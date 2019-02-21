"Both humans and mice harboring a mutation in the LMNA gene manifest prematurely aging characteristics, such as an increase in DNA damage, loss of epigenetic marks and loss of stem cell populations," Pradeep Reddy, author on the new paper, explains to New Atlas. "Importantly, most of these phenotypes resemble the ones normally observed during aging in the general population. For this reason, progeria syndrome models are widely used to understand the mechanisms driving the process of aging and also to test the newly developed interventions in a short period of time."