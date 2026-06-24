© 2026 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

I didn't mean to build a homelab, I just wanted my music back

By Howard Armitage
June 23, 2026
I didn't mean to build a homelab, I just wanted my music back
One man's mission to reclaim his music collection
One man's mission to reclaim his music collection
View 2 Images
One man's mission to reclaim his music collection
1/2
One man's mission to reclaim his music collection
Homelab Mk1 circa 2014. Author's first attempt at digital sovereignty: one Raspberry Pi for Home Assistant, one for Plex, and a NAS full of music.
2/2
Homelab Mk1 circa 2014. Author's first attempt at digital sovereignty: one Raspberry Pi for Home Assistant, one for Plex, and a NAS full of music.

The slippery slope of digital sovereignty

Traveling with music was always a cumbersome affair. Cassettes fluttered, CDs skipped, and choosing a dozen albums for a trip meant leaving dozens more behind. Then there's the one you have to exclude because Peter Gabriel signed it.

As soon as Fraunhofer's MP3 codec hit me like a brick in the mid-1990s, I knew that one day I'd carry my entire music collection around in my pocket. That prediction turned out to be correct, although not quite in the way I imagined. What I hadn't seen coming was the way ownership, control and dependence would quietly shift beneath my feet.

The iPod was the first glimpse of that future. A Walkman with instant track access and no moving parts to skip or flutter. We weren't quite there yet – my music collection was several times larger than the storage available on most portable players – but for the first time the destination was in sight. Then came smartphones and streaming.

Carrying my CD collection everywhere was what I'd envisaged. What I got was access to almost every album ever recorded, instantly available wherever I wanted it. The dream had come true, and then some.

Somewhere along the way, though, something changed. Music stopped being something I owned and became something I accessed. Not overnight, and not necessarily for the worse. The convenience was undeniable. Most of us barely noticed the trade. We'd gone from box storage to cloud storage. Not only was my CD collection in boxes, but the weeks I'd spent ripping it to MP3s back in the 90s had effectively been wasted as those files were neglected in preference to a cloud subscription. I was renting access to something I not only owned, but had already done the hard yards ripping.

Today, the amount of music I can carry around with me is staggering. How much ? All of it. Probably. Or close enough to all of it that the distinction hardly matters. Mankind's millennia of music-making endeavors, in my pocket. Storage is no longer the issue. The issue is how to access my music freely.

Homelab Mk1 circa 2014. Author's first attempt at digital sovereignty: one Raspberry Pi for Home Assistant, one for Plex, and a NAS full of music.
Homelab Mk1 circa 2014. Author's first attempt at digital sovereignty: one Raspberry Pi for Home Assistant, one for Plex, and a NAS full of music.

Nobody wants 200 GB of music on their phone, but that always-on, always-connected device in my pocket could easily access my 200 GB of music (or movies or photos or books or ...) parked at home on my NAS box. Software such as Plex made that experience almost seamless. I could cancel my music subscription, blow the pixel dust off my MP3 collection and listen to my music from my hardware without sacrificing convenience.

Without really meaning to, I'd started self-hosting my own music collection. I was taking control of my own data before I'd even heard the term "digital sovereignty." The same transition from physical to virtual happened to video, books and audiobooks. So now I wanted access to all my media. We're gonna need a bigger NAS.

Once the NAS existed, it became the obvious place for photos. Then backups. Then audiobooks. Then movies. A Raspberry Pi became two Raspberry Pis, then became a mini pc. It's a slippery slope. Eventually I discovered virtualisation and Proxmox'd everything onto a single server. Somewhere along the way I found myself running local AI models and a selection of self-hosted services. At no point did I decide to build a homelab. The infrastructure simply grew around the problems I was trying to solve. I did not set out to accommodate all this. I just sort of drifted here.

The recent Plex price increase has renewed interest in more sovereign alternatives such as Jellyfin. Not because everyone suddenly hates Plex, but because it serves as a reminder that:

  • Platforms change.
  • Prices change.
  • Terms change.
  • Ownership doesn't.

As one Linux podcaster recently observed, the idea of having to log in to access your own media library sits uncomfortably with some people. That's not directly a criticism of Plex so much as a reminder of the question that led me to self-host my music collection in the first place:

How much of our digital lives are we comfortable placing on someone else's platform?

This is not an argument that everyone should buy servers. I've admittedly gone extras 'cos I'm a nerd and a techie. Many people are perfectly served by streaming services, but there is now a growing middle ground – a NAS, a mini PC, a few self-hosted services and a tiny power footprint. You don't need a PhD, a datacenter, or $5,000 worth of gear. You just need to decide where convenience stops and ownership starts. Recent events suggest more people are starting to think about where they draw that line.

Looking back, I was right about carrying my music collection around in my pocket. What I failed to predict was that 30 years later I'd be running a small datacenter in my office to keep it under my own control.

I didn't mean to build a homelab. I just wanted my music back.

Tags

Home EntertainmentMusic ServersDigital musicMusic StreamingStreaming
No comments
Howard Armitage
Howard Armitage
Howard Armitage is a British writer, musician and technology enthusiast with a background spanning media production, I.T. management and music composition. His interests include A.I., home automation, digital sovereignty, futurism and the intersection between humans and technology. He currently lives in Australia with an unused collection of scuba gear and an increasingly self-aware server rack.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Aetherion Series UST projectors put out 2,600 or 3,300 ISO lumens, depending on the model selected
Home Entertainment
Review: The crispiest wall-hugging laser projector we've seen yet
The Aetherion Max UST projector is designed to be different. Not only does its angular housing help it make a bold statement, but the promise of pixel perfection right up to 200 inches should have big-screen TVs trembling. Let's have a closer look.
Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
Home Entertainment
Forget digital keystone, this tri-laser 4K projector puts optical first
JMGO's latest lifestyle projector might look like just another boxy smart entertainment hub. But this model is reported to boast the world's first 3-in-1 optical system, and rests on a nifty gimbal stand that can adjust itself or play follow the user.
6,000 lumens from a dual triple-laser light source and 4K visuals up to 300 inches
Home Entertainment
Dual RGB-laser projector promises lights-on viewing up to 300 inches
Consumer tech giant Hisense unveiled a high-end tri-laser projector at CES 2026 that put out 6,000 lumens and could throw visuals at 300 inches. It's a beast, and we now have more details and, most importantly, pricing.
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
Home Entertainment
The thinnest wireless OLED TV money can buy is now available
Since 2017, LG's been hard at work perfecting the wallpaper TV, a screen that practically blends into your space with all of its components crammed into an impossibly thin form factor. Its latest iteration is now available to pre-order.
Bose is reviving the Lifestyle moniker with a clutch of handsome speakers designed to blend into your living room
Home Entertainment
Bose takes on Sonos in your living room with its wired speaker lineup
Bose is bringing the Lifestyle badge after ages for a new range of speakers meant to grace your living room. They'll go head to head against the latest offerings from Sonos, and the hope is that new audio engineering chops will win you over.
Samsung's Music Studio 5 features a pronounced geometric form that's somehow eye-catching, but also subtle
Home Entertainment
Samsung's compact speakers bring wireless home theater sound anywhere
Samsung gave us a glimpse of a couple of seriously desirable lifestyle speakers for 2026 a couple of months ago, and I'm happy to report you can now get your hands on them. The Music Studio lineup not only looks cool, but can also pair up wirelessly.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!