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Adorable Tiny Vinyl turntable spins 4-inch records

By Monica J. White
August 05, 2026
Adorable Tiny Vinyl turntable spins 4-inch records
The Tiny Vinyl Player pairs a miniature belt-drive platter with built-in storage slots for holding a small selection of four-inch record sleeves
The Tiny Vinyl Player pairs a miniature belt-drive platter with built-in storage slots for holding a small selection of four-inch record sleeves
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The Tiny Vinyl Player pairs a miniature belt-drive platter with built-in storage slots for holding a small selection of four-inch record sleeves
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The Tiny Vinyl Player pairs a miniature belt-drive platter with built-in storage slots for holding a small selection of four-inch record sleeves
Wrapped in a black leatherette finish, the suitcase-style player opens up to reveal a dedicated four-inch platter, tonearm, and front-facing dual speakers
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Wrapped in a black leatherette finish, the suitcase-style player opens up to reveal a dedicated four-inch platter, tonearm, and front-facing dual speakers
Tiny Vinyl has been producing 4-inch vinyl records for a while now, which can be played on regular turntables as well as the new Player
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Tiny Vinyl has been producing 4-inch vinyl records for a while now, which can be played on regular turntables as well as the new Player
In addition to a small storage bay for 4-inch vinyl, the Player also features control sliders for volume, power and connectivity
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In addition to a small storage bay for 4-inch vinyl, the Player also features control sliders for volume, power and connectivity
The Tiny Vinyl Player can be sat atop the optional desktop crate accessory
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The Tiny Vinyl Player can be sat atop the optional desktop crate accessory
Each Tiny Vinyl record is traditionally pressed, and every sale counts toward Billboard and RIAA rankings
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Each Tiny Vinyl record is traditionally pressed, and every sale counts toward Billboard and RIAA rankings
View gallery - 6 images

When the Tiny Vinyl format launched last year, part of the appeal was that its four-inch records didn’t need any special hardware. Each traditionally pressed, numbered release carries two tracks, with up to four minutes of audio per side, and plays on pretty much any regular turntable that allows for manual stylus placement.

The discs are also pitched as a lighter-touch collectible. Made from 100% bio-attributed vinyl, each disc uses roughly one-tenth the material of a conventional 12-inch record. The result is something between a playable single and a compact piece of fan merch.

Tiny Vinyl had previously held off on making a dedicated machine for playing them. That has now changed with the Tiny Vinyl Player: a suitably shrunken turntable built specifically for the company’s four-inch discs.

Tiny Vinyl has been producing 4-inch vinyl records for a while now, which can be played on regular turntables as well as the new Player
Tiny Vinyl has been producing 4-inch vinyl records for a while now, which can be played on regular turntables as well as the new Player

The Tiny Vinyl Player is compact rather than truly pocket-sized – it measures around 10 x 5.5 x 6.5 in (25.5 x 14 x 16.4 cm) and weighs 3.88 lb (1.76 kg). With its black leatherette finish, it looks a bit like a tiny suitcase-style record player.

A belt-drive mechanism spins the records at 33.3 RPM, while built-in dual speakers provide immediate playback. Though if you want a higher-fidelity listening experience, Bluetooth can send audio to an external speaker or headphones, while a headphone jack covers cabled listening. It relies on AC power and has no internal battery, so its small size doesn’t translate to on-the-go play time.

The turntable is part of Tiny Vinyl’s push to build a broader miniature music ecosystem. The company has also launched a small Crate for storing a growing collection and a 2x2 Frame for displaying favorite releases.

There are already plenty of releases to fill the Crate and Frame, including titles from BTS, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, The Rolling Stones, and Black Sabbath. The idea isn’t just to play records, but to collect, organize, and show them off like full-sized memorabilia – just scaled down.

The Tiny Vinyl Player can be sat atop the optional desktop crate accessory
The Tiny Vinyl Player can be sat atop the optional desktop crate accessory

Tiny Vinyl’s appeal brings together two trends: the vinyl revival and the growing market for miniature collectibles. Each disc is a traditionally pressed record rather than a decorative novelty, remaining small enough to serve as a palm-sized keepsake or displayable music artifact.

Releases also count toward Billboard and RIAA sales, with five Tiny Vinyl discs equaling one album sale. This combination of novelty and real music-industry value recently earned the company recognition from Fast Company.

The Tiny Vinyl Player costs US$49.99, with the Crate at $19.99 and the 2x2 Frame at $14.99. All three are available now exclusively through Target, both online and in stores.

It’s best to think of the player as a fun extension of the Tiny Vinyl format rather than a replacement for a proper hi-fi setup. Early customer reviews are still trickling in; while many praise it as a cute, charming gift item, a few buyers have raised concerns regarding audio quality and component durability. Time will tell whether these are just isolated cases, or if the player really does have some quality questions that need answering.

Product page: Tiny Vinyl Player

View gallery - 6 images

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Home EntertainmentTurntablesVinylRecordsTinyPortable
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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