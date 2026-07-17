© 2026 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Rotating Playcube projector is becoming an AI entertainment hub

By Monica J. White
July 17, 2026
Rotating Playcube projector is becoming an AI entertainment hub
Though its novel twisty form is the Playcube's most striking feature, it's the integration of Gemini AI that's the headliner here
Though its novel twisty form is the Playcube's most striking feature, it's the integration of Gemini AI that's the headliner here
View 4 Images
Though its novel twisty form is the Playcube's most striking feature, it's the integration of Gemini AI that's the headliner here
1/4
Though its novel twisty form is the Playcube's most striking feature, it's the integration of Gemini AI that's the headliner here
The custom Google TV interface integrates Gemini's newly added features into a clean, four-part dashboard designed for quick voice-activated commands and summaries
2/4
The custom Google TV interface integrates Gemini's newly added features into a clean, four-part dashboard designed for quick voice-activated commands and summaries
A 360-degree rotating hinge allows the projection block to tilt upward independently, casting a straight image even when placed on low outdoor tables
3/4
A 360-degree rotating hinge allows the projection block to tilt upward independently, casting a straight image even when placed on low outdoor tables
Rated at 750 lumens, the compact cube uses TCL’s color engine to paint vibrant, wall-sized artwork directly from a central coffee table
4/4
Rated at 750 lumens, the compact cube uses TCL’s color engine to paint vibrant, wall-sized artwork directly from a central coffee table
View gallery - 4 images

The Playcube was already an unusual little projector: a palm-sized, Rubik’s Cube-like device with a 360-degree rotating design, built to throw a big image onto a wall, ceiling, or whatever flat surface you have nearby. Now, TCL is adding a new layer of interaction through Google’s Gemini AI.

This shifts the pitch beyond a simple portable projector. Instead of just moving the screen around the room, TCL wants the Playcube to serve as a conversational media companion – one that can search, explain, recap, recommend, and even generate visuals when you want them.

Underneath the AI update, the Playcube is still a portable projector first. It’s built around a 0.33-inch DMD chip for 1080p visuals, rated at 750 lumens, with TCL’s Immersive Color technology handling the image. A 66-Wh battery provides up to a claimed three hours of playback, while the compact body and 360-degree rotating design give you the freedom to cast media in any direction without being tethered to a traditional media stand.

This matters, because the Gemini addition only works if the projector itself is convenient enough to use around your home, in a bedroom, or when you’re traveling.

A 360-degree rotating hinge allows the projection block to tilt upward independently, casting a straight image even when placed on low outdoor tables
A 360-degree rotating hinge allows the projection block to tilt upward independently, casting a straight image even when placed on low outdoor tables

The most practical parts of the new AI suite sit under TCL’s Ask and Brief modes. Ask lets you speak more naturally to the Playcube, with Gemini interpreting what you’re looking for, balancing family preferences, and serving up the recommendations it deems most relevant. If it’s been a while since you last watched a particular series, Gemini can also answer questions like "What happened in the last episode I viewed?" with an instant recap.

Brief works more like a personalized content feed. It pulls together sports highlights, news summaries, favorite team updates, topics of interest, and YouTube Shorts on your home screen. This is the more grounded side of the update: using AI to reduce how much you need to search, menu-hop, and scroll endlessly.

TCL’s Learn and Create modes push the idea into more uncharted territory. Learn is meant to turn Gemini’s answers into wall-sized explanations, generating diagrams, visual breakdowns, immersive images, and narrated overviews for complex topics. In theory, you could make your ceiling or blank bedroom wall feel more useful than a regular TV screen for shared learning.

The custom Google TV interface integrates Gemini's newly added features into a clean, four-part dashboard designed for quick voice-activated commands and summaries
The custom Google TV interface integrates Gemini's newly added features into a clean, four-part dashboard designed for quick voice-activated commands and summaries

Create dives deeper into generative-AI territory. You can describe a scene, have Gemini produce custom visuals, then project them onto almost any surface. TCL also says the included Veo video generation tool can animate photos or artwork. This is where the Playcube starts to feel more distinct – though its real value will depend on how fast, polished, and genuinely helpful those generated visuals feel.

Gemini AI experiences are rolling out to the TCL Playcube starting now, and the company says it will continue working with Google to bring similar features across its wider display lineup.

Integrating Gemini directly into a portable projector feels like it makes more sense than embedding it into a fixed living room television. Portable beamers are fundamentally experimental, ad-hoc devices; this makes them uniquely suited for interactive, casual software experiences. The bigger question is whether people will actually keep using these features – or whether they become something many will try once, then mostly forget.

Source: TCL

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentTCLProjectorsPortableGoogle TVGeminiHD
No comments
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

One man's mission to reclaim his music collection
Home Entertainment
I didn't mean to build a homelab, I just wanted my music back
What began as an attempt to regain control of a music collection gradually turned into a self-hosting journey, a NAS box, local AI and a small homelab. A personal reflection on convenience, ownership and where we choose to draw the line between them.
Aetherion Series UST projectors put out 2,600 or 3,300 ISO lumens, depending on the model selected
Home Entertainment
Review: The crispiest wall-hugging laser projector we've seen yet
The Aetherion Max UST projector is designed to be different. Not only does its angular housing help it make a bold statement, but the promise of pixel perfection right up to 200 inches should have big-screen TVs trembling. Let's have a closer look.
Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
Home Entertainment
Forget digital keystone, this tri-laser 4K projector puts optical first
JMGO's latest lifestyle projector might look like just another boxy smart entertainment hub. But this model is reported to boast the world's first 3-in-1 optical system, and rests on a nifty gimbal stand that can adjust itself or play follow the user.
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
Home Entertainment
The thinnest wireless OLED TV money can buy is now available
Since 2017, LG's been hard at work perfecting the wallpaper TV, a screen that practically blends into your space with all of its components crammed into an impossibly thin form factor. Its latest iteration is now available to pre-order.
Bose is reviving the Lifestyle moniker with a clutch of handsome speakers designed to blend into your living room
Home Entertainment
Bose takes on Sonos in your living room with its wired speaker lineup
Bose is bringing the Lifestyle badge after ages for a new range of speakers meant to grace your living room. They'll go head to head against the latest offerings from Sonos, and the hope is that new audio engineering chops will win you over.
Magcubic's X7 model punches above its weight in some surprising ways
Home Entertainment
Review: Sleek $200 projector nails picture, sound and ease of use
The Magcubic X7 home smart projector is a surprising package. At first glance, it looks more like a portable unit limited in function. But from sound to connectivity and picture quality, this easy-to-use projector is serious value for money.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!