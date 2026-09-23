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Fast-refresh tri-laser projector brings motion clarity to global screens

By Paul Ridden
September 23, 2026
Fast-refresh tri-laser projector brings motion clarity to global screens
JMGO showcased its 4K/120Hz projection technology at IFA 2026
JMGO showcased its 4K/120Hz projection technology at IFA 2026
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JMGO showcased its 4K/120Hz projection technology at IFA 2026
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JMGO showcased its 4K/120Hz projection technology at IFA 2026
The thrown image refreshing 120 times every second should bring extra clarity to fast-moving gameplay on the big screen
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The thrown image refreshing 120 times every second should bring extra clarity to fast-moving gameplay on the big screen
JMGO has had a 4K/120Hz projector available in China since May, but landed at IFA 2026 for the global launch of the IRIS Series
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JMGO has had a 4K/120Hz projector available in China since May, but landed at IFA 2026 for the global launch of the IRIS Series
The IRIS Ultra Max can put out 6,500 lumens for daytime viewing potential, while the IRIS Ultra model manages 4,500 lumens
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The IRIS Ultra Max can put out 6,500 lumens for daytime viewing potential, while the IRIS Ultra model manages 4,500 lumens
Close up of the IRIS Ultra Max at IFA 2026, which comes with an AI-powered gimbal with 360-degree pan and 150-degree tilt
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Close up of the IRIS Ultra Max at IFA 2026, which comes with an AI-powered gimbal with 360-degree pan and 150-degree tilt
The IRIS Series projectors run Google TV over Wi-Fi 6
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The IRIS Series projectors run Google TV over Wi-Fi 6
View gallery - 6 images

As we mentioned in our recent coverage of the XGIMI and AWOL Vision ultra-short-throw projectors recently, the race is on to get a 4K/120-Hz model out into the wild. JMGO has already had a non-wall-hugger available in China for a while, now it's up for global pre-order.

Console gamers cabled up to either of the two IRIS Series smart projectors currently waiting in the wings for general release will probably benefit most from the zippy frame rates here.

"As big-screen entertainment enters the high-frame-rate era, conventional 60-Hz projection can no longer keep up with the demand for greater motion clarity," said the company in a recent press statement. "JMGO IRIS Series delivers true 4K@120 Hz from input to output. Powered by a dual-DLPC architecture and the JMGO HyperPulse Actuator, which shifts 480 times per second, the JMGO IRIS Series preserves full 4K detail at 120 Hz."

The thrown image refreshing 120 times every second should bring extra clarity to fast-moving gameplay on the big screen
The thrown image refreshing 120 times every second should bring extra clarity to fast-moving gameplay on the big screen

So that should mean sharper fast-moving targets as the image is refreshed 120 times per second, and judder will no longer be your enemy. Variable refresh rates are also part of this equation, along with auto low latency. But fans of action movies will also benefit from improved smoothness and clarity with MEMC engaged, as well as "theater-grade picture quality."

The overall specs of both offerings are quite similar, with the Ultra Max putting out 6,500 ISO lumens from its triple-laser light source (the Ultra managed 4,500 ISO lumens) and boasting 10,000:1 native contrast (compared to its sibling's 7,000:1).

The projection engine makes use of a relatively large 0.47-inch DMD chip, and employs dual DLPC8545 display controllers. This allows for high-brightness laser output, which could translate to respectable daytime viewing so long as streaming sunlight doesn't crash the viewing party.

The IRIS Ultra Max can put out 6,500 lumens for daytime viewing potential, while the IRIS Ultra model manages 4,500 lumens
The IRIS Ultra Max can put out 6,500 lumens for daytime viewing potential, while the IRIS Ultra model manages 4,500 lumens

JMGO claims Delta color accuracy of 0.7 here (the lower the better), with coverage of the BT.2020 gamut reported to come in at 110%. Supported content types include HDR and Dolby Vision. In fact, JMGO is claiming a world first for Dolby Vision support at 4K/120Hz playback.

A six-level dual-iris system built on a 15-blade design has been included for better stray light suppression. Combined with high native contrast, this also promises deeper blacks and richer shadow detail – though you'll probably need an ambient-light-rejecting screen to get maximum benefit. Frame-by-frame optimization also works away improving detail and skin tone with help from AI smarts.

The projectors can each produce 300-diagonal-inch visuals with a (roughly) 20-ft gap between the vertical surface and the front of the unit. If, like me, your house isn't big enough for that kind of viewing experience, then pulling the unit back by around 6.5 ft should get you 100 inches to gawp at.

JMGO has had a 4K/120Hz projector available in China since May, but landed at IFA 2026 for the global launch of the IRIS Series
JMGO has had a 4K/120Hz projector available in China since May, but landed at IFA 2026 for the global launch of the IRIS Series

There's 0.88-1.7:1 optical zoom baked in, along with auto keystone correction, auto screen fit (AI with the Max model) and autofocus to sharpen things up. Folks sensitive to the rainbow effect – an issue with RGB laser light sources that can manifest as color breakup during high-contrast or fast-moving scenes – are promised improved viewing comfort thanks to hardware-level Anti-RBE technology, and all without added operating noise.

Each unit sits on its own gimbal stand that can swivel 360 degrees on the horizontal and up 160 degrees vertically. You'll need to be pushy with the Ultra model, but the Max can follow the movement of the included remote. Plus there's four-way optical lens shift if you need to reposition the image without touching the unit.

Wi-Fi 6 allows Google TV to serve up streaming entertainment, while those who prefer a cabled connection can seek out the HDMI 2.1 ports (with audio return) at the rear of the gimbal base. And whichever model you choose, it's going to rock a dual-channel 25-W sound system.

The IRIS Series projectors run Google TV over Wi-Fi 6
The IRIS Series projectors run Google TV over Wi-Fi 6

The IRIS Series projectors are currently up for pre-order following a global debut at IFA 2026 earlier this month. The list price for the Ultra Max comes in at US$3,499 but getting in early could shave $500 off. The Ultra model carries a suggested retail price of $2,399, with a $500 discount also available for pre-orders. Bundle deals featuring accessories and screens are on the table, too. Shipping is expected to start from October 19.

Source: JMGO

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Home EntertainmentProjectorsLaserGamingGoogle TVIFA 2026
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Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

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