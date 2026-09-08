Gamers at the ready: Wall-hugging Laser TV throws 4K at 120 Hz

Lifestyle projection pioneer XGIMI recently previewed its AURA 3 Series at IFA 2026. The lineup is headed by the flagship Aura 3 Max, alongside the slightly less powerful Aura 3 Pro. XGIMI is referring to the pair as the world’s first 4K/120Hz ultra-short-throw projector series.

Both models feature triple-laser light engines, with the flagship Max boosting brightness to a claimed 5,700 ISO lumens.

This represents a sizable step up in performance from the Aura 2, and positions the Max as somewhat of a hybrid between a giant-screen living-room TV replacement and a display that can deliver some serious high-fps gaming.

World's First 4K 120Hz UST Projector – XGIMI AURA 3 Series Pre-Order Now

While those peak lumen figures may be what grabs attention, one of the Aura 3 Max’s more interesting features may be its Dynamic Dual Iris system – something the company claims is a first for an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector. Two physical irises work in sequence to regulate the light path, one of which adjusts dynamically based on the scene brightness.

XGIMI rates the Max at 8,000:1 native contrast, while its Dynamic Black Enhancement can reportedly increase that figure by as much as tenfold. The RGB triple-laser engine covers 110% of BT.2020 according to XGIMI, while its X-VISION processor optimizes individual frames for detail, color, and overall image quality.

Gaming is where the Aura 3 Series pulls away from other ultra-short throwers. Two dedicated DLP controllers process image signals simultaneously. This parallel processing enables what XGIMI describes as native 4K at 120 Hz, with variable refresh, auto low latency (ALLM), and Dolby Vision Gaming added in to boot. Two of the device’s three HDMI ports accept 4K/120-Hz input, while HDMI 2 adds eARC. Gigabit Ethernet is included as well.

There’s an important caveat here: the quoted one-millisecond latency applies at 1080p/240 Hz, rather than at the projector’s maximum resolution and refresh rate. Plus, though XGIMI claimed a world first crown for the 4K/120-Hz UST spec, AWOL Vision also has a similarly zippy wall hugger set for launch around the same time as the Aura 3 Series. And if you're looking for a longer-throw lifestyle projector, JMGO already has the 4K/120-Hz Iris Series available in China – with global pre-orders open now.

With an optional motorized floor-rising screen, the Aura 3 Max delivers bright, high-contrast visuals in room environments with bright ambient lighting XGIMI

Back to the Aura 3, a 0.163:1 throw ratio produces a 120-inch image from about 8 inches (20.3 cm) away, with supported screen sizes spanning 80 to 200 inches. In other words, you can still get a genuinely massive image without having to mount anything across the room.

The Aura 3 Pro retains most of the flagship’s core hardware while dialing back the raw specs a bit. Brightness drops from 5,700 to 4,100 ISO lumens, while native contrast falls from 8,000:1 to 7,000:1.

The shared chassis keeps everything else intact: X-VISION picture processing, Google TV, 3D support (with two pairs of glasses included), autofocus, keystone correction, a 20,000-hour light-source lifespan, and an 80-W Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos sound system.

The Aura 3 Series is slated to hit Kickstarter on October 20. XGIMI is currently taking a US$50 reservation deposit, which it says unlocks an additional US$200 discount once the campaign goes live. MSRP and initial reward levels are yet to be confirmed.

Product page: XGIMI Aura 3 Max

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links