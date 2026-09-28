Epson’s radical 4K laser projectors make 100-inch TVs look small

Epson seems to think your 100-inch TV isn’t quite big enough. Its new Home Cinema LS5000, LS6000, and LS7500 home theater projectors join the existing LS11000 flagship, with all four capable of throwing images as large as 300 inches.

The new trio combines 3-chip 3LCD projection with laser-array illumination, HDR support, full 4K on-screen output, and high-frame-rate inputs up to 120 Hz across the lineup.

The standout is the LS7500, which trades standard optics for a short-throw lens designed to deliver massive visuals in tighter spaces.

Mounted high in a dark media room setup, the projector casts a wall-filling display designed for immersive movie nights and high-fps gaming Epson

The LS7500 is the brightest of the three additions, rated at 3,500 lumens for both color and white brightness with a claimed 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Epson’s Picture Processor drives the optical engine to output a full 8.29-million-pixel 4K image.

Its short-throw lens is what really sets the LS7500 apart. Epson says it can sit around 3 ft closer to the projection surface than a standard-throw model, while still reaching the full 300-inch maximum. Manual lens shift offers ±21% horizontal and ±59% vertical adjustment, and both 16:9 and 21:9 setups are supported. It’s not an ultra-short-throw unit you can park right beneath the wall, but it does make very large images practical in somewhat shallower rooms.

High-refresh gaming is the other big selling point. Both HDMI ports accept 4K signals at up to 120 Hz, with one also supporting eARC (audio return). Meanwhile, Auto Low Latency Mode is intended to keep gaming responsive. Epson says input lag is under 20 ms, though this is only made clear for the 4K/60Hz mode specifically, rather than at 4K/120Hz.

The models also support native 24-, 48-, and 60-fps cinema frame rates, along with HDR10, HLG, and Epson’s automatic HDR scene correction. As a result, the higher refresh ceiling does have uses beyond playing games, especially when it comes to fast-moving sports and other high-frame-rate content.

The LS6000 (left) and LS7500 (right) with the Home Cinema series flagship, the LS11000 4K HDR 3-Chip 3LCD Laser Projector Epson

Most of these headline features aren’t exclusive to the LS7500. The US$1,999.99 LS5000 delivers 2,500 lumens and 800,000:1 dynamic contrast, while the $2,199.99 LS6000 steps up to 3,400 lumens. Both retain 4K/120-Hz support, 3LCD laser projection, dual HDMI with eARC, Bluetooth 6 audio, manual lens shift, and the same sub-20-ms rating at 4K/60Hz. The key difference is that the $2,699.99 LS7500 pushes output up another notch, while adding stronger contrast, short-throw optics, and smart-home control.

Above the new additions sits the existing $4,499.99 LS11000, which raises the claimed contrast ratio to 1,200,000:1 and adds Epson’s RX Picture Processor and motorized lens controls, but only manages 2,500 lumens.

The three newcomers are available now, each with a two-year warranty, via participating retailers (which you can find listed on Epson’s official site).

Of course, pushing projection to its 300-inch limit still needs you to have a lot of uninterrupted wall space, and Epson recommends a dedicated screen for optimal brightness, color, and contrast. So while Epson has made giant high-fps 4K projection more accessible, the limiting factor may ultimately end up being your living room rather than the hardware.

Source: Epson