get a few variations of a Z-shape when in use. Those hinges seem pretty sturdy and are reassuringly stiff, though I haven't undertaken a long-term folding test. However, the whole thing can be tipped on its side for portrait content like YouTube Shorts or TikToks without ugly borders, with the visuals automatically orienting based on how the unit is positioned.

The top part of this three-component gadget is home to the DLP projection tech, ToF sensor and optical engine. As you might expect from something this compact, the projection engine can only produce 720p visuals not full HD or 4K. And the unit's LED light source puts out just 100 ANSI lumens at its highest of two settings, which is about right for pico projectors but does mean that use in bright daylight is essentially off the table.

The throw ratio here is 1.09:1, and though users can pull the Zip back for big-screen visuals, the imagery loses sharpness and brightness the farther out you go. For example, (in a darkened room) I got a 50-inch rectangle when the unit was pulled about 4 ft from the display surface, but the visuals were nowhere near as bright as with a 20-inch rectangle, and nasty pixelation had crept in too.

The sweet spot viewing experience for me was a rectangle on the wall measuring between 10 and 20 inches. Whatever your poison, the built-in ToF sensor enables snappy autofocus and auto vertical keystone correction – though the keystone did seem to work best when the Zip was pointed straight at the wall, rather than starting from a wild trapezoid. Manual focus and keystone are possible if the auto doesn't snap as it should.

The upper component is home to backlit touch controls and a battery status bar - the battery is reckoned good for up to 1.5 hours of per-charge use Paul Ridden/New Atlas

The top section of the head also hosts a touch-sensitive control strip for navigating menus and the like – in use I found that actions needed a double tap to register (once to wake up and illuminate the strip, and then again to confirm), which isn't ideal. There's also an app called the AurzenHub available for remote control of the compact projector using an iOS/Android handset.

The slim mid section rocks built-in dual speakers rated at 1 watt each, which won't rock your world but the unit does cater for pairing to active speakers over Bluetooth should you need or want more oomph. During my watch sessions, the built-in speakers proved adequate for quick show and tell purposes but I turned to wireless BT headphones for longer sessions.

You might also want to consider donning wireless headphones if the noise of the rather loud fan moving hot air out of the vent on the upper part of the unit proves bothersome.

The padded anti-slip foot is where the 5,000-mAh battery is located, which is topped up over USB-C – 24-W fast-charging is supported, though the unit ships with a USB cable only. A full charge is claimed good for 1.5 hours, though in testing we got a little less in eco mode and a lot less using the higher brightness setting.

The projector requires 12-V/2-A power to operate while plugged into a wall outlet, but can be cabled to a suitably capable power brick. There's reportedly a magnetic charging stand that can extend run time, but this isn't on sale at time of writing.

Mirror, mirror on the wall

The Zip only has one port – and that's for charging only – and it also lacks a smart TV operating platform. Instead, users mirror the display from a device such as a smartphone over Wi-Fi Direct – which makes for higher bandwidth and more stability than a Bluetooth connection could muster. Plus, you don't need to worry about having a home router as a bridge. The portable projector is compatible with iOS and Android, as well as macOS and Windows, so can be fairly flexible about where your entertainment comes from.

After a super-quick boot-up (just a few seconds), the Zip lands on its homepage – which essentially tells you that you need to screencast from your host device. Once you see the duplicate display projected on the vertical viewing surface, the action is controlled from your phone or computer. It's as simple as that.

There is something of a caveat here though. If you want to stream DRM-protected content from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Prime, you may not be able to. While some Android handsets can mirror restricted content using their own casting features, others won't. If you fall into the latter camp, you'll need to option in a HDMI dongle to enable CastPlay of restricted content.

However, the Aurzen Wireless HDMI Dongle is not yet available from the official store, but will be around US$70 when it appears later this month. Until then, you'll have to make do with YouTube cast from your phone, or social media apps (for things like TikTok/Insta Reels or just checking your feeds), casual games or other entertainment apps, anything locally stored on the host device, and so on.

Despite only putting out 100 lumens, the Zip's homepage proved surprisingly bright in a daylit room Paul Ridden/New Atlas

When the white-backed homescreen first appeared during daytime testing, I have to admit that I was taken aback by how bright it seemed. However, the output limitations of the light source became all too real when moving to color visuals rather than crisp grayscale and white, with the projected image appearing washed out and it was difficult or even impossible to make out details (depending on how bright the ambient light was).

The Zip could therefore be a good shout if you want to share a document or presentation slide with friends or colleagues, where crowding around a relatively small smartphone screen is less than ideal. You could simply quickly boot up the projector, find a shaded spot with a flat surface and go bananas.

But watching videos, movies and other colorful moving imagery is best undertaken in much, much darker spaces. And even then, the maximum resolution and relatively low brightness fall kinda short for satisfying big-image clarity and sharpness. But huge audiovisual excellence isn't really the point here, portable convenience and ease of use are the Zip's raison d'être. In that regard, this pico projector wins the day (or should that be night?), and does so with some nifty design flair.

Before I round things off, it's worth noting that the business end of the projector doesn't have a cover for protection, so care needs to be taken not to scratch the lens when it's thrown in a backpack or stuffed in the same pocket as door keys. Our review unit did come with a drop-resistant carry case, but a quick look at the product page suggests that this is an optional extra priced at about 40 bucks.

The bottom line

The Zip is not going to appeal to seasoned projector buffs spoiled by super-bright 4K picture quality and immersive Dolby Audio. Its 720p, 100 lumens and 2-W audio are going to seem a tad underwhelming.

It could shape up nicely as a fun gadget for casual mobile users though, where its unique form factor and innovative design should ensure that it stands alone in the marketplace. It's also simple to setup and easy to use, even for someone who has never used a portable projector before. More checks in the plus column.

The world's first tri-fold portable pico projector collapses down for between use transport Aurzen

As a quick "mate, you gotta see this TikTok" while out and about or a lightweight carry for intimate movie nights at camp, or even sharing your vision in a team meeting, I reckon it's a winner. But backyard watch parties would perhaps benefit from a brighter, higher-resolution alternative. And the same is definitely true for more-than-casual home use.

Backers of the successful crowdfunder should have received their ZIP projectors by now, and enjoyed a significant discount on the retail price. For the rest of us, the portable folder is available in the US now for US$389.99, and rolls out to Europe later in the month.

Additions I would like to see cooked into the second generation include a bump to at least Full HD resolution, much improved brightness and the inclusion of a HDMI port for more flexible input choices.

Product page: Aurzen ZIP