Review: The world's first Full HD tri-fold portable projector

Though Aurzen has been in the projected home entertainment game for a wee while now, I think it's fair to say that the brand didn't really become a global sensation (as such) until last year's launch of the Zip. This (still available) little marvel completely reworked the portable pico projector formula, shaping up as a double-hinge, three-part-folding magic box with built-in power and onboard sound.

It doesn't run a smart operating platform like Google TV or Roku, but wirelessly connects to a media source like a smartphone to serve up the visuals through casting/mirroring. The double hinge allows for very flexible positioning, but a maximum output of just 100 ANSI lumens pretty much restricts it to the shadows, and 720p gets a bit fuzzy when viewed large.

Still, I very much fell in love with this new pocket pal.

There's no disguising it, the Zip Pro is a much bigger proposition than the original Zip Paul Ridden/New Atlas

Big brother comes to town

September's IFA 2026 in Berlin brought a new, more powerful version of the "world's first tri-fold projector" for our eyes to feast on. Our coverage later that month reported the basics, but now I've had the opportunity to spend some time with the Zip Pro – and it's a very different beast to the original.

Just because something arrives in bigger packaging doesn't necessarily mean a much larger gadget, but the extra heft was a bit of a give-away here. The earlier models tipped the scales at a very manageable 9.8 oz (280 g), but the new kid on the block more than doubles that to 20.6 oz (586 g).

And yes, it's bigger too – measuring 4.53 x 4.53 x 1.73 in (115 x 97 x 44 mm) when folded, compared to 3.3 x 3.1 x 1 in (84 x 78 x 36 mm). This means that the Zip Pro is definitely not the pocket rocket that its ancestors are, though it should still be good for throwing in a backpack to provide entertainment at camp or share a presentation at a client meeting.

Perhaps the best news for mobile viewers is the bump from 720p to 1080p at a throw ratio of 1.2:1, along with 4-point keystone correction instead of auto vertical only.

Keystone adjustment and autofocus via the ToF sensor proved pretty snappy, and the system was pretty good at delivering sharp rectangles automatically so long as the unit's business end was facing pretty much straight on. The current keystone range is reported to be ±20 degrees vertically and ±15 degrees horizontally – meaning that if the unit sneaks beyond that window, an out of range message is displayed. Manual focus and keystone are available should the need arise.

Aurzen is working on ways to improve that aspect of the performance, so I'll be keeping a weather eye on future firmware updates. Like the original models, the unit can be tilted on its side for vertical content – not its right side though, as that would block the air vents and cause more than a slight cough.

The Zip Pro could turn your hotel room into a rehearsal space for your big presentation Aurzen

Same cast, different show

This latest flavor continues the casting theme of old, rather than changing things up and running a dedicated operating platform. The media source device and the projector can play nice over AirLink, Miracast, AirPlay, DNLA or Google Cast.

When powered on, the Zip Pro presents the user with a three-option menu screen for connecting to a source. To the left is wireless casting from directly within a compatible app. In the middle are simplified instructions for wireless mirroring. And to the right is an option for using the projector as a wired display.

Aurzen has crammed in a 10.8-mm optical engine, with the DLP projector reckoned capable of Full HD visuals at up to 115 diagonal inches. But its LED light source puts out just 200 ANSI lumens, which is double what's came before but is absolutely no match for moderate room lighting or even shaded daylight.

The projection engine offers 85% coverage of the NTSC color gamut, contrast is reported to be just 300:1, and the business end delivers around 85% uniformity. So users will definitely have to manage their expectations to get the best out of this model. It's not a big 4K lifestyle projector or a big-screen TV, nor is it trying to be.

I'd say that if you're sharing a basic black-and-white spreadsheet in a relatively shaded corner of a conference room with colleagues, then you might be OK. But full color presentations will lose the battle with ambient light. Similarly, playing color-rich games or watching mirrored content during daylight hours will definitely see you heading for the dark side.

Portable really means portable

The Zip Pro's LED light source puts out just 200 lumens, meaning it will struggle to deliver watchable visuals in a bright room Paul Ridden/New Atlas

The lower part of the Z-shaped housing is home to the USB-C power delivery connection, which tops up the 38-Wh battery using the supplied adapter (ships with regional plugs). A 100% charge could last for up to 2.5 hours of use in eco mode, which puts out 100 lumens. That's an hour longer than the other Zips in the range.

There is a higher brightness mode (150 lumens) available, but using that all the time will mean seeking a power outlet roughly half an hour or so earlier. Charging progress up to 90% capacity proved fairly brisk, but the last push to full capacity was much slower. A top up took around 2 hours from almost empty. Happily, if you want to extend your up time while out and about, a compatible power bank should do the trick.

To take advantage of the full-tilt 200 lumens, you'll need to head into the projector's settings and enable conference mode – though this requires extra power via the appropriate Type-C port.

In a suitably darkened space, I found the thrown visuals to be more than adequate for a casual watch. Shadow detail and colors for videos in eco mode were a little muted, perhaps somewhat faded would be more accurate. Normal mode brought in extra detail, sharpness and definition. The brightest setting available added crispness to documents and presentations, as well as more satisfying colors.

The Zip Pro casts or mirrors content wirelessly from a smartphone, tablet or laptop (shown here in eco mode after dark, lights off) Paul Ridden/New Atlas

The top wing of the Z sports another USB-C port for cabled connection to a source media device such as a laptop, smartphone, tablet, or portable gaming system. This can come in handy. Some streaming services won't allow wireless mirroring, but it's possible to get around that if you run the streaming app on a cabled device.

There's another option too. Aurzen makes a USB gizmo that allows DRM-protected content to be wirelessly streamed from a smartphone or tablet, or whatever. The CastPlay Pro is plugged into the USB-C port of a source device and then wirelessly linked up with the Zip Pro without needing to route the signal through a home/mobile Wi-Fi network.

I wasn't sent one of these with my review unit, so can't comment on its usage – but if it sounds like an optional extra that will make your Zip life easier. It's currently up for pre-order in the US for $129.99, though is already available elsewhere.

Aurzen has also baked in a special treat for mobile gamers – boasting that the Pro "can connect directly to a compatible Nintendo Switch." Thanks to Type-C DP Alt Mode, gamers won't need to lug a separate dock around for cabled gameplay.

As I've mentioned in other reviews, I don't game but have friends who do. I can confirm that the bottom USB-C port of a Switch 2 cabled to the projector's upper port does indeed automatically move the gameplay from the Switch's built-in screen to the vertical viewing surface – dock not required.

Input latency is reported to be between 20 and 40 milliseconds, and the visuals can refresh 60 times per second at full resolution. I'm told that that this should be fine for casual gaming but may feel sluggish if your virtual team members or enemies operate with a more responsive setup.

The Zip Pro can connect to a Nintendo Switch without needing to lug a dock around, via Type-C DP Alt Mode Paul Ridden/New Atlas

Other handheld gaming units like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go can also be wired in directly, though larger systems like the PS5 or Xbox will need an active, unidirectional HMDI-to-Type-C adapter to bridge the divide.

The same kind of cabling alchemy will be needed if you want to wire the projector to, say, a Blu-ray media player or streaming TV box.

Flexible is as flexible does

As with earlier models in the Zip family, the hinges here run from zero to 90 degrees in opposite directions. So you won't be able to fold the unit out into a long flat rectangle that looks like a big phone, but various shades of Z are possible. However, pushing the hinges close to their maximums will result in tipping – with the front end planting on the table top while sending the back of the base skyward to give you the letter N in italics.

The built-in speakers also carry through to the Pro, and benefit from a boost to 2 watts each. While this is certainly an improvement, I found playback too tinny for pleasurable listening during YouTube music videos or movie trailers.

Fortunately, Bluetooth 5.4 supports simultaneous connection to two BT headphones so you and your partner/friend/colleague can tune into much improved audio chops – without impacting on others around you. If you feeling like sharing with a larger gathering, you could pair with a portable BT speaker instead.

In earlier Bluetooth iterations, watching content while paired with wireless cans or portable speakers could be quite frustrating – as the audio often lagged behind the visuals. But happily, I experienced no such issues when using the Zip Pro and my paired personal audio throwers.

The teeny touchscreen is great, until you have to type in network passwords Paul Ridden/New Atlas

The touch strip of old has been replaced by a 1.96 x 1.57 in (5 x 4 cm) smart touch display, though it's black bezel reduces the viewing area to 1.5 x 1.1 in (3.8 x 2.8 cm). Apart from adjusting speaker volume and powering on (via buttons to the side), this interface is where it all happens.

And that's fine apart from when navigating the stupid-tiny onscreen keyboard to type in network passwords and such. Even my dainty digits proved too chunky to see precisely which keys were being virtually pressed on the screen, so I couldn't avoid the annoyance of frequent error correction.

If you run the AurzenHub app, you can control playback and more through a much less fiddly smartphone screen.

And while we're at the top of the Pro, much of the upper surface is enclosed in a transparent plastic cover. Underneath are lots of raised bits and bobs suggestive of some sort of clever visual cue waiting to be shown off – perhaps a digital power meter or volume gauge. Sadly, they're decorative only and otherwise appear to serve no purpose. Shame.

The bottom line

Beyond the eye-catching wow factor of the dual hinge/tri-fold form, the Zip Pro does exactly what it says on the box. It's a cool way to share what's on your phone or tablet screen without folks having to form a disorderly scrum around you.

The word portable seems to have quite a large scope for usage among projector makers. Many use it to describe a mains-powered device that's light enough and compact enough to heft between rooms in the home. The Zip Pro is genuinely portable thanks to its unique hinged design, its built-in battery and its flexible connectivity and setup.

That tri-fold design also provides the unit with its own built-in stand, which gives it yet another advantage over other pico-style models.

The Zip Pro can be tipped on its side for more satisfying vertical video Paul Ridden/New Atlas

As with the original models in the line, you don't get a remote with this one – though a companion app can offer wireless control. The AurzenHub app (which pairs to the projector over Bluetooth and a signup is required) essentially transfers the touchscreen controls to a smartphone screen, which I would recommend doing before attempting to enter network passwords.

Though the unit is rated to project super huge, the larger the visuals the greater the risk of definition loss. I got the best results when the diagonal measured somewhere between 50 and 70 inches – which is still crazy given the Zip Pro's diminutive dimensions. As mentioned elsewhere though, you'll need a dark space to get anything approaching decent viewing. The thrown image will suffer more and more washout as the ambient light increases.

The system is cooled by fan, which reportedly runs at 24 dB in eco mode, 28 dB in normal, and 35 dB in conference. At the lowest level, I didn't find this too distracting but sitting close while in conference mode did prove a little blowy. However, those who opt to bypass the built-in speakers altogether for much more satisfying Bluetooth audio output obviously won't hear the fans at all.

As for the size increase, it's grown considerably compared to the original flavors but I can still just about pocket the Zip Pro – though the unsightly bulge may require some explaining. This one will benefit from being hauled in a backpack or laptop bag. The aluminum-alloy chassis should help it survive 'bottom of the bag' transport too.

Oh, and though it may seem a small thing to some, I appreciated the capable-feeling braided USB cable in the box.

The Aurzen Zip Pro carries a US$629.99 price tag, and is available now. That's quite a step up from the 720p Zip models, but virtually everything here has been improved so the raise is to be expected.

If you're looking for a truly portable Full HD projector for movies at camp, quick and dirty Switch gaming at a friend's house or a minimal-carry presentation machine for work, this could very well be a very good shout. If you're on the hunt for an immersive home cinema thrower, you'll need to be searching elsewhere.

Product page: Aurzen Zip Pro

