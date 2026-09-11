RGB Laser TV throws super bright, super snappy big-screen visuals

From the high-end aesthetic and high-tech internals of its lifestyle projectors, it's easy to imagine that AWOL Vision has been in the home entertainment space for a long while. But the crowdfunding favorite is still a relative baby.

We've featured many of its own ultra-short-throw models on our pages, along with longer-throw units from sister Valerion range. And I've even been fortunate to put some of them through their paces on my review bench. Its latest release was recently showcased at CEDIA 2026 in the US and IFA 2026 in Europe, and comes with a world's first claim.

The LuxVision only needs to be inches away from the wall or screen to produce huge visuals AWOL Vision

The LuxVision tri-laser UST projector is reported capable of processing a billion pixels every second "to keep fast-moving scenes sharp, smooth, and naturally detailed – whether it's a game-winning play, a high-speed racing sequence, or an action-packed movie." That's thanks to a refresh rate of 120 Hz at 4K resolution. But hang on, didn't XGIMI also claim a world's first for a 4K/120-Hz UST at IFA?

Yes, it did. But AWOL Vision has added one-touch optical lens shift to the visual equation, which allows users to move the thrown image up or down without needing to get physical with the housing. This keeps 4K detail "fully intact" from corner to corner, with the projection engine's 0.18:1 throw ratio managing to produce a 120-inch rectangle from just 7.5 inches away from the wall or screen. Maximum supported projection size is 200 diagonal inches.

Gamers will also be interested in the one millisecond input lag – though it's not yet known whether this is for full-resolution imagery or something a little less eye-popping. Connection to consoles is over three HDMI 2.1 ports, with support for 4-channel multiview. Auto low latency is onboard too, along with virtual refresh rates.

Gamers will benefit most from the high refresh rate and low input lag, but fans of movies can also look forward to crisper action AWOL Vision

The DLP projector makes use of a relatively large 0.47-inch SST DMD chip with 5.4-micron mirrors, and benefits from dual DLPC8545 display controllers. This setup can support high-brightness laser output, with the RGB light source in the LuxVision able to put out 6,000 ISO lumens. The brand's Aetherion Max tops out at 3,300 ISO lumens and proved bright enough for fairly decent daytime viewing (away from sunlight windows) during my recent review, so this new model should be even more capable in the raging war with ambient light.

Viewers also benefit from seven-level dynamic iris to fine-tune color, contrast and brightness on a scene-by-scene basis. Native contrast with an iris setting in play gets up to 10,000:1, but that can be increased with help from such things as Enhanced Black Level technology – all the way up to 100,000:1. Dynamic Tone Mapping is cooked in too, which is tasked with keeping overexposed highlights and underexposed shadows in check.

Color-rich imagery is on tap thanks to 110% Rec.2020 coverage, and a wide range of content types are supported – including Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and HDR10+. Setup and positioning are made easier with the inclusion of autofocus, auto keystone correction and auto screen alignment – though in all likelihood, you'll only have to use these once or twice as you're probably not going to be moving this stylish box around too often.

Anti-RBE technology is reported to reduce the rainbow effect by as much as 99.99% AWOL Vision

And if you're sensitive to the rainbow effect – which is caused by the red, green and blue lasers flashing rapidly to produce a single merged image, and can appear as color breakup during high-contrast or fast-moving scenes – AWOL Vision has you covered there as well. The baked-in Anti-RBE algorithms are reckoned capable of reducing such things by up to 99.99%. The 'zero-light-leakage' lens should also help with onscreen clarity, with a motorized cover helping to keep dust from building up between uses.

In addition to cabling up via HDMI and/or DisplayPort, the projector can stream over Wi-Fi 7 courtesy of Google TV, or screenshare through AirPlay 2, Chromecast or Miracast. The system can also be integrated into smart home setups thanks to support for Control4, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, Alexa and AWOL Vision IP Control.

The LuxVision rocks an integrated sound system that plays nice with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X – plus an optional subwoofer can be wired in to boost the low end.

And finally, where many consumers essentially have to simply make do with the stock color scheme, this projector is different. Optional finishes are available to help you match the unit with your home decor. The sides and front grilles can come in oak, walnut, ebony and more, while the main housing can be had in a gold or silver finish, as well as brushed aluminum, brass, copper and others.

The LuxVision's RGB light source puts out 6,000 lumens for daytime viewing potential AWOL Vision

It looks like the official launch window for the LuxVision UST projector will be some time over the next month. The suggested retail price has been set at US$6,499, but launch specials are promised (we're not yet sure if these will be through a crowdfunding campaign or direct-to-consumer sales). For best viewing, you might also want to consider factoring in a huge screen – which could bump up the cost of entry considerably.

It's also worth mentioning that JMGO has had a longer-throw 4K/120-Hz projector available in China for a few months now, and has just opened international pre-orders.

So many great hardware options. What a time to be alive.

Product page: AWOL Vision LuxVision

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