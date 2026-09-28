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Epson’s radical 4K laser projectors make 100-inch TVs look small

By Monica J. White
September 28, 2026
Epson’s radical 4K laser projectors make 100-inch TVs look small
Despite what the names might suggest, the LS5000 outputs 2,500 lumens; the LS6000 puts out 3,400 lumens, and the LS7500 manages 3,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness
Despite what the names might suggest, the LS5000 outputs 2,500 lumens; the LS6000 puts out 3,400 lumens, and the LS7500 manages 3,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness
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Mounted high in a dark media room setup, the projector casts a wall-filling display designed for immersive movie nights and high-fps gaming
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Mounted high in a dark media room setup, the projector casts a wall-filling display designed for immersive movie nights and high-fps gaming
"By expanding our Home Cinema lineup with these new 4K HDR laser projectors, we’re offering an even broader range of solutions for today’s home entertainment spaces," said Fernando Tamashiro, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Combining our unique 3-Chip 3LCD technology with our latest laser light source, Epson projectors are the optimal choice for customers looking to create a big-screen experience tailored to their viewing preferences, space and budget."
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"By expanding our Home Cinema lineup with these new 4K HDR laser projectors, we’re offering an even broader range of solutions for today’s home entertainment spaces," said Fernando Tamashiro, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Combining our unique 3-Chip 3LCD technology with our latest laser light source, Epson projectors are the optimal choice for customers looking to create a big-screen experience tailored to their viewing preferences, space and budget."
The LS6000 (left) and LS7500 (right) with the Home Cinema series flagship, the LS11000 4K HDR 3-Chip 3LCD Laser Projector
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The LS6000 (left) and LS7500 (right) with the Home Cinema series flagship, the LS11000 4K HDR 3-Chip 3LCD Laser Projector
Despite what the names might suggest, the LS5000 outputs 2,500 lumens; the LS6000 puts out 3,400 lumens, and the LS7500 manages 3,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness
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Despite what the names might suggest, the LS5000 outputs 2,500 lumens; the LS6000 puts out 3,400 lumens, and the LS7500 manages 3,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness
An exploded view highlights Epson’s multi-element Home Cinema Lens assembly, engineered to deliver edge-to-edge sharpness on displays up to 300 inches
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An exploded view highlights Epson’s multi-element Home Cinema Lens assembly, engineered to deliver edge-to-edge sharpness on displays up to 300 inches
View gallery - 5 images

Epson seems to think your 100-inch TV isn’t quite big enough. Its new Home Cinema LS5000, LS6000, and LS7500 home theater projectors join the existing LS11000 flagship, with all four capable of throwing images as large as 300 inches.

The new trio combines 3-chip 3LCD projection with laser-array illumination, HDR support, full 4K on-screen output, and high-frame-rate inputs up to 120 Hz across the lineup.

The standout is the LS7500, which trades standard optics for a short-throw lens designed to deliver massive visuals in tighter spaces.

Mounted high in a dark media room setup, the projector casts a wall-filling display designed for immersive movie nights and high-fps gaming
Mounted high in a dark media room setup, the projector casts a wall-filling display designed for immersive movie nights and high-fps gaming

The LS7500 is the brightest of the three additions, rated at 3,500 lumens for both color and white brightness with a claimed 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Epson’s Picture Processor drives the optical engine to output a full 8.29-million-pixel 4K image.

Its short-throw lens is what really sets the LS7500 apart. Epson says it can sit around 3 ft closer to the projection surface than a standard-throw model, while still reaching the full 300-inch maximum. Manual lens shift offers ±21% horizontal and ±59% vertical adjustment, and both 16:9 and 21:9 setups are supported. It’s not an ultra-short-throw unit you can park right beneath the wall, but it does make very large images practical in somewhat shallower rooms.

High-refresh gaming is the other big selling point. Both HDMI ports accept 4K signals at up to 120 Hz, with one also supporting eARC (audio return). Meanwhile, Auto Low Latency Mode is intended to keep gaming responsive. Epson says input lag is under 20 ms, though this is only made clear for the 4K/60Hz mode specifically, rather than at 4K/120Hz.

The models also support native 24-, 48-, and 60-fps cinema frame rates, along with HDR10, HLG, and Epson’s automatic HDR scene correction. As a result, the higher refresh ceiling does have uses beyond playing games, especially when it comes to fast-moving sports and other high-frame-rate content.

The LS6000 (left) and LS7500 (right) with the Home Cinema series flagship, the LS11000 4K HDR 3-Chip 3LCD Laser Projector
The LS6000 (left) and LS7500 (right) with the Home Cinema series flagship, the LS11000 4K HDR 3-Chip 3LCD Laser Projector

Most of these headline features aren’t exclusive to the LS7500. The US$1,999.99 LS5000 delivers 2,500 lumens and 800,000:1 dynamic contrast, while the $2,199.99 LS6000 steps up to 3,400 lumens. Both retain 4K/120-Hz support, 3LCD laser projection, dual HDMI with eARC, Bluetooth 6 audio, manual lens shift, and the same sub-20-ms rating at 4K/60Hz. The key difference is that the $2,699.99 LS7500 pushes output up another notch, while adding stronger contrast, short-throw optics, and smart-home control.

Above the new additions sits the existing $4,499.99 LS11000, which raises the claimed contrast ratio to 1,200,000:1 and adds Epson’s RX Picture Processor and motorized lens controls, but only manages 2,500 lumens.

The three newcomers are available now, each with a two-year warranty, via participating retailers (which you can find listed on Epson’s official site).

Of course, pushing projection to its 300-inch limit still needs you to have a lot of uninterrupted wall space, and Epson recommends a dedicated screen for optimal brightness, color, and contrast. So while Epson has made giant high-fps 4K projection more accessible, the limiting factor may ultimately end up being your living room rather than the hardware.

Source: Epson

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Home EntertainmentEpsonProjectorshome theaterGamingLaser4K UHD
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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